 

Rapidly Growing Disruptive Snack Brand PeaTos Secures Cereal Giant Post Holdings to Lead $12.5M Series B Round

Less than six months after raising $7M in a Series A round, PeaTos, the revolutionary snack chip brand, announced that it has secured Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to lead its $12.5M Series B round. The funds will enable PeaTos to continue driving its mission to revolutionize America’s favorite chips by adding nutrient-dense peas to the traditional corn base and replacing the artificial colors and flavors with more natural ingredients. PeaTos has experienced explosive growth and received widespread acclaim due to its unique approach of creating a better form of “junk food”, one that has all the flavor and fun of traditional snacks like Cheetos and Doritos, but all the nutrient claims of better-for-you options.

“The days of trading flavor for nutrition are behind us,” says PeaTos Brand Founder and CEO Nick Desai. “Today’s consumers will not accept a compromise and that is the holy grail of snacking PeaTos makes good on!”

PeaTos has used proprietary technology and state-of-the-art innovation to create an incredible product that has that rare “WOW” factor. PeaTos have 2X the protein and 3X the fiber of their famous counterparts and none of the artificial junk, and yet they taste better. As a very young brand, PeaTos has been wildly successful in both gaining distribution and brand awareness by being resourceful in navigating the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) category. PeaTos has gone head-on at the competition, which has monopolized the category for decades in a classic David v Goliath battle. The brand has succeeded by utilizing an over-the-top and amusing brand voice, leveraging unique partnerships, and strengthening relationships to a growing fan-base across the digital landscape. This next round of funding will enable the brand to further these efforts.

As consumers find themselves migrating into the online space with more frequency over the course of this pandemic, a brand’s relevancy depends on having a strong presence in both traditional retail and direct-to-consumer channels. PeaTos has developed a very strong and loyal online following and experienced massive growth in its direct-to-consumer business by adding new services such as subscriptions and a loyalty program to round out the new site launch.

