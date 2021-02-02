 

DMS Acquires Aimtell/PushPros To Enhance Its Industry-Leading Digital Media Distribution Capabilities

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.02.2021, 10:30  |  65   |   |   

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS), a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers within auto, home, health and life insurance plus a long list of top consumer verticals, announces the addition of mobile and web push notification technology and solutions with the acquisition of Aimtell/PushPros. The addition of the Aimtell/PushPros technology and AI infrastructure within the DMS proprietary advertising technology stack enhances the ability of both companies to connect consumers and advertisers with relevant ads delivered to the right people at the right times.

Trusted by Fortune 100 brands, including top insurance and retail brands, ecommerce websites, sports and online gaming outlets and more, Aimtell and PushPros are sister companies that offer fully managed and self-managed push notification solutions leveraging licenses of the proprietary, AI-powered, SaaS Aimtell technology. Push notifications, delivered to consumers on mobile and web platforms, nurture and re-engage consumers by offering timely, relevant messaging that encourages them to engage in specific actions. Because push notifications allow digital advertisers to keep opted-in consumers regularly engaged, the Aimtell/PushPros technology and solutions help digital advertisers build lasting relationships with their audiences, resulting in more conversions and increased life-time value (LTV).

“Successful digital performance advertising requires the right mix of audience reach, consumer insights and sophisticated technology to create value for both consumers and advertisers by serving relevant ads in the most efficient manner possible,” stated Joe Marinucci, CEO of DMS. “DMS represents that right mix, as shown through our organic growth. The acquisition of Aimtell/PushPros augments our growth by providing more access to consumer insights and more digital media opportunities, the combination of which will deliver enhanced consumer engagements leading to better connections between consumers and our advertiser clients.”

The DMS acquisition of Aimtell/PushPros:

  • Adds powerful, AI-powered SaaS technology to the DMS tech stack. Aimtell technology provides for hyper-targeted messaging, leveraging advanced machine learning and customization features to deliver effective and engaging, personalized, digital advertising at scale.
  • Results in a larger aggregated audience reach for DMS, which will better support consumer optionality while bringing more opportunities to both DMS and Aimtell/PushPros advertiser clients, media vendors and publisher partners.
  • Allows DMS to better engage and nurture visitors to the company’s owned-and-operated web properties, including Protect.com which assists consumers looking to price shop in the insurance industry.
  • Helps DMS boost digital advertising conversion rates and ROI by connecting DMS advertiser clients with consumers when their interest is piqued and at the best times for them to take action.

“We often talk about the virtuous flywheel that exists within our business,” commented Fernando Borghese, COO of DMS. “The acquisition of Aimtell/PushPros is giving us expanded media reach, more consumer touchpoints and more timely consumer signals. This combination will lead to better advertising results, boosting the velocity of our flywheel evolutions, which will benefit consumers, advertiser clients and media vendors alike.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DMS Acquires Aimtell/PushPros To Enhance Its Industry-Leading Digital Media Distribution Capabilities Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS), a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers within auto, home, health and life insurance plus a long list of top consumer …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Gilead Sciences and Gritstone Announce Collaboration Utilizing Gritstone’s Vaccine Platform ...
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Announces Acceleration of Expiry Date of Warrants
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Announces Exercise of Warrants for Proceeds of $4.4 Million
Adamas Announces FDA Approval for Second Indication for GOCOVRI as an Adjunctive Treatment to ...
Cleaning Brands Dawn and Swiffer Invite Americans to Come Together and Close the Chore Gap
Schneider Awards Grants for Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Work
Sesen Bio Announces Successful Application Orientation Meeting (AOM) with the FDA for Vicineum
Genprex Issues Shareholder Letter and Provides Corporate Update
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.01.21
Digital Media Solutions, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2020 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast
18.01.21
DMS Announces #1 Rank On Best CPA Networks For Advertisers List
11.01.21
DMS Appoints Thomas Bock As EVP Of Corporate Strategy & Investor Relations
06.01.21
DMS Announces New General Counsel, Tony Saldana

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
05.01.21
98
Digital Media Solutions Registered - - ehemals LHC