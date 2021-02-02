DGAP-News: Mynaric AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Expansion

Mynaric opens Washington D.C. office as U.S. government market spearheads adoption of laser communication capabilities; appoints global senior sales team to strengthen market access



02.02.2021

Mynaric can announce today that it is expanding its U.S footprint by opening an office in Washington D.C. to place its team closer to U.S. government organizations driving the adoption of laser communication.

The U.S. government is the driving force for the rapid deployment of laser communication capabilities, currently, and as such also a catalyst for the adoption by commercial stakeholders. The Space Development Agency alone is expected to procure up to 150 satellites equipped with laser communication capabilities in 2021 as part of its Tranche 1 Transport layer and Mynaric is seeing increased interest from the sector following its selection for two U.S. governmental programs last year.



"The industrial age of laser communication is now upon us and the company that can carry the benefits of laser communication to both the commercial and government sector - and support that message with cost-efficient and readily available high specification products - will be the company that will shape the future of airborne and spaceborne communication networks. I believe Mynaric is that company, and today's announcement demonstrates our commitment to dominate this market for years to come."

- Bulent Altan, CEO, Mynaric



Mynaric has also appointed five highly-experienced professionals from the pinnacle of the aerospace industry to its global sales, business development and program management team to cement, and expand, the company's position as one of the leading laser communication manufacturers capable of equipping both the commercial and government sectors.



Mynaric's Washington office will be led by Jackson Kemper III, formerly of Tresys, Inmarsat, and Iridium, and Ali Younis, formerly of SES, Intelsat, and Astranis, who will head - respectively - US government sales and US commercial sales.