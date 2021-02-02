Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST), a leading industrial technology company that develops sensors, sensor-based solutions, including controllers and software, and other mission-critical products to create valuable business insights for customers and end users, today announced the full acquisition of Denmark-based Battery Management System (BMS) provider, Lithium Balance.

Sensata Technologies Furthers Electrification Strategy with Acquisition of Lithium Balance (Graphic: Business Wire)

Since its founding in 2006 as a start-up at the Danish Technological Institute, Lithium Balance has pushed battery-based electrification forward by developing the next generation BMS technologies for lithium ion batteries, including its XOLTA brand of fully modular, cloud connected energy storage systems (ESS).

This strategic acquisition advances Sensata’s electrification business and strategy in the clean energy markets. Sensata’s prior acquisitions such as Gigavac in 2018 have helped position the company as a leading provider of mission critical high voltage protection on EVs and in the charging infrastructure. The addition of Lithium Balance further expands Sensata’s portfolio to offer battery management solutions to a variety of vehicle OEMs and integrated energy storage solutions to commercial and industrial customers. As a combined entity, Sensata will combine its own extensive customer base of large OEMs and Lithium Balance’s proven industrial relationships and technology to accelerate its strategy.

Commenting on the acquisition, Vineet Nargolwala, Executive Vice President, Sensing Solutions at Sensata Technologies, says:

We are pleased that the talented Lithium Balance team is now part of Sensata. We have already seen great benefits from our close collaboration in developing common technology solutions for the benefit of our customers. The acquisition enables us to deliver more comprehensive battery management solutions across a wide range of electrification applications in a variety of industrial and transport markets.

Nicholas Moelders, Vice President, Electrification Strategy & GM, Battery Management Systems, at Sensata Technologies adds:

We are excited about the people, BMS technology, products and business pipeline that Lithium Balance brings to Sensata. These will be strong additions to our team and portfolio and will help drive the electrification growth vector and accelerate our clean energy strategy.