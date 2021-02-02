 

DGAP-News Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: New perspectives for the Print Media Academy in Heidelberg

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
02.02.2021, 10:00  |  34   |   |   

DGAP-News: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG / Key word(s): Disposal
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: New perspectives for the Print Media Academy in Heidelberg

02.02.2021 / 10:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (Heidelberg) continues to systematically implement its strategic agenda: As part of the planned site and structural optimization measures, the company is selling the Print Media Academy (PMA) in Heidelberg to a Luxembourg-based investment company. A corresponding purchase agreement has been signed. The sale paves the way for a new, forward-looking use of the building at a central location in the city. Heidelberg is achieving a purchase price in the low double-digit million-euro range. As an agile, modern company, Heidelberg is committed to short distances and efficient use of space. This means that employees are as close together as possible at the central site in Wies-loch/Walldorf. With this in mind, Heidelberg had already moved the few employees still working at PMA to Wiesloch/Walldorf in 2020.

"For us, the sale of PMA is the next logical step on our agenda. We are aware that the sale has a signal effect: However, we will remain closely connected to the city as well as the region in the future. At the same time, we are convinced that the change of ownership will open up new, diverse perspectives for the city and the local people," says Rainer Hundsdörfer, CEO of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG. "With the proceeds from the sale, we can once again strengthen our liquidity in the persistently challenging Covid 19 environment and further increase our financial stability in the long term through future cost savings."

Heidelberg will retain its headquarters and representative office in rented premises in the PMA and will therefore continue to make company-relevant decisions in the city, including at committee meetings held there.

Image material and further information about the company are available in the Investor Relations and Press Lounge of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG at
www.heidelberg.com.

Heidelberg IR now on Twitter:
Link to the IR Twitter channel: https://twitter.com/Heidelberg_IR

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: HEIDELBERGER DRUCK: Top-Performer in 2014?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: New perspectives for the Print Media Academy in Heidelberg DGAP-News: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG / Key word(s): Disposal Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: New perspectives for the Print Media Academy in Heidelberg 02.02.2021 / 10:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordjagd geht weiter
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordjagd geht weiter
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Total Voting Rights
DGAP-News: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG: Veröffentlichung nach § 109 Absatz 2 Satz 1 WpHG
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung der Automobilrennsportlegende Michael ...
DGAP-News: HAMBORNER REIT AG veröffentlicht Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
DGAP-News: STEICO SE: Preliminary business figures: STEICO confirms sales and earnings record for 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Übersterblichkeit von Dialysepatienten belastet Konzernergebnis im Jahr ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA anticipates significant negative impact on 2021 net income due ...
DGAP-Adhoc: mic AG: Vorläufige Zahlen für 2020 veröffentlicht und starke Ergebnisse der ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
HORN & COSIFAN und PK Office gründen mit Harald Quandt Industriebeteiligungen als ...
HQIB beteiligt sich an der Ergosign-Gruppe
DGAP-News: Just - Evotec Biologics erweitert Vertrag mit dem US-amerikanischen Verteidigungsministerium zur ...
Corestate PropBlog: Marktzyklen für Büroimmobilien seit dem Jahr 2000 - eine Blaupause für die aktuelle Situation?
DGAP-News: Sweet Earth: Sweet Earth beginnt mit Markteinführung einer Linie von CBD-Zigaretten, die unter dem ...
DGAP-DD: Evotec SE deutsch
Börse Hannover: Rebalancing GERMAN GENDER INDEX - Zwölf Unternehmen neu im Index
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordjagd geht weiter
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Verkauf der Gallus-Gruppe an benpac holding ag nicht vollzogen
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Neue Perspektiven für die Print Media Academy in Heidelberg (deutsch)
10:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Neue Perspektiven für die Print Media Academy in Heidelberg
01.02.21
Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax erholt sich nach trüber Vorwoche deutlich
01.02.21
Aktien Frankfurt: Dax startet nach schwacher Vorwoche wieder durch
01.02.21
Aktien Frankfurt: Dax stabilisiert sich - Immobilienwerte sehr gefragt
29.01.21
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen: Verkauf ist geplatzt
29.01.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Verkauf der Gallus-Gruppe an benpac holding ag nicht vollzogen (deutsch)
29.01.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Sale of Gallus Group to benpac holding ag not completed
29.01.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Verkauf der Gallus-Gruppe an benpac holding ag nicht vollzogen
21.01.21
Die meistgehandelten Aktien des Tages - Heidelberger Druckmaschinen, Varta und Clean Power (1) 

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
01.02.21
15.482
HEIDELBERGER DRUCK: Top-Performer in 2014?
25.01.21
2
Die meistgehandelten Aktien des Tages - Heidelberger Druckmaschinen, Varta und Clean Power
26.05.20
2
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen: Kursziel sinkt nach Zahlen weiter ab
23.05.20
2
Extremer Montag erwartet: Anleger von Heidelberg Pharma sollten auf aktuelle Neuigkeiten DRINGEND re
12.03.20
27
Sensationelle Stärke zeigt die Heidelberger Druck Aktie – deshalb geht es noch viel höher