The Ensign Group Acquires Texas Skilled Nursing Facility

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENSG), the parent company of the Ensign group of companies, which invest in and provide skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services, announced today that it acquired the operations of San Pedro Manor, a 150-bed skilled nursing facility located in San Antonio, TX. The acquisition was effective February 1, 2021 and will be subject to a long-term, triple net lease.



“This acquisition is a perfect fit with our existing facilities in Texas and we are excited for the continued growth in the San Antonio area,” said Barry Port, Ensign's Chief Executive Officer. “The ability to continue to grow in the midst of a pandemic is a true testament to our local team of clinical and operational leadership and their experience, planning and preparation. We have full confidence in our team’s ability to make this another great transition,” he added.