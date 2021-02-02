 

Can B Corp. Provides Highlights for 2020 and Preview of 2021

Well-Positioned with Diversified Products and Multi-Channel Distribution for Growth in 2021

HICKSVILLE, NY, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Can B Corp. (OTCQB: CANB) (“Can B” or the “Company”), a diversified health and wellness company, is pleased to announce an overview of highlights for 2020 and provide a preview for 2021. While the Covid-19 pandemic caused a decline in sales in 2020, Can B has increased its operating efficiencies and lowered expenses which may provide a reduction in operating losses in 2021.

Marco Alfonsi, Can B’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our team is very excited for 2021 as we have made improvements in our capital structure and cash position to start off the year. We have built a solid vertically integrated platform for controlling our products from seed to sale with a multi-prong channel strategy in bringing health and wellness products to consumers. Our Duramed division is targeted to roll distribution into Michigan and in Florida. Additionally, we are in several discussions with potential corporate opportunities and strategic partnerships that may accelerate our growth.”

2020 Recap of Highlights

Closing of a $2.8 million debt financing from an institutional investor.

The investment enabled Can B to pay off and eliminate all prior outstanding convertible notes without penalty. In addition, the new investment, along with an ongoing A-1 offering, should provide the capital needed for the company to return to growth in 2021.

Pure Health Products is targeting GMP certification in early 2021.

Can B believes that every CBD manufacturer may be required to meet GMP Certification in the future. In addition, Pure Health Products is in the process of securing additional white label customers as well as adding to its own branded line of products.

Tripled Production Capacity at its Facility in Lacey, Washington.

Allows for increases in private label and direct-to-consumer. Completed installation of new high-speed equipment to expand production at its Pure Health Products (“PHP”) facility in Lacey, Washington. The new production line equipment increases capacity by 8,000 units per day and adds speed and efficiency with automated processes. Upgrading from manual to automated equipment for tinctures, salves, cryogels, and massage oils greatly increase the production output by over three hundred percent (300%). The increase in capacity enables the Company to expand its capabilities for private label and direct-to-consumer products for other distribution companies and brands.

