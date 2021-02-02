 

DGAP-News Mynaric opens Washington D.C. office as U.S. government market spearheads adoption of laser communication capabilities; appoints global senior sales team to strengthen market access

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
02.02.2021, 10:30  |  81   |   |   

DGAP-News: Mynaric AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Expansion
Mynaric opens Washington D.C. office as U.S. government market spearheads adoption of laser communication capabilities; appoints global senior sales team to strengthen market access

02.02.2021 / 10:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Los Angeles & Munich, February 2, 2021 - Mynaric can announce today that it is expanding its U.S footprint by opening an office in Washington D.C. to place its team closer to U.S. government organizations driving the adoption of laser communication.
 

The U.S. government is the driving force for the rapid deployment of laser communication capabilities, currently, and as such also a catalyst for the adoption by commercial stakeholders. The Space Development Agency alone is expected to procure up to 150 satellites equipped with laser communication capabilities in 2021 as part of its Tranche 1 Transport layer and Mynaric is seeing increased interest from the sector following its selection for two U.S. governmental programs last year.
 

"The industrial age of laser communication is now upon us and the company that can carry the benefits of laser communication to both the commercial and government sector - and support that message with cost-efficient and readily available high specification products - will be the company that will shape the future of airborne and spaceborne communication networks. I believe Mynaric is that company, and today's announcement demonstrates our commitment to dominate this market for years to come."
- Bulent Altan, CEO, Mynaric


Mynaric has also appointed five highly-experienced professionals from the pinnacle of the aerospace industry to its global sales, business development and program management team to cement, and expand, the company's position as one of the leading laser communication manufacturers capable of equipping both the commercial and government sectors.
 

Mynaric's Washington office will be led by Jackson Kemper III, formerly of Tresys, Inmarsat, and Iridium, and Ali Younis, formerly of SES, Intelsat, and Astranis, who will head - respectively - US government sales and US commercial sales.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Mynaric AG
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Mynaric opens Washington D.C. office as U.S. government market spearheads adoption of laser communication capabilities; appoints global senior sales team to strengthen market access DGAP-News: Mynaric AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Expansion Mynaric opens Washington D.C. office as U.S. government market spearheads adoption of laser communication capabilities; appoints global senior sales team to strengthen market access …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordjagd geht weiter
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordjagd geht weiter
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Total Voting Rights
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung der Automobilrennsportlegende Michael ...
DGAP-News: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG: Veröffentlichung nach § 109 Absatz 2 Satz 1 WpHG
DGAP-News: HAMBORNER REIT AG veröffentlicht Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
DGAP-News: STEICO SE: Preliminary business figures: STEICO confirms sales and earnings record for 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Übersterblichkeit von Dialysepatienten belastet Konzernergebnis im Jahr ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA anticipates significant negative impact on 2021 net income due ...
DGAP-News: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG: Release according to § 109 Paragraph 2 Sentence 1 WpHG
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
HORN & COSIFAN und PK Office gründen mit Harald Quandt Industriebeteiligungen als ...
HQIB beteiligt sich an der Ergosign-Gruppe
DGAP-News: Just - Evotec Biologics erweitert Vertrag mit dem US-amerikanischen Verteidigungsministerium zur ...
Corestate PropBlog: Marktzyklen für Büroimmobilien seit dem Jahr 2000 - eine Blaupause für die aktuelle Situation?
DGAP-News: Sweet Earth: Sweet Earth beginnt mit Markteinführung einer Linie von CBD-Zigaretten, die unter dem ...
DGAP-DD: Evotec SE deutsch
Börse Hannover: Rebalancing GERMAN GENDER INDEX - Zwölf Unternehmen neu im Index
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordjagd geht weiter
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Verkauf der Gallus-Gruppe an benpac holding ag nicht vollzogen
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Mynaric eröffnet Büro in Washington D.C. und verstärkt Vertriebsteam: US-Regierungsmarkt forciert die Einführung von Laserkommunikation; erweitertes globales Vertriebsteam stärkt den Zugang zum Markt (deutsch)
10:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Mynaric eröffnet Büro in Washington D.C. und verstärkt Vertriebsteam: US-Regierungsmarkt forciert die Einführung von Laserkommunikation; erweitertes globales Vertriebsteam stärkt den Zugang zum Markt

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
10:47 Uhr
669
Mynaric AG