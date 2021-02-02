Victory Square Technologies Announces Agreement to Acquire Assets of Portfolio Company Aspen Technologies

New acquisition to provide full-suite of Blockchain solutions for Launch of new Division focusing on Consumer Privacy and Security

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. ("Victory Square" or the “Company”) (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6), a company that provides investors access to a diverse portfolio of next generation internet companies in key sectors including: digital health, gaming, blockchain, AR/VR, cybersecurity, and cloud computing, is pleased to announce that it has signed an Asset Purchase Agreement (the “APA”) dated February 1, 2021 to acquire certain intellectual property assets (the “Acquisition”) of Aspen Technologies Inc. (“Aspen”), a technology company focused on building Blockchain and Cybersecurity solutions.

Aspen, is best-known for its work in developing an ecosystem of hardware, software, and networking products to meet increased global consumer demand for new age technology.