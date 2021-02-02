GBT Commences Research Project to Enhance Nanometer ICs Physical Verification Process

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. ( OTC PINK: GTCH ) ("GBT” or the “Company”), started a research project, internal name VeriSpeed, to develop new system and methods to enhance nanometer Integrated Circuits physical verification process.



A typical microchip design process involves few types of design’s verifications and validation. A design verification is the end-phase process to ensure that the integrated circuit works as planned. This process typically consumes vast amount of the total time spent on the microchip design. As microchips become more complex and advanced they include many more transistors and functions, all of which must be carefully tested and verified. A typical IC’s verification stages are functional design verification, which tests and validates the IC’s functionalities, physical design and verification, which checks the IC layout geometrical and electrical rules, packaging, and manufacturing tests.

During the physical design process a computer program is processing the microchip database, which is a huge size data. Typical processing of an advanced nanometer IC data, preparing it for physical verification, is a major time-consuming process. During this process the IC’s data is read and the program learns about the geometric shapes, which is called the mask layout. A set of mathematical algorithms then process this data to verify that all geometrical, electrical and DFM (Design For manufacturing) rules are met. The database engine is a key factor to the entire process performance.

VeriSpeed research project introduces a new approach to this essential element in this process, the IC’s data reading. By applying intelligent algorithms, the program will read the huge data according to a specific algorithm flow substantially speeding the entire verification process of nanometer and other Integrated Circuit’s layout Designs thus significantly impacting the global project’s design time cycle and manufacturing efficiency. The project aims to accelerate the entire IC’s verification process to enable reduction of total Integrated Circuit design time. This new database engine approach is targeted to work with GBT’s multiplanar methods as presented in the recent granted patent.