CORRECTING and REPLACING -- Verona Pharma Reports Positive Phase 2 Results with pMDI Formulation of Ensifentrine in COPD

Results support twice-daily dosing

Verona Pharma plc (Nasdaq: VRNA) (“Verona Pharma”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on respiratory diseases, announces positive Phase 2 data with a pressurized metered-dose inhaler (“pMDI”) formulation of ensifentrine in patients with moderate to severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (“COPD”).

Ensifentrine delivered by pMDI met all of the primary and secondary lung function endpoints in the 7 day, Phase 2 clinical trial. The magnitude of improvement in lung function was dose-ordered and highly statistically significant at peak and over the 12-hour dosing interval compared with placebo, and supports twice-daily dosing of ensifentrine via pMDI for the treatment of COPD.

Highlights

Primary endpoint met at all doses: highly statistically significant and clinically meaningful increase in lung function as measured by peak forced expiratory volume in one second (“FEV 1 ”) 1 measured over 4 hours post-dose, compared to placebo after 7 days of treatment. Improvements in peak FEV 1 corrected for placebo were 205 mL (p<0.0001) for the 300 µg dose, 277 mL (p<0.0001) for the 1000 µg dose, and 326 mL (p<0.0001) for the 3000 µg dose.

Statistically significant improvements in average FEV 1 over 12 hours corrected for placebo (average FEV 1 AUC ( 0- 12 hr ) 2) were 120 mL (p=0.0018) for the 300 µg dose, 187 mL (p<0.0001) for the 1000 µg dose, and 197 mL (p<0.0001) for the 3000 µg dose.



Statistically significant improvements in morning trough FEV 1 corrected for placebo were 46 mL (not significant) for the 300 µg dose, 80 mL (p=0.0115) for the 1000 µg dose, and 110 mL (p=0.0066) for the 3000 µg dose.



Statistically significant improvements in average FEV 1 over 4 hours corrected for placebo (average FEV 1 AUC (0- 4 hr) 2) were 178 mL (p<0.0001) for the 300 µg dose, 256 mL (p<0.0001) for the 1000 µg dose, and 301 mL (p<0.0001) for the 3000 µg dose.

Ensifentrine pMDI formulation was well tolerated at each dose with an adverse event profile similar to placebo.

“Demonstrating this magnitude of improvement in lung function is exciting,” said Dave Singh, M.D., Professor of Clinical Pharmacology and Respiratory Medicine, Medicines Evaluation Unit, University of Manchester, and Investigator in the study. “Combined with ensifentrine’s unique dual mechanism of action and favorable efficacy and safety profile already demonstrated in multiple Phase 2 clinical trials via nebulizer and dry powder inhaler (“DPI”), these data strengthen its potential as a novel therapeutic for COPD.”