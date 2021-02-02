Sensata Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Operating results for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 and the third quarter of 2020 are summarized below. These results include non-GAAP financial measures, each of which is defined and reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measure later in this press release.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST), a global industrial technology company and leading provider of sensor-rich solutions that create insights for customers, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Revenue:

Revenue was $906.5 million, an increase of $59.8 million, or 7.1%, compared to $846.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Revenue increased 5.3% from the fourth quarter of 2019 on an organic basis, which excludes a 1.8% increase from foreign currency exchange rates versus the prior year period.

Revenue increased 15.0% from the third quarter of 2020 on a reported basis.

Operating income:

Operating income was $154.2 million (17.0% of revenue), an increase of $33.4 million, or 27.7%, compared to operating income of $120.7 million (14.3% of revenue) in the fourth quarter of 2019 and an increase of 21.5% compared to operating income of $126.8 million (16.1% of revenue) in the third quarter of 2020.

Adjusted operating income was $195.6 million (21.6% of revenue), an increase of $3.1 million, or 1.6%, compared to adjusted operating income of $192.5 million (22.7% of revenue) in the fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted operating income increased $40.8 million, or 26.4%, sequentially from $154.8 million (19.6% of revenue) in the third quarter of 2020.

Earnings per share:

Earnings per share was $0.77, an increase of 126.5% compared to earnings per share of $0.34 in the fourth quarter of 2019 and an increase of $0.28, or 57.1%, compared to earnings per share of $0.49 in the third quarter of 2020.

Adjusted earnings per share was $0.85, a decrease of (4.5%) compared to adjusted earnings per share of $0.89 in the fourth quarter of 2019 but an increase of 28.8% compared to adjusted earnings per share of $0.66 in the third quarter of 2020.

Changes in foreign currency exchange rates increased Sensata's adjusted earnings per share by $0.05 in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the prior year period.

"The fourth quarter results reflect a meaningful return to growth across our automotive, heavy vehicle and industrial markets. Beyond improvements in end markets, Sensata's growth outpaced the automotive market by 970 basis points and the heavy vehicle market by 990 basis points during the quarter,” said Jeff Cote, CEO and President of Sensata. "While 2020 posed challenges across the world, we are pleased with how quickly and effectively we adapted to evolving conditions, clearly positioning Sensata to benefit from the recovery. We are continuing to execute on our long-term growth strategy as evidenced by the recent acquisition of Lithium Balance in Electrification, adding a key core competence in Battery Management Systems to Sensata's extensive capabilities."

Full Year Ended December 31, 2020

Operating results for the full year ended December 31, 2020 compared to the full year ended December 31, 2019 are summarized below. These results include non-GAAP financial measures, each of which is defined and reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measure later in this press release.

Revenue:

Revenue was $3,045.6 million, a decrease of ($405.1) million, or (11.7%), compared to $3,450.6 million in 2019.

Revenue declined (11.9%) from 2019 on an organic basis, which excludes a 0.2% increase from foreign currency exchange rates versus the prior year.

Operating income:

Operating income was $337.7 million (11.1% of revenue), a decrease of ($219.1) million, or (39.4%), compared to operating income of $556.9 million (16.1% of revenue) in 2019.

Adjusted operating income was $562.1 million (18.5% of revenue), a decrease of ($223.6) million, or (28.5%), compared to adjusted operating income of $785.7 million (22.8% of revenue) in 2019.

Earnings per share:

Earnings per share was $1.04, a decrease of (40.6%) compared to earnings per share of $1.75 in 2019.

Adjusted earnings per share was $2.21, a decrease of (37.9%) compared to adjusted earnings per share of $3.56 in 2019.

Changes in foreign currency exchange rates increased Sensata's adjusted earnings per share by $0.14 in 2020 compared to the prior year.

Sensata generated $559.8 million of operating cash flow in 2020, compared to $619.6 million in the prior year. The Company's free cash flow totaled $453.1 million in 2020 compared to $458.3 million in the prior year.

