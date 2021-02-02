LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Appoints Chief Technology Officer

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. ("Lexin" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LX), a leading online consumption and consumer finance platform for new generation consumers in China, today announced that it has appointed Mr. Erwin Yong Lu as the Company's chief technology officer, effective February 1, 2021.



Mr. Lu has over 20 years of experience in the technology sector and has held various senior positions. Prior to joining us, Mr. Lu served as the chief information officer of Ping An Life Insurance. Prior to that, he served as the chief technology officer and vice president for SINA mobile, a leading online media company in China. From 2016 to 2017, he was the chief technology officer of 51Talk (NYSE:COE), a leading online education platform in China. He also worked from 2014 to 2016 as the general manager of the advertisement division at Weibo Corporation, a NASDAQ listed leading Chinese social media company. From 2012 to 2014, Mr. Lu worked at Facebook in Seattle as a software engineer. Before that, Mr. Lu worked at Microsoft in Seattle from 2003 to 2012 as a senior software engineer. Mr. Lu received his master’s degree in computer science from the University of Denver in 2003 and a master’s degree in chemistry from Zhejiang University in 1998. Mr. Lu is also a named contributor in five IT patents in the United States.

“We are delighted to welcome Erwin to our team,” said Mr. Jay Wenjie Xiao, Lexin's chairman and chief executive officer. “We believe that he will bring strong technology expertise to the Company. With him joining us as the chief technology officer, we are very confident that we will further enhance our market leading technology development capabilities.”

About LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is a leading online consumption and consumer finance platform for new generation consumers in China. The Company provides a range of services including financial technology services, membership benefits, and a point redemption system through its ecommerce platform Fenqile and membership platform Le Card. The Company works with financial institutions and brands both online and offline to provide a comprehensive consumption ecosystem catering to the needs of young professionals in China. Lexin utilizes advanced technologies such as big data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence throughout the Company's services and operations, which include risk management, loan facilitation, and the near-instantaneous matching of users’ funding requests with offers from the Company's many funding partners.