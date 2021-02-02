 

Alexa Hergenröther joins Novihum Technologies' Advisory Board (FOTO)

Dortmund (ots) - Fast-growing AgTech start-up Novihum Technologies is pleased to
announce Alexa Hergenröther, former managing director of K+S Minerals and
Agriculture GmbH, as a new member of its Advisory Board. She joined Novihum
Technologies on December 1, 2020.

"We are excited to welcome Alexa to Novihum Technologies," says Chairman of the
Advisory Board Rolf Nagel. "She brings years of business and management
experience in the agricultural and fertilizer industry. She has the contacts and
the rapport that will help Novihum accelerate its growth path to improving soils
and agricultural productivity worldwide."

CEO André Moreira says: "Alexa brings a fantastically deep understanding of the
business and the challenges facing farmers, as for instance climate change and
new fertilizer regulations in Europe. We look forward to working with her and
together bringing our company to the next level."Alexa Hergenröther holds a
degree in business administration. She started her career at Deloitte Germany in
1997 and joined K+S Group in 2002. Until recently she was Managing Director of
K+S Minerals and Agriculture GmbH, Western Europe's largest potash producer and
among the top five worldwide. She says: "After years of consolidation and
cost-cutting efforts, the fertilizer industry needs to look into the future.
Farmers are requesting answers to their increasing challenges deriving from the
ongoing climate change, the necessary reduction of Nitrous Oxide emissions and
new fertilizer regulations. The fertilizer industry has now to bring innovations
to farmers that go beyond the classical nutrient management systems. I am
excited to be part of Novihum Technologies and to help scaling up this
world-class soil innovation."

About Novihum Technologies

Novihum Technologies produces and markets NOVIHUM® soil enhancement products.
NOVIHUM increases soil fertility by adding high-value organic matter to the
soil. The humic components are released slowly, do not leach or run off and
remain in the soil for years. The products are produced in a highly efficient
and environmentally friendly process. To learn more visit http://www.novihum.com
.

Contact:

Marie Dickhut
Weidenstraße 70-72
44147 Dortmund
T: +49 231 98 681 487
Mail: mailto:info@novihum.de

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/136425/4827691
OTS: Novihum Technologies GmbH


Alexa Hergenröther joins Novihum Technologies' Advisory Board (FOTO) Fast-growing AgTech start-up Novihum Technologies is pleased to announce Alexa Hergenröther, former managing director of K+S Minerals and Agriculture GmbH, as a new member of its Advisory Board. She joined Novihum Technologies on December 1, 2020. …