Segment Performance

For the three months ended

December 31, For the full year ended

December 31, $ in 000s 2020 2019 2020 2019 Performance Sensing Revenue $ 688,978 $ 632,879 $ 2,223,810 $ 2,546,016 Operating income* $ 185,101 $ 171,488 $ 532,529 $ 670,470 % of Performance Sensing revenue 26.9 % 27.1 % 23.9 % 26.3 % Sensing Solutions Revenue $ 217,513 $ 213,812 $ 821,768 $ 904,615 Operating income* $ 70,673 $ 69,141 $ 241,218 $ 293,967 % of Sensing Solutions revenue 32.5 % 32.3 % 29.4 % 32.5 %

* Includes adjustments for reclassification of Megatrend growth spend to corporate and other.

Guidance

"Sensata delivered strong financial performance in the fourth quarter, posting 15.0% revenue growth and 26.4% adjusted operating income growth from the third quarter," said Paul Vasington, EVP and CFO of Sensata. "Sensata generated record free cash flow of $240 million in the fourth quarter, driven by strong earnings recovery, working capital management, and Capital Expenditure controls. For the first quarter of 2021, we expect revenue of $875 to $915 million and adjusted EPS of $0.67 to $0.77."

Fiscal Year 2021 Guidance $ in millions, except EPS FY-21 Guidance FY-20 Y/Y Change Revenue $3,425 - $3,575 $3,045.6 12% - 17% organic growth 10% - 15% Adjusted Operating Income $695 - $755 $562.1 24% - 34% Adjusted Net Income $488 - $544 $349.2 40% - 56% Adjusted EPS $3.06 - $3.42 $2.21 38% - 55%

Versus the prior year period, Sensata expects that changes in foreign currency exchange rates will increase revenues by approximately $64 million at the midpoint and will have minimal impact on adjusted earnings per share for the full year 2021.

Q1 2021 Guidance $ in millions, except EPS Q1-21 Guidance Q1-20 Y/Y Change Revenue $875 - $915 $774.3 13% - 18% organic growth 11% - 16% Adjusted Operating Income $166 - $182 $136.7 21% - 33% Adjusted Net Income $106 - $122 $83.2 27% - 47% Adjusted EPS $0.67 - $0.77 $0.53 26% - 45%

Versus the prior year period, Sensata expects that changes in foreign currency exchange rates will increase revenues by approximately $17 million at the midpoint and will decrease adjusted earnings per share by approximately ($0.01) in the first quarter of 2021.

SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) For the three months ended

December 31, For the full year ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net revenue $ 906,491 $ 846,691 $ 3,045,578 $ 3,450,631 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of revenue 609,940 556,482 2,119,044 2,267,433 Research and development 33,314 38,455 131,429 148,425 Selling, general and administrative 77,027 70,709 294,725 281,442 Amortization of intangible assets 31,152 34,807 129,549 142,886 Restructuring and other charges, net 897 25,520 33,094 53,560 Total operating costs and expenses 752,330 725,973 2,707,841 2,893,746 Operating income 154,161 120,718 337,737 556,885 Interest expense, net (47,417) (40,137) (171,757) (158,554) Other, net 1,172 17 (339) (7,908) Income before taxes 107,916 80,598 165,641 390,423 (Benefit from)/provision for income taxes (13,751) 27,060 1,355 107,709 Net income $ 121,667 $ 53,538 $ 164,286 $ 282,714 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.77 $ 0.34 $ 1.04 $ 1.76 Diluted $ 0.77 $ 0.34 $ 1.04 $ 1.75 Weighted-average ordinary shares outstanding: Basic 157,488 158,462 157,373 160,946 Diluted 158,567 159,564 158,134 161,968

SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,861,980 $ 774,119 Accounts receivable, net of allowances 576,647 557,874 Inventories 451,005 506,678 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 90,340 126,981 Total current assets 2,979,972 1,965,652 Property, plant and equipment, net 803,825 830,998 Goodwill 3,111,349 3,093,598 Other intangible assets, net 691,549 770,904 Deferred income tax assets 84,785 21,150 Other assets 172,722 152,217 Total assets $ 7,844,202 $ 6,834,519 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt, finance lease and other financing obligations $ 7,205 $ 6,918 Accounts payable 393,907 376,968 Income taxes payable 19,215 35,234 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 324,830 215,626 Total current liabilities 745,157 634,746 Deferred income tax liabilities 259,857 251,033 Pension and other post-retirement benefit obligations 48,002 36,100 Finance lease and other financing obligations, less current portion 27,931 28,810 Long-term debt, net 3,963,747 3,219,885 Other long-term liabilities 94,022 90,190 Total liabilities 5,138,716 4,260,764 Total shareholders’ equity 2,705,486 2,573,755 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 7,844,202 $ 6,834,519

SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) For the full year ended

December 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net Income $ 164,286 $ 282,714 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 125,680 115,862 Amortization of debt issuance costs 6,854 7,804 Share-based compensation 19,125 18,757 Loss on debt financing — 4,364 Amortization of intangible assets 129,549 142,886 Deferred income taxes (44,900) 27,623 Unrealized loss on derivative instruments and other 4,709 30,292 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 154,472 (10,740) Net cash provided by operating activities 559,775 619,562 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions, net of cash received (64,432) (32,465) Additions to property, plant and equipment and capitalized software (106,719) (161,259) Investments in debt and equity securities (22,963) (9,950) Other 12,022 (5,103) Net cash used in investing activities (182,092) (208,777) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options and issuance of ordinary shares 15,456 15,150 Payments of employee restricted stock tax withholdings (2,911) (6,990) Proceeds from issuance of debt 1,150,000 450,000 Payments on debt (408,913) (464,605) Payments to repurchase ordinary shares (35,175) (350,004) Payments of debt and equity issuance costs (8,279) (10,050) Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities 710,178 (366,499) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 1,087,861 44,286 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 774,119 729,833 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 1,861,980 $ 774,119

Revenue by Business, Geography, and End Market (Unaudited)

(percent of total revenue) Three months ended

December 31, Full year ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Performance Sensing 76.0 % 74.7 % 73.0 % 73.8 % Sensing Solutions 24.0 % 25.3 % 27.0 % 26.2 % Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %

(percent of total revenue) Three months ended

December 31, Full year ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Americas 37.6 % 38.9 % 39.3 % 42.3 % Europe 27.2 % 27.0 % 26.8 % 28.1 % Asia/Rest of World 35.2 % 34.1 % 33.9 % 29.6 % Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %

(percent of total revenue) Three months ended

December 31, Full year ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Automotive* 60.4 % 60.5 % 57.5 % 58.8 % Heavy vehicle and off-road 16.9 % 15.4 % 16.7 % 16.2 % Industrial 9.9 % 9.4 % 11.0 % 10.2 % Appliance and heating, ventilation and air-conditioning 5.9 % 5.3 % 6.2 % 5.8 % Aerospace 3.9 % 5.5 % 4.5 % 5.1 % All other 3.0 % 3.9 % 4.1 % 3.9 % Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %

* Includes amounts reflected in the Sensing Solutions segment as follows: $12.3 million and $9.6 million of revenue in the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $35.6 million and $42.4 million of revenue in the full year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Market Outgrowth (Unaudited)

For the three months ended

December 31, 2020 For the full year ended

December 31, 2020 Reported

Growth Organic

Growth End

Market

Growth Reported

Growth Organic

Growth End

Market

Growth Automotive 6.5 % 4.4 % 0.1 % * (13.6 %) (13.9 %) (18.5 %) * Heavy vehicle and off-road 17.9 % 16.2 % 6.3 % (9.2 %) (9.2 %) (18.0 %)

* Excludes Toyota, adjusted for Sensata's geographic mix. Adjustments for inventory in the supply chain, not included here, are (5.4%) and (2.3%) for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2020, respectively.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

The following unaudited tables provide a reconciliation of the difference between each of the non-GAAP financial measures referenced herein and the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure. Amounts presented in these tables may not appear to recalculate due to the effect of rounding.

