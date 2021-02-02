 

Vaisala's Financial Statement Release January–December 2020 to be published on February 19, 2021

Vaisala Corporation
Press release
February 2, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. (EET)

Vaisala's Financial Statement Release January–December 2020 to be published on February 19, 2021

Vaisala Corporation will publish its Financial Statement Release January–December 2020 on Friday, February 19, 2021 at about 9:00 a.m. (Finnish time). The report will be available at vaisala.com/investors. The President and CEO's presentation will be published by 11:00 a.m. on the same day at vaisala.com/investors.

Conference call
An English-language conference call for analysts, investors and media will be held on the same day starting at 11:00 a.m. (Finnish time). Numbers for conference call, during which questions may be presented, are:

Finland: +358 9 8171 0310
UK: +44 33 3300 0804
Sweden: +46 8 5664 2651
US: +1 63 1913 1422

PIN: 19622715#

Audiocast
The presentation by Kai Öistämö, President and CEO, can also be followed through a live audiocast at vaisala.com/investors starting at 11:00 a.m. A recording will be published at the same address by 1:00 p.m.

More information
 Paula Liimatta, Business Controller and Head of Investor Relations
Tel. +358 40 580 3521

Vaisala is a global leader in environmental and industrial measurement. Building on over 80 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs approximately 1,900 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.  vaisala.com  twitter.com/VaisalaGroup




