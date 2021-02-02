DMS Acquires Aimtell/PushPros To Enhance Its Industry-Leading Digital Media Distribution Capabilities
Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS), a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers within auto, home, health and life insurance plus a long list of top consumer verticals, announces the addition of mobile and web push notification technology and solutions with the acquisition of Aimtell/PushPros. The addition of the Aimtell/PushPros technology and AI infrastructure within the DMS proprietary advertising technology stack enhances the ability of both companies to connect consumers and advertisers with relevant ads delivered to the right people at the right times.
Trusted by Fortune 100 brands, including top insurance and retail brands, ecommerce websites, sports and online gaming outlets and more, Aimtell and PushPros are sister companies that offer fully managed and self-managed push notification solutions leveraging licenses of the proprietary, AI-powered, SaaS Aimtell technology. Push notifications, delivered to consumers on mobile and web platforms, nurture and re-engage consumers by offering timely, relevant messaging that encourages them to engage in specific actions. Because push notifications allow digital advertisers to keep opted-in consumers regularly engaged, the Aimtell/PushPros technology and solutions help digital advertisers build lasting relationships with their audiences, resulting in more conversions and increased life-time value (LTV).
“Successful digital performance advertising requires the right mix of audience reach, consumer insights and sophisticated technology to create value for both consumers and advertisers by serving relevant ads in the most efficient manner possible,” stated Joe Marinucci, CEO of DMS. “DMS represents that right mix, as shown through our organic growth. The acquisition of Aimtell/PushPros augments our growth by providing more access to consumer insights and more digital media opportunities, the combination of which will deliver enhanced consumer engagements leading to better connections between consumers and our advertiser clients.”
The DMS acquisition of Aimtell/PushPros:
- Adds powerful, AI-powered SaaS technology to the DMS tech stack. Aimtell technology provides for hyper-targeted messaging, leveraging advanced machine learning and customization features to deliver effective and engaging, personalized, digital advertising at scale.
- Results in a larger aggregated audience reach for DMS, which will better support consumer optionality while bringing more opportunities to both DMS and Aimtell/PushPros advertiser clients, media vendors and publisher partners.
- Allows DMS to better engage and nurture visitors to the company’s owned-and-operated web properties, including Protect.com which assists consumers looking to price shop in the insurance industry.
- Helps DMS boost digital advertising conversion rates and ROI by connecting DMS advertiser clients with consumers when their interest is piqued and at the best times for them to take action.
“We often talk about the virtuous flywheel that exists within our business,” commented Fernando Borghese, COO of DMS. “The acquisition of Aimtell/PushPros is giving us expanded media reach, more consumer touchpoints and more timely consumer signals. This combination will lead to better advertising results, boosting the velocity of our flywheel evolutions, which will benefit consumers, advertiser clients and media vendors alike.”
