 

REPLY “From Cloud to Edge” Research Predicts the Rise of Edge Computing and Unveils the Main Trends in the Cloud Computing Market

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.02.2021, 10:00  |  26   |   |   

By 2025 Cloud Computing will lead the ICT infrastructure market and Edge Computing will become an exponentially growing market, according to Reply’s new research “From Cloud to Edge”, made possible by Reply’s Trend SONAR proprietary data-driven platform and the support of Teknowlogy Group.

The research explores the use of both Cloud Computing and Edge Computing technologies in “Europe-5” (Italy, Germany, France, Netherlands, Belgium), and “Big-5” (USA, United Kingdom, Brazil, China, India) clusters in order to understand the evolution of the market.

In the next 5 five years Edge Computing will be an exponentially growing market in all “Europe-5” and “Big-5” clusters’ countries. Germany will be the biggest European market for both Cloud Computing and Edge Computing; the USA will be the dominant market worldwide.

The growing usage of IoT solutions, the closer combination of Information Technology and Operational Technology and the integration of Industrial Control Systems in the IT stack, as well as future 5G campus solutions for low-latency applications, are accelerating the need for edge solutions.

In fact, Edge Computing can support companies with computing tasks that cannot be done in the cloud and offers clear advantages when dealing with low latency, connectivity, security or privacy and transmitted data volumes are an issue.

Edge and distributed cloud architectures will increase the speed of data processing and reduce time lag. Edge computing, alone or in combination with Cloud Computing, will play a key role to enable technologies like autonomous vehicles, digital factories, smart cities, digital health, smart tracking and much more.

Hybrid models like Edge Cloud will be pushed by the hyperscalers and the wide 5G rollout will give Telcos and their service partners a relevant role in the new ecosystem, especially thanks to mobile-edge computing which is able to ensure very low latency without local infrastructure, with compute units not on-premise but extremely close from to a cell tower.

“Edge computing is here to stay. It is already starting to reshape enterprise computing and it can play a vital role in IT architectures. All the industries that need to perform the computing tasks as close to where data is gathered as possible will benefit from Edge Computing. At Reply, we’re already supporting global enterprises to design and implement architectures that leverage the best of Edge and Cloud Computing, while ensuring privacy and cybersecurity” commented Filippo Rizzante, CTO Reply.

In addition, the research indicates that Cloud Computing became the most popular ICT focus during Coronavirus peaks. COVID-19 has intensified the global spread of Cloud Computing technologies after 15 years of steady growth: across the world, millions of users started to use cloud-based platforms to collaborate, shop online, and for entertainment purposes.

Cloud technologies are key to being able to react and restart activities. By 2021 in both “Europe-5” and “Big-5” clusters the Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)/Platform as a Service (PaaS) market will grow - in all scenarios - between 50% and 55% (vs. 2019).

The Software as a Service (SaaS) market is also set to grow rapidly in every country analysed. In particular, by 2025 it is predicted to double in the USA, UK and all “Europe-5” cluster countries, while likely to quadruple in India and China.

For more insights download the full research “From Cloud To Edge”.

Reply
 Reply [MTA, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialised companies, Reply defines and develops business models enabled by the new models of AI, big data, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply delivers consulting, system integration and digital services to organisations across the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance; and public sectors. www.reply.com



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

REPLY “From Cloud to Edge” Research Predicts the Rise of Edge Computing and Unveils the Main Trends in the Cloud Computing Market By 2025 Cloud Computing will lead the ICT infrastructure market and Edge Computing will become an exponentially growing market, according to Reply’s new research “From Cloud to Edge”, made possible by Reply’s Trend SONAR proprietary data-driven …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Gilead Sciences and Gritstone Announce Collaboration Utilizing Gritstone’s Vaccine Platform ...
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Announces Acceleration of Expiry Date of Warrants
Adamas Announces FDA Approval for Second Indication for GOCOVRI as an Adjunctive Treatment to ...
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Announces Exercise of Warrants for Proceeds of $4.4 Million
Cleaning Brands Dawn and Swiffer Invite Americans to Come Together and Close the Chore Gap
Sesen Bio Announces Successful Application Orientation Meeting (AOM) with the FDA for Vicineum
Genprex Issues Shareholder Letter and Provides Corporate Update
Schneider Awards Grants for Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Work
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:00 Uhr
REPLY: Die Studie "From Cloud to Edge" prognostiziert den Aufstieg von Edge Computing und enthüllt die wichtigsten Trends im Cloud-Computing-Markt
28.01.21
REPLY: Spike Reply and Storm Reply Achieve AWS Security Competency Status
28.01.21
REPLY: Spike Reply und Storm Reply erhalten den AWS-Security-Kompetenz-Status
18.01.21
Reply unterzeichnet Vereinbarung mit AWS zur Entwicklung von Branchenlösungen