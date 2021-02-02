Victory Square Technologies Announces Agreement to Acquire Assets of Portfolio Company Aspen Technologies
New acquisition to provide full-suite of Blockchain solutions for Launch of new Division focusing on Consumer Privacy and Security
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. ("Victory Square" or the “Company”) (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6), a company that provides investors access to a diverse portfolio of next generation internet companies in key sectors including: digital health, gaming, blockchain, AR/VR, cybersecurity, and cloud computing, is pleased to announce that it has signed an Asset Purchase Agreement (the “APA”) dated February 1, 2021 to acquire certain intellectual property assets (the “Acquisition”) of Aspen Technologies Inc. (“Aspen”), a technology company focused on building Blockchain and Cybersecurity solutions.
Aspen, is best-known for its work in developing an ecosystem of hardware, software, and networking products to meet increased global consumer demand for new age technology.
Through the Acquisition, the Company has acquired certain key digital assets of Aspen, including the following six anchor products currently deployed in the marketplace and or in late-stage development:
- VPN Network - using Patented Mining Technology to generate revenue;
- Decentralized Database - Data Network which crowd-sources computer storage to deliver a decentralized database that is more secure, tamper-proof and scalable than traditional offerings. (Peer-to-Peer Privacy Mesh);
- A Digital Asset Exchange - to be licensed globally as an Exchange-as-a-Service;
- Crowd-Backed Credit Card - decentralized pools of capital, small lenders and investors (individuals), underwrite the issuance of credit card;
- Online Virtual Currency Platform - which allows customers to buy, sell, and spend Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum & Litecoin
- WiFi Monitor - Plug & Play Privacy that delivers faster browsing and safer, more private internet on every device in your home. (Protects every device from smartphones, kids' Tablets, Smart TVs, Smart Fridges and other at home IOT devices)
This Acquisition furthers Victory Square’s commitment to leveraging the latest technology to deliver products and services for an open and more secure internet. Innovations that change the way the world manages information, analyzes data, purchases and consumes goods, and communicates across the globe.
