UPS Releases 4Q 2020 Earnings

In the fourth quarter, diluted loss per share was $3.75, compared to a diluted loss per share of $0.12 in the fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased 26.1% to $2.66, compared to $2.11 from the same period last year.

ATLANTA, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (NYSE:UPS) today announced fourth-quarter 2020 consolidated revenue of $24.9 billion, a 21.0% increase over the fourth quarter of 2019. Consolidated average daily volume increased 10.6% year over year. Operating profit was $2.2 billion, up 1.6% compared to last year’s fourth quarter, or 26.0% on an adjusted basis. Net loss was $3.3 billion for the quarter; adjusted net income was $2.3 billion or 26.4% above the same period last year.

For the fourth-quarter of 2020, GAAP results include a total charge of $5.6 billion, or $6.38 per diluted share, comprised of a non-cash, after-tax mark-to-market (MTM) pension charge of $4.9 billion, an after-tax transformation charge of $114 million and an after-tax impairment charge of $545 million associated with the Company’s decision to sell UPS Freight. The Company’s fourth-quarter 2019 GAAP results included a total charge of $1.9 billion, or $2.23 per diluted share, comprised of a non-cash, after-tax MTM pension charge of $1.8 billion, an after-tax transformation charge of $39 million and a U.S. Domestic after-tax legal reserve charge of $91 million.

“Our financial performance in the fourth quarter exceeded our expectations, and I thank all UPSers for their extraordinary efforts to deliver industry-leading service through the holidays.” said Carol Tomé, UPS chief executive officer. “I’d also like to thank our customers who worked with us during this challenging year. As we look past 2020 into the new year, we are optimistic. During the fourth quarter, we began transporting COVID-19 vaccines and we stand ready to deliver hope and health to people around the world.”

U.S. Domestic Segment

4Q 2020 Adjusted

4Q 2020 4Q 2019 Adjusted

4Q 2019 Revenue $15,744 M $13,408 M Operating profit $1,247 M $1,379 M $1,074 M $1,207 M

Revenue increased 17.4%, led by growth from small and medium-sized businesses.

Revenue per piece increased 7.8%, driven by Ground residential.

Operating margin was 7.9%; adjusted operating margin was 8.8%.



International Segment



4Q 2020 Adjusted

4Q 2020 4Q 2019 Adjusted

4Q 2019 Revenue $4,770 M $3,762 M Operating profit $1,148 M $1,160 M $799 M $809 M

Average daily volume grew 21.9%, with export growth from all regions.

Revenue increased 26.8%, led by Asia and Europe.

Operating margin was 24.1%; adjusted operating margin was 24.3%.



Supply Chain and Freight Segment

4Q 2020 Adjusted

4Q 2020 4Q 2019 Adjusted

4Q 2019 Revenue $4,382 M $3,398 M Operating profit/(loss) -$228 M $331 M $260 M $262 M

Revenue increased 29.0%, with strong market demand in nearly all businesses including freight forwarding out of Asia and UPS Healthcare.

Operating margin was -5.2%; adjusted operating margin was 7.6%.



* “ Adjusted” amounts are non-GAAP financial measures. See the appendix to this release for a discussion of non-GAAP financial measures, including a reconciliation to the most closely correlated GAAP measure.

Full-Year 2020 Consolidated Results

Revenue increased 14.2% to $84.6 billion.

Operating profit was $7.8 billion; adjusted operating profit was $8.7 billion, up 7.0%.

Diluted EPS totaled $1.64; adjusted diluted EPS was $8.23.

Capital expenditures were $5.4 billion, or on an adjusted basis $5.6 billion.

Annual free cash flow was $5.1 billion, including $3.1 billion in pension contributions.

Dividends paid were $3.6 billion, a per-share increase of 5.2% over the prior year.

Outlook

Given continued economic uncertainty due to the global pandemic, the Company is not providing revenue or diluted earnings per share guidance. It is providing full-year guidance for capital allocation.

