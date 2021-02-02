DMS Acquires Aimtell/PushPros To Enhance Its Industry-Leading Digital Media Distribution Capabilities

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS), a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers within auto, home, health and life insurance plus a long list of top consumer verticals, announces the addition of mobile and web push notification technology and solutions with the acquisition of Aimtell/PushPros. The addition of the Aimtell/PushPros technology and AI infrastructure within the DMS proprietary advertising technology stack enhances the ability of both companies to connect consumers and advertisers with relevant ads delivered to the right people at the right times.

Trusted by Fortune 100 brands, including top insurance and retail brands, ecommerce websites, sports and online gaming outlets and more, Aimtell and PushPros are sister companies that offer fully managed and self-managed push notification solutions leveraging licenses of the proprietary, AI-powered, SaaS Aimtell technology. Push notifications, delivered to consumers on mobile and web platforms, nurture and re-engage consumers by offering timely, relevant messaging that encourages them to engage in specific actions. Because push notifications allow digital advertisers to keep opted-in consumers regularly engaged, the Aimtell/PushPros technology and solutions help digital advertisers build lasting relationships with their audiences, resulting in more conversions and increased life-time value (LTV).