Operating income and margin, income tax, net income, and EPS

($ in thousands, except per share amounts) For the three months ended December 31, 2020 Operating

Income Operating

Margin Income

Tax Net

Income Diluted

EPS Reported (GAAP) $ 154,161 17.0 % $ (13,751) $ 121,667 $ 0.77 Non-GAAP adjustments: Restructuring related and other 8,379 0.9 % 4,123 17,025 0.11 Financing and other transaction costs 1,014 0.1 % — (832) (0.01) Step-up depreciation and amortization 30,042 3.3 % — 30,042 0.19 Deferred loss/(gain) on derivative instruments 2,045 0.2 % — (1,992) (0.01) Amortization of debt issuance costs — — % — 1,828 0.01 Deferred taxes and other tax related — — % (33,053) (33,053) (0.21) Total adjustments 41,480 4.6 % (28,930) 13,018 0.08 Adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 195,641 21.6 % $ 15,179 $ 134,685 $ 0.85

($ in thousands, except per share amounts) For the three months ended December 31, 2019 Operating

Income Operating

Margin Income

Tax Net

Income Diluted

EPS Reported (GAAP) $ 120,718 14.3 % $ 27,060 $ 53,538 $ 0.34 Non-GAAP adjustments: Restructuring related and other 17,000 2.0 % (343) 18,794 0.12 Financing and other transaction costs* 20,842 2.5 % — 20,842 0.13 Step-up depreciation and amortization 33,823 4.0 % — 33,823 0.21 Deferred loss/(gain) on derivative instruments 149 0.0 % — (1,932) (0.01) Amortization of debt issuance costs — — % — 2,231 0.01 Deferred taxes and other tax related — — % 14,403 14,403 0.09 Total adjustments 71,814 8.5 % 14,060 88,161 0.55 Adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 192,532 22.7 % $ 13,000 $ 141,699 $ 0.89

* Includes $17.8 million of costs relating to the termination of an unfavorable long-term supplier agreement.

($ in thousands, except per share amounts) For the full year ended December 31, 2020 Operating

Income Operating

Margin Income

Tax Net

Income Diluted

EPS Reported (GAAP) $ 337,737 11.1 % $ 1,355 $ 164,286 $ 1.04 Non-GAAP adjustments: Restructuring related and other* 87,420 2.9 % (4,214) 93,803 0.59 Financing and other transaction costs 8,209 0.3 % — 6,363 0.04 Step-up depreciation and amortization 125,677 4.1 % — 125,677 0.79 Deferred loss/(gain) on derivative instruments 3,066 0.1 % — (6,961) (0.04) Amortization of debt issuance costs — — % — 6,854 0.04 Deferred taxes and other tax related — — % (40,856) (40,856) (0.26) Total adjustments 224,372 7.4 % (45,070) 184,880 1.17 Adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 562,109 18.5 % $ 46,425 $ 349,166 $ 2.21

* Includes a $29.6 million loss related to the September 2020 settlement of patent infringement litigation with Wasica and $30.2 million of charges related to the Q2 2020 Global Restructure Program. Refer to our third quarter 2020 Form 10-Q for additional information regarding the litigation and restructuring program.

