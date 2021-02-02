 

Victory Square Technologies Announces Agreement to Acquire Assets of Portfolio Company Aspen Technologies

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.02.2021, 11:00  |  58   |   |   

New acquisition to provide full-suite of Blockchain solutions for Launch of new Division focusing on Consumer Privacy and Security

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. ("Victory Square" or the “Company”) (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6), a company that provides investors access to a diverse portfolio of next generation internet companies in key sectors including: digital health, gaming, blockchain, AR/VR, cybersecurity, and cloud computing, is pleased to announce that it has signed an Asset Purchase Agreement (the “APA”) dated February 1, 2021 to acquire certain intellectual property assets (the “Acquisition”) of Aspen Technologies Inc. (“Aspen”), a technology company focused on building Blockchain and Cybersecurity solutions.

Aspen, is best-known for its work in developing an ecosystem of hardware, software, and networking products to meet increased global consumer demand for new age technology.

Through the Acquisition, the Company has acquired certain key digital assets of Aspen, including the following six anchor products currently deployed in the marketplace and or in late-stage development:

  • VPN Network - using Patented Mining Technology to generate revenue;
  • Decentralized Database - Data Network which crowd-sources computer storage to deliver a decentralized database that is more secure, tamper-proof and scalable than traditional offerings. (Peer-to-Peer Privacy Mesh);
  • A Digital Asset Exchange - to be licensed globally as an Exchange-as-a-Service;
  • Crowd-Backed Credit Card - decentralized pools of capital, small lenders and investors (individuals), underwrite the issuance of credit card;
  • Online Virtual Currency Platform - which allows customers to buy, sell, and spend Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum & Litecoin
  • WiFi Monitor - Plug & Play Privacy that delivers faster browsing and safer, more private internet on every device in your home. (Protects every device from smartphones, kids' Tablets, Smart TVs, Smart Fridges and other at home IOT devices)

This Acquisition furthers Victory Square’s commitment to leveraging the latest technology to deliver products and services for an open and more secure internet. Innovations that change the way the world manages information, analyzes data, purchases and consumes goods, and communicates across the globe.

Seite 1 von 6


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Victory Square Technologies Announces Agreement to Acquire Assets of Portfolio Company Aspen Technologies New acquisition to provide full-suite of Blockchain solutions for Launch of new Division focusing on Consumer Privacy and SecurityVANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Victory Square Technologies Inc. ("Victory Square" or …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 2.4x Month over Month ...
Matinas BioPharma Announces Topline Results from ENHANCE-IT Study of LYPDISO Against Vascepa
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Legend Michael Andretti to the PowerTap ...
WPT Industrial REIT Announces Appointment of New Trustee
Castor Maritime Inc. Announces Vessel Acquisition
VSBLTY AND SYNQ PARTNER TO PROVIDE PUBLIC HEALTH SAFETY, SECURITY TECHNOLOGY FOR VICTORIA, BC ...
Coherus BioSciences to expand late-stage pipeline to immuno-oncology with in-license of Junshi ...
21Shares lanciert den weltweit ersten Polkadot (DOT) ETP
Green Thumb Industries to Open Rise Erie Peach in Pennsylvania, Its 52nd Retail Location in the ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.01.21
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company, Immersive Tech, Hires Former Senior Executive of the ‘The VOID’, Steven Dooner to lead UNCONTAINED Franchise Development
20.01.21
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company, Immersive Tech, Announces the Creation of World’s First COVID-safe Location-Based Entertainment (LBE) Virtual Reality (VR) Division “UNCONTAINED”
19.01.21
Victory Square Technologies Signs Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire IV Hydreight, An On-Demand & On-Site Mobile Health, Pharmaceutical & Wellness Service Provider Across the United States
13.01.21
Victory Square Technologies to Implement Normal Course Issuer Bid Share Buy-Back Program in 2021
11.01.21
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives Brazilian ANVISA Approval for Sale, Distribution & Use of Safetest 15 Minute Covid-19 Rapid Test for Brazil
08.01.21
Victory Square Technologies Announces Filing of Preliminary Short-Form Prospectus in Connection with Previously Announced Private Placement of Special Warrants

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
28.01.21
76
VSQTF (MKap $40 M) Attraktiver Covid 19 Play
08.10.20
227
Hat Fantasie auf höhere Kurse.
26.08.20
9
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Gets FDA Permission to Manufacture and Market Safetest