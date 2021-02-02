 

Karuna Therapeutics to Participate at 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

02.02.2021, 12:30  |  26   |   |   

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company driven to create and deliver transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions, today announced that senior management will participate in a fireside chat at the 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 9:20 a.m. EST.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations page of Karuna’s website at investors.karunatx.com. A replay of the webcast will also be archived for up to 90 days on Karuna’s website following the conference.

About Karuna Therapeutics
 Karuna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company driven to create and deliver transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. At Karuna, we understand there is a need for differentiated and more effective treatments that can help patients navigate the challenges presented by these severe and disabling disorders. Utilizing our extensive knowledge of neuroscience, we are harnessing the untapped potential of the brain in pursuit of novel pathways to develop medicines that make meaningful differences in peoples’ lives. For more information, please visit www.karunatx