($ in thousands, except per share amounts) For the full year ended December 31, 2019 Operating

Income Operating

Margin Income

Tax Net

Income Diluted

EPS Reported (GAAP) $ 556,885 16.1 % $ 107,709 $ 282,714 $ 1.75 Non-GAAP adjustments: Restructuring related and other 61,916 1.8 % (1,843) 62,210 0.38 Financing and other transaction costs* 28,911 0.8 % — 34,851 0.22 Step-up depreciation and amortization 139,587 4.0 % — 139,587 0.86 Deferred gain on derivative instruments (1,604) (0.0 %) — (6,492) (0.04) Amortization of debt issuance costs — — % — 7,804 0.05 Deferred taxes and other tax related — — % 55,242 55,242 0.34 Total adjustments 228,810 6.6 % 53,399 293,202 1.81 Adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 785,695 22.8 % $ 54,310 $ 575,916 $ 3.56

* Includes $17.8 million of costs relating to the termination of an unfavorable long-term supplier agreement.

Non-GAAP Adjustments by location in statements of operations

($ in thousands) Three months ended

December 31, Full year ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cost of revenue (1) $ 4,802 $ 7,577 $ 42,873 $ 25,115 Selling, general and administrative 6,262 5,618 25,490 14,048 Amortization of intangible assets 29,519 33,099 122,915 136,087 Restructuring and other charges, net (2) 897 25,520 33,094 53,560 Operating income adjustments 41,480 71,814 224,372 228,810 Interest expense, net 1,828 2,231 6,854 7,804 Other, net (1,360) 56 (1,276) 3,189 (Benefit from)/provision for income taxes (28,930) 14,060 (45,070) 53,399 Net income adjustments $ 13,018 $ 88,161 $ 184,880 $ 293,202

(1) Includes a $29.2 million loss recorded in the full year ended December 31, 2020 related to the patent infringement case brought by Wasica. We settled this litigation in the third quarter 2020, refer to our third quarter 2020 Form 10-Q for additional information. (2) The full year ended December 31, 2020 includes $24.5 million of charges recognized in 2020 related to the Q2 2020 Global Restructure Program. Refer to our third quarter 2020 Form 10-Q for additional information regarding this restructuring program.

Operating income and margin, income tax, net income, and EPS (for the three months ended September 30, 2020)

($ in thousands, except per share amounts) For the three months ended September 30, 2020 Operating

Income Operating

Margin Income

Taxes Net

Income Diluted

EPS Reported (GAAP) $ 126,845 16.1 % $ 15,181 $ 76,729 $ 0.49 Non-GAAP adjustments: Restructuring related and other(1) (5,555) (0.7 %) 10,042 4,992 0.03 Financing and other transaction costs 1,842 0.2 % — 1,842 0.01 Step-up depreciation and amortization 31,467 4.0 % — 31,467 0.20 Deferred loss/(gain) on derivative instruments 212 0.0 % — (5,926) (0.04) Amortization of debt issuance costs — — % — 1,763 0.01 Deferred taxes and other tax related — — % (7,272) (7,272) (0.05) Total adjustments 27,966 3.5 % 2,770 26,866 0.17 Adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 154,811 19.6 % $ 12,411 $ 103,595 $ 0.66

(1) Includes an $11.7 million gain recognized upon release of excess accrual following the September 2020 settlement of patent infringement litigation with Wasica. Refer to our third quarter 2020 Form 10-Q for additional information regarding this litigation.

Free cash flow

($ in thousands) Three months ended

December 31, % Change Full year ended

December 31, % Change 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 266,437 $ 186,035 43.2 % $ 559,775 $ 619,562 (9.6 %) Additions to property, plant and equipment and capitalized software (26,780) (38,053) 29.6 % (106,719) (161,259) 33.8 % Free cash flow $ 239,657 $ 147,982 62.0 % $ 453,056 $ 458,303 (1.1 %)

Adjusted EBITDA

($ in thousands) FY 20

(LTM) Q4 20 Q3 20 Q2 20 Q1 20 Net income/(loss) $ 164,286 $ 121,667 $ 76,729 $ (42,541) $ 8,431 Interest expense, net 171,757 47,417 44,129 40,808 39,403 Provision for/(benefit from) income taxes 1,355 (13,751) 15,181 1,441 (1,516) Depreciation expense 125,680 31,464 28,928 30,609 34,679 Amortization of intangible assets 129,549 31,152 32,562 32,743 33,092 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) 592,627 217,949 197,529 63,060 114,089 Non-GAAP Adjustments Restructuring related and other 93,117 12,902 (5,050) 42,708 42,557 Financing and other transaction costs 6,363 (832) 1,842 3,619 1,734 Deferred (gain)/loss on derivative instruments (6,961) (1,992) (5,926) (4,927) 5,884 Adjusted EBITDA $ 685,146 $ 228,027 $ 188,395 $ 104,460 $ 164,264

Net debt and leverage

As of ($ in thousands) 12/31/20 9/30/20 6/30/20 3/31/20 12/31/19 Current portion of long-term debt, finance lease and other financing obligations $ 7,205 $ 7,049 $ 407,042 $ 7,095 $ 6,918 Finance lease and other financing obligations, less current portion 27,931 28,360 28,243 28,280 28,810 Long-term debt, net 3,963,747 3,963,076 3,220,833 3,220,359 3,219,885 Total debt, finance lease, and other financing obligations 3,998,883 3,998,485 3,656,118 3,255,734 3,255,613 Less: Discount (9,605) (10,143) (10,681) (11,220) (11,758) Less: Deferred financing costs (28,114) (29,404) (22,266) (23,359) (24,452) Total Gross indebtedness 4,036,602 4,038,032 3,689,065 3,290,313 3,291,823 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 1,861,980 1,610,191 1,242,949 802,971 774,119 Net Debt $ 2,174,622 $ 2,427,841 $ 2,446,116 $ 2,487,342 $ 2,517,704 Adjusted EBITDA (LTM) 685,146 682,216 719,192 845,933 900,137 Net leverage ratio 3.2 3.6 3.4 2.9 2.8

Guidance

For the three months ending March 31, 2021 ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Operating Income Net Income EPS Low High Low High Low High GAAP $ 131.3 $ 145.8 $ 68.7 $ 82.2 $ 0.43 $ 0.52 Restructuring related and other 5.5 6.0 5.3 5.8 0.03 0.04 Financing and other transaction costs(a) 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 — — Step-up depreciation and amortization(a) 29.0 30.0 29.0 30.0 0.18 0.19 Deferred (gain)/loss on derivative instruments(b) — — — — — — Amortization of debt issuance costs — — 1.8 1.8 0.01 0.01 Deferred taxes and other tax related — — 1.0 2.0 0.01 0.01 Non-GAAP $ 166.0 $ 182.0 $ 106.0 $ 122.0 $ 0.67 $ 0.77 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding (in millions) 158.9 158.9

For the full year ending December 31, 2021 ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Operating Income Net Income EPS Low High Low High Low High GAAP $ 566.0 $ 620.0 $ 349.0 $ 395.0 $ 2.19 $ 2.48 Restructuring related and other 16.0 18.0 15.0 17.0 0.09 0.11 Financing and other transaction costs(a) 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 0.01 0.01 Step-up depreciation and amortization(a) 112.0 116.0 112.0 116.0 0.70 0.73 Deferred (gain)/loss on derivative instruments(b) — — — — — — Amortization of debt issuance costs — — 7.0 7.0 0.04 0.04 Deferred taxes and other tax related — — 4.0 8.0 0.03 0.05 Non-GAAP $ 695.0 $ 755.0 $ 488.0 $ 544.0 $ 3.06 $ 3.42 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding (in millions) 159.2 159.2

(a) Amounts do not contemplate the effects of future acquisition or financing transactions that occur beyond our most recent fiscal year end. (b) We are unable to predict movements in commodity prices and, therefore, the impact of market-to-market adjustments on our commodity forward contracts to our projected 2021 operating results. In prior periods such adjustments have been significant in relation to our reported GAAP results.