Full-Year 2021 Capital Allocation

Capital expenditures are planned to be about $4.0 billion.

Dividends are expected to grow, subject to Board approval.

Long-term debt maturities of $2.5 billion will be repaid when they come due.

Effective tax rate is expected to be approximately 23.5%.

The Company has no plans to repurchase shares or access the debt capital markets in 2021.



UPS CEO Carol Tomé and CFO Brian Newman will discuss fourth-quarter results with investors and analysts during a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET, February 2, 2021.

Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Financial Measures

We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") with certain non-GAAP financial measures, including "adjusted" compensation and benefits, operating expense, operating profit, operating margin, other income and (expense), income before income taxes, income tax expense, effective tax rate, net income and earnings per share. We also supplement the reporting of revenue, revenue per piece and operating profit with non-GAAP measures that exclude the period over period impact of foreign currency exchange rate changes, pension discount rate changes and hedging activities. Additionally, we periodically disclose free cash flow, free cash flow excluding discretionary pension contributions, and capital expenditures including principal repayments of finance lease obligations. The equivalent measures determined in accordance with GAAP are also referred to as "reported" or "unadjusted.”

We believe that these non-GAAP measures provide additional meaningful information to assist users of our financial statements in understanding our financial results and cash flows and assessing our ongoing performance, because they exclude items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, our underlying operations and may provide a useful baseline for analyzing trends in our underlying businesses. These non-GAAP measures are used internally by management for business unit operating performance analysis, business unit resource allocation and in connection with incentive compensation award determinations.

Restructuring and Other Charges

Adjusted operating profit, operating margin, income before income taxes, net income and earnings per share exclude the impact of charges related to restructuring programs, including Transformation strategy costs and asset impairments.

Impact of Changes in Foreign Currency Exchange Rates and Hedging Activities

Currency-neutral revenue, revenue per piece and operating profit are calculated by dividing current period reported U.S. dollar revenue, revenue per piece and operating profit by the current period average exchange rates to derive current period local currency revenue, revenue per piece and operating profit. The derived amounts are then multiplied by the average foreign exchange rates used to translate the comparable results for each month in the prior year period (including the period over period impact of foreign currency hedging activities). The difference between the current period reported U.S. dollar revenue, revenue per piece and operating profit and the derived current period U.S. dollar revenue, revenue per piece and operating profit is the period over period impact of currency fluctuations.

Impact of Changes in Pension Discount Rates

Non-GAAP pension discount rate-neutral operating profit excludes the period over period impact of discount rate changes on pension service cost.

Pension discount rate-neutral operating profit is calculated by discounting the value of benefits attributable to employee service in the current period utilizing the prior year discount rate applicable to each of our company-sponsored defined benefit plans. The difference between this derived amount and the current period reported service cost is the period over period impact of pension discount rate movements on operating profit.

Mark-To-Market Pension and Postretirement Adjustments

We recognize changes in the fair value of plan assets and net actuarial gains and losses in excess of a 10% corridor for our pension and postretirement defined benefit plans immediately as part of other pension income (expense). We supplement the presentation of our income before income taxes, net income and earnings per share with non-GAAP measures that exclude the impact of gains and losses recognized in excess of the 10% corridor and the related income tax effects. We believe excluding these mark-to-market impacts provides important supplemental information by removing the volatility associated with short-term changes in market interest rates, equity values, and similar factors.

This adjusted net periodic benefit cost ($641 million in 2020 and $754 million in 2019) is comparable to the accounting for our defined benefit plans in our quarterly reporting under U.S. GAAP, utilizing the expected return on plan assets (7.70% in 2020 and 7.68% in 2019) and the discount rate used to determine net periodic benefit cost (3.55% in 2020 and 4.45% in 2019). The unadjusted net periodic benefit cost reflects the actual return on plan assets (12.54% in 2020 and 17.57% in 2019) and the discount rate used to measure the projected benefit obligation at the December 31 measurement date (2.87% in 2020 and 3.55% in 2019).

