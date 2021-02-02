 

Clinical Trial Imaging Market Size Worth $1.4 Billion By 2028 | CAGR 6.1%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global clinical trial imaging market size is expected to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2028. The increasing R&D spending to develop new drugs and therapies to treat chronic diseases is propelling the market growth.

Clinical trial imaging makes use of imaging technology in clinical trials for seeing the interior parts of the body. The images obtained from clinical trial imaging are used to examine drug activity. Clinical trial imaging provides rapid, detail, and precise screening. The use of clinical trial imaging has rapidly increased in all phases of the clinical trials. Medical imaging in clinical trials is used as a primary, quantitative, and surrogate biomarker.

Key suggestions from the report:

  • Based on service, project and data management services held the largest share in 2020 due to the growing requirement of data management and workflow for clinical trial imaging
  • Operational imaging services held a significant share in 2020. They include imaging modalities such as MRI, CT scan, X-ray, ultrasound, OCT, PET, and SPECT. CT scan modality is gaining popularity due to its non-invasive nature and its ability to provide detailed information about the disease for enhanced treatment
  • The others application segment held the largest share in 2020. This segment includes oncology, neurology, and musculoskeletal. Market players such as ICON, Bioclinica, Navitas Life Sciences, and Paraxel International are developing their clinical trial imaging services for these applications
  • By end-use, CROs held the largest share in 2020 due to increasing investments in the field of research and development and snowballing outsourcing activities by the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to cut down the cost and time and patent expiration
  • North America dominated the market in 2020 due to the increasing geriatric population, rising chronic diseases, and growing demand for treatment options.

Read 111 page research report with ToC on "Clinical Trial Imaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Service (Project and Data Management, System and Technology Support Services), By Application, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/clinical-trial-imaging-market

