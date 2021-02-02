Friendable’s Fan Pass Live Streaming Platform Sets New Single-Month Record as New Artist Sign-Ups Soar Past 300 in January 2021, a 354% Increase Over December 2020

CAMPBELL, Calif., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Friendable, Inc. (OTC: FDBL) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce its latest results, activity and growth data related to artist sign-ups and registrations on the Company’s Fan Pass live streaming artist platform.

As January 2021 is now in the books, Fan Pass recorded its largest number of inquiries and overall artist sign-ups on the platform, totaling 318 for January 2021. This number represents an increase of 248 new sign-ups (up from 70 in December 2020), representing 354% growth in a one-month or 30-day period. This brings the total number of artist sign-ups to 1,072 since the platform was launched on July 24, 2020.

“With each week that passes, our platform continues to show more traction, including our Facebook reach rising 30%, engagement up 317% and page likes up 85%. Additionally, Instagram reach is showing a rise of 116% for January 2021, and content interactions are telling us an even bigger story, as they are up 337% in the last seven days alone. Together, these statistics and metrics are invigorating our team’s efforts to vet upgrades or new features, enhance service offerings, and continue looking for innovative ways of making it easy for our artists to monetize their talents with Fan Pass,” said Friendable, Inc. CEO Robert A. Rositano Jr.

“Our team is excited for 2021, as we are focused on scaling on all fronts. We are confident in our abilities to increase revenues through performance, execution and capital raising efforts that will facilitate our expansion, acquisition and overall growth strategy,” Rositano added.

For more information and to support Fan Pass artists, download the Fan Pass app on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

About Friendable, Inc.

Friendable Inc. (FDBL) is a mobile technology and marketing company focused on connecting and engaging users through its proprietary mobile and desktop applications. Launched July 24, 2020, the Company’s flagship offering is designed to help artists engage with their fans around the world and earn revenue while doing so. The Live Streaming platform supports artists at all levels, providing exclusive artist content "channels," live event streaming, promotional support, fan subscriptions and custom merchandise designs, all of which are revenue streams for each artist.