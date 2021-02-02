Alexa Hergenröther joins Novihum Technologies' Advisory Board (FOTO)

CEO André Moreira says: "Alexa brings a fantastically deep understanding of thebusiness and the challenges facing farmers, as for instance climate change andnew fertilizer regulations in Europe. We look forward to working with her andtogether bringing our company to the next level."Alexa Hergenröther holds adegree in business administration. She started her career at Deloitte Germany in1997 and joined K+S Group in 2002. Until recently she was Managing Director ofK+S Minerals and Agriculture GmbH, Western Europe's largest potash producer andamong the top five worldwide. She says: "After years of consolidation andcost-cutting efforts, the fertilizer industry needs to look into the future.Farmers are requesting answers to their increasing challenges deriving from theongoing climate change, the necessary reduction of Nitrous Oxide emissions andnew fertilizer regulations. The fertilizer industry has now to bring innovationsto farmers that go beyond the classical nutrient management systems. I amexcited to be part of Novihum Technologies and to help scaling up thisworld-class soil innovation."About Novihum TechnologiesNovihum Technologies produces and markets NOVIHUM® soil enhancement products.NOVIHUM increases soil fertility by adding high-value organic matter to thesoil. The humic components are released slowly, do not leach or run off andremain in the soil for years. The products are produced in a highly efficientand environmentally friendly process. To learn more visit http://www.novihum.comContact:Marie DickhutWeidenstraße 70-7244147 DortmundT: +49 231 98 681 487Mail: mailto:info@novihum.deAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/136425/4827691OTS: Novihum Technologies GmbH