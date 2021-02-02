Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (Heidelberg) continues to systematically implement its strategic agenda: As part of the planned site and structural optimization measures, the company is selling the Print Media Academy (PMA) in Heidelberg to a Luxembourg-based investment company. A corresponding purchase agreement has been signed. The sale paves the way for a new, forward-looking use of the building at a central location in the city. Heidelberg is achieving a purchase price in the low double-digit million-euro range. As an agile, modern company, Heidelberg is committed to short distances and efficient use of space. This means that employees are as close together as possible at the central site in Wies-loch/Walldorf. With this in mind, Heidelberg had already moved the few employees still working at PMA to Wiesloch/Walldorf in 2020.

DGAP-News: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG / Key word(s): Disposal Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: New perspectives for the Print Media Academy in Heidelberg 02.02.2021 / 10:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

"For us, the sale of PMA is the next logical step on our agenda. We are aware that the sale has a signal effect: However, we will remain closely connected to the city as well as the region in the future. At the same time, we are convinced that the change of ownership will open up new, diverse perspectives for the city and the local people," says Rainer Hundsdörfer, CEO of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG. "With the proceeds from the sale, we can once again strengthen our liquidity in the persistently challenging Covid 19 environment and further increase our financial stability in the long term through future cost savings."

Heidelberg will retain its headquarters and representative office in rented premises in the PMA and will therefore continue to make company-relevant decisions in the city, including at committee meetings held there.

Image material and further information about the company are available in the Investor Relations and Press Lounge of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG at

www.heidelberg.com.

Heidelberg IR now on Twitter:

Link to the IR Twitter channel: https://twitter.com/Heidelberg_IR