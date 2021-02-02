 

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (the "Company" or “MCT”)

(Including Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the “Fund”), a cell of the Company
Registered No:  93546)
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658

1 February 2021

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

As required by Article 19.3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse (the “Market Abuse Regulations”), the Company announces that it was informed on 1 February 2021 of the following transaction by Mr Hughes, by virtue of his being a director of the Company.

1

  		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 
a)

  		Name

  		Richard Stormont Hughes
2

  		Reason for the notification

 
a)

  		Position/status

  		Non-Executive Director of the Company
b)

  		Initial notification /Amendment

  		Initial notification
3

  		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

  		Name

  		Middlefield Canadian Income PCC
on behalf of Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC
b)

  		LEI

  		2138007ENW3JEJXC8658
4

  		Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted  
a)

  		Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

  		 

Redeemable Participating Preference Shares

 

ISIN GB00B15PV034
b)

  		Nature of the transaction

  		Purchase
c)

  		Price(s) and volume(s)

 

  		Price(s)  Volume(s)
£0.90 1,413
d)

  		Aggregated information

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price

  		 

 

1,413

 

£1,268.62 
e)

  		Date of the transaction

  		29 January 2021
f)

  		Place of the transaction

  		London Stock Exchange XLON

Following this transaction, Mr Hughes holds 101,413 Redeemable Participating Preference Shares, representing 0.1% of the Fund’s issued share capital (excluding treasury shares).

Enquiries:

Chris Bougourd
JTC Fund Solutions (Guernsey) Limited
Assistant Secretary
Tel.: 01481 702400

Dean Orrico
President
Middlefield International Limited
Tel.: 01203 7094016

END OF ANNOUNCEMENT