The deferred income tax effects of these mark-to-market pension and postretirement adjustments are calculated by multiplying the statutory tax rates applicable in each tax jurisdiction, including the U.S. federal jurisdiction and various U.S. state and non-U.S. jurisdictions, by the adjustments. The blended average of the applicable statutory tax rates in 2020 and 2019 was 24.0% and 23.9%, respectively.

Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Capital Expenditures

We calculate free cash flow as cash flows from operating activities less capital expenditures, proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment, and plus or minus the net changes in finance receivables and other investing activities. Free cash flow excluding discretionary pension contributions adds back any discretionary pension contributions made during the period. We believe free cash flow, free cash flow excluding discretionary pension contributions and free cash flow adjusted for principal repayments of finance lease obligations are important indicators of how much cash is generated by regular business operations and we use them as a measure of incremental cash available to invest in our business, meet our debt obligations and return cash to shareowners. Additionally, we believe that adjusting capital expenditures for principal repayments of finance lease obligations more appropriately reflects the overall cash that we have invested in capital assets.

Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as an alternative for, our reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our non-GAAP financial information does not represent a comprehensive basis of accounting. Therefore, our non-GAAP financial information may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.













Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Income Statement

(in millions, except per share amounts):

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 As-Reported

(GAAP) Transformation

& Other (1) Defined Benefit

Plans MTM

Charges (2) As-Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) Operating profit: U.S. Domestic Package $ 1,247 $ 132 $ — $ 1,379 International Package 1,148 12 — 1,160 Supply Chain & Freight (228 ) 559 — 331 Total operating profit $ 2,167 $ 703 $ — $ 2,870 Other income (expense) (6,325 ) — 6,484 159 Income (loss) before income taxes (4,158 ) 703 6,484 3,029 Income tax expense (benefit) (895 ) 44 1,555 704 Net income (loss) $ (3,263 ) $ 659 $ 4,929 $ 2,325 Diluted earnings (loss) per share(3) $ (3.75 ) $ 0.75 $ 5.63 $ 2.66

(1) Transformation & other of $703 million reflects goodwill and other asset impairment charges of $556 million related to the planned divestiture of UPS Freight, other employee benefits costs of $100 million and other costs of $47 million

(2) Represents mark-to-market losses recognized outside of a 10% corridor on company-sponsored pension and postretirement plans

(3) Does not total due to difference in weighted-average shares outstanding used to calculate diluted earnings per share

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 As-Reported

(GAAP) Transformation

& Other (1) Defined Benefit

Plans MTM

Charges (2) As-Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) Operating profit: U.S. Domestic Package $ 3,891 $ 237 $ — $ 4,128 International Package 3,436 96 — 3,532 Supply Chain & Freight 487 571 — 1,058 Total operating profit $ 7,814 $ 904 $ — $ 8,718 Other income (expense) (5,840 ) — 6,484 644 Income before income taxes 1,974 904 6,484 9,362 Income tax expense 547 94 1,555 2,196 Net income $ 1,427 $ 810 $ 4,929 $ 7,166 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.64 $ 0.93 $ 5.66 $ 8.23

(1) Transformation & other of $904 million reflects goodwill and other asset impairment charges of $556 million related to the planned divestiture of UPS Freight, other employee benefits costs of $211 million and other costs of $137 million

(2) Represents mark-to-market losses recognized outside of a 10% corridor on company-sponsored pension and postretirement plans













Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Revenue, Revenue Per Piece,

and Adjusted Operating Profit

(in millions, except per piece amounts):

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

As-Reported

(GAAP) 2019

As-Reported

(GAAP) % Change

(GAAP) Currency

Impact 2020

Currency-

Neutral

(Non-GAAP)(1) % Change

(Non-GAAP) Average Revenue Per Piece: International Package: Domestic $ 7.08 $ 6.49 9.1 % $ (0.29 ) $ 6.79 4.6 % Export 28.24 28.56 (1.1 ) % (0.71 ) 27.53 -3.6 % Total International Package $ 17.27 $ 16.63 3.8 % $ (0.49 ) $ 16.78 0.9 % Consolidated $ 11.14 $ 10.32 7.9 % $ (0.07 ) $ 11.07 7.3 % Revenue: U.S. Domestic Package $ 15,744 $ 13,408 17.4 % $ — $ 15,744 17.4 % International Package 4,770 3,762 26.8 % (132 ) 4,638 23.3 % Supply Chain & Freight 4,382 3,398 29.0 % (16 ) 4,366 28.5 % Total revenue $ 24,896 $ 20,568 21.0 % $ (148 ) $ 24,748 20.3 %

(1) Amounts adjusted for period over period foreign currency exchange rate and hedging differences

2020

As-Adjusted

(Non-GAAP)(1) 2019

As-Adjusted

(Non-GAAP)(1) % Change

(Non-GAAP) Currency

Impact 2020

As-Adjusted

Currency-

Neutral

(Non-GAAP)(2) % Change

(Non-GAAP) As-Adjusted Operating profit: U.S. Domestic Package $ 1,379 $ 1,207 14.3 % $ — $ 1,379 14.3 % International Package 1,160 809 43.4 % (33 ) 1,127 39.3 % Supply Chain & Freight 331 262 26.3 % 6 337 28.6 % Total operating profit $ 2,870 $ 2,278 26.0 % $ (27 ) $ 2,843 24.8 %

(1) Amounts adjusted for transformation & other

(2) Amounts adjusted for transformation & other and period over period foreign currency exchange rate and hedging differences













Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Revenue, Revenue Per Piece,

and Adjusted Operating Profit

(in millions, except per piece amounts):

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020

As-Reported

(GAAP) 2019

As-Reported

(GAAP) % Change

(GAAP) Currency

Impact 2020

Currency-

Neutral

(Non-GAAP)(1) % Change

(Non-GAAP) Average Revenue Per Piece: International Package: Domestic $ 6.65 $ 6.51 2.2 % $ (0.06 ) $ 6.59 1.2 % Export 28.52 29.10 (2.0 ) % (0.23 ) 28.29 (2.8 ) % Total International Package $ 16.99 $ 16.93 0.4 % $ (0.14 ) $ 16.85 (0.5 ) % Consolidated $ 10.94 $ 10.87 0.6 % $ (0.02 ) $ 10.92 0.5 % Revenue: U.S. Domestic Package $ 53,499 $ 46,493 15.1 % $ — $ 53,499 15.1 % International Package 15,945 14,220 12.1 % (129 ) 15,816 11.2 % Supply Chain & Freight 15,184 13,381 13.5 % 92 15,276 14.2 % Total revenue $ 84,628 $ 74,094 14.2 % $ (37 ) $ 84,591 14.2 %

(1) Amounts adjusted for period over period foreign currency exchange rate and hedging differences

2020

As-Adjusted

(Non-GAAP)(1) 2019

As-Adjusted

(Non-GAAP)(1) % Change

(Non-GAAP) Currency

Impact 2020

As-Adjusted

Currency-

Neutral

(Non-GAAP)(2) % Change

(Non-GAAP) As-Adjusted Operating profit: U.S. Domestic Package $ 4,128 $ 4,369 (5.5 ) % $ — $ 4,128 (5.5 ) % International Package 3,532 2,779 27.1 % (70 ) 3,462 24.6 % Supply Chain & Freight 1,058 1,002 5.6 % 2 1,060 5.8 % Total operating profit $ 8,718 $ 8,150 7.0 % $ (68 ) $ 8,650 6.1 %

(1) Amounts adjusted for transformation & other

(2) Amounts adjusted for transformation & other and period over period foreign currency exchange rate and hedging differences













Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Pension Discount Rate-Neutral Operating Profit and Margin

(in millions):

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

As-Adjusted

(Non-GAAP)(1) 2019

As-Adjusted

(Non-GAAP)(1) % Change

(Non-GAAP) Pension 2020

As-Adjusted

Pension

Discount

Rate-Neutral

(Non-GAAP)(2) % Change

(Non-GAAP) As-Adjusted Operating Profit: U.S. Domestic Package $ 1,379 $ 1,207 14.3 % $ 61 $ 1,440 19.3 % International Package 1,160 809 43.4 % 5 1,165 44.0 % Supply Chain & Freight 331 262 26.3 % 7 338 29.0 % Total operating profit $ 2,870 $ 2,278 26.0 % $ 73 $ 2,943 29.2 %





2020

As-Adjusted

(Non-GAAP)(1) 2019

As-Adjusted

(Non-GAAP)(1) % Change

(Non-GAAP) Pension 2020

As-Adjusted

Pension

Discount

Rate-Neutral

(Non-GAAP)(2) % Change

(Non-GAAP) As-Adjusted Operating margin: U.S. Domestic Package 8.8 % 9.0 % (0.2 ) % 0.3 % 9.1 % 0.1 % International Package 24.3 % 21.5 % 2.8 % 0.1 % 24.4 % 2.9 % Supply Chain & Freight 7.6 % 7.7 % (0.1 ) % 0.1 % 7.7 % — % Total operating margin 11.5 % 11.1 % 0.4 % 0.3 % 11.8 % 0.7 %

(1) Amounts adjusted for transformation & other

(2) Amounts adjusted for transformation & other and period over period impact of discount rates on pension service cost













Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Pension Discount Rate-Neutral Operating Profit and Margin

(in millions):

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020

As-Adjusted

(Non-GAAP)(1) 2019

As-Adjusted

(Non-GAAP)(1) % Change

(Non-GAAP) Pension 2020

As-Adjusted

Pension

Discount

Rate-Neutral

(Non-GAAP)(2) % Change

(Non-GAAP) As-Adjusted Operating Profit: U.S. Domestic Package $ 4,128 $ 4,369 (5.5 ) % $ 249 $ 4,377 0.2 % International Package 3,532 2,779 27.1 % 17 3,549 27.7 % Supply Chain & Freight 1,058 1,002 5.6 % 28 1,086 8.4 % Total operating profit $ 8,718 $ 8,150 7.0 % $ 294 $ 9,012 10.6 %





2020

As-Adjusted

(Non-GAAP)(1) 2019

As-Adjusted

(Non-GAAP)(1) % Change

(Non-GAAP) Pension 2020

As-Adjusted

Pension

Discount

Rate-Neutral

(Non-GAAP)(2) % Change

(Non-GAAP) As-Adjusted Operating Margin: U.S. Domestic Package 7.7 % 9.4 % (1.7 ) % 0.5 % 8.2 % (1.2 ) % International Package 22.2 % 19.5 % 2.7 % 0.1 % 22.3 % 2.8 % Supply Chain & Freight 7.0 % 7.5 % (0.5 ) % 0.2 % 7.2 % (0.3 ) % Total operating margin 10.3 % 11.0 % (0.7 ) % 0.3 % 10.6 % (0.4 ) %

(1) Amounts adjusted for transformation & other

(2) Amounts adjusted for transformation & other and period over period impact of discount rates on pension service cost













Reconciliation of Adjusted Capital Expenditures and Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)

(in millions):

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP) $ 10,459 Capital expenditures (5,412 ) Proceeds from disposals of PP&E 40 Net change in finance receivables 44 Other investing activities (41 ) Free cash flow (Non-GAAP) $ 5,090 Principal repayments of finance lease obligations (192 ) Adjusted Free cash flow (Non-GAAP) $ 4,898 Discretionary pension contributions 2,770 Adjusted Free cash flow (Non-GAAP) excluding discretionary pension contributions $ 7,668 Capital expenditures $ 5,412 Principal repayments of finance lease obligations 192 Adjusted Capital expenditures (Non-GAAP) $ 5,604

Amounts are subject to reclassification.