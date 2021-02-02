R. STAHL further reduces net debt through higher outsourcing of trade receivables and strengthens balance sheet

 

Waldenburg, 2 February 2021 - R. STAHL continues to drive the outsourcing of trade receivables and the reduction of net debt. The factoring agreement concluded last year, which has a term of five years, significantly increases the potential factoring volume from the previous €14 million to €35 million at significantly lower costs.

"Following the conclusion of the new syndicated loan agreement in December 2019, we are taking the next step towards cost- and structure-optimized group financing with the now newly concluded factoring agreement," said Dr Mathias Hallmann, CEO of R. STAHL. "We are thus further increasing our financial stability and creating additional flexibility to finance growth, which, supported by the current macroeconomic forecasts, we also expect in our business for 2021," Dr Hallmann continued.

Compared to the previous factoring conditions, the newly concluded factoring agreement results in an annual cost saving for R. STAHL of around 100 basis points. At the same time, the full utilization of the new factoring volume will have a significant positive impact on the already low net debt as well as on a rising equity ratio.

Philipp Öhler, Head of Group Treasury, Tax, Assurance and Risk Management at R. STAHL, adds: "With the new factoring agreement, we simultaneously increase our liquidity reserve and reduce our risk profile. The financing costs are lower than the already very attractive conditions of our syndicated loan agreement."

The transfer of the previously outsourced trade receivables to the new factoring partner was started at the end of 2020. The utilization of the new factoring volume will be successively expanded in the current year.

 

About R. STAHL - www.r-stahl.com
R. STAHL is the world's leading supplier of electrical and electronic products and systems for explosion protection. These products and systems prevent explosions in hazardous areas and contribute to the safety of people, machines and the environment. The portfolio ranges from products used in switching/distributing, installing, operating/monitoring, lighting and signalling/alarming up to automation. Typical customers are the oil & gas industry, the chemical and pharmaceutical industry and the food industry. In 2019, global sales amounting to about €275 million were generated by 1,669 employees. The shares of R. STAHL AG are traded on the Regulated Market/Prime Standard of Deutsche Boerse (ISIN DE000A1PHBB5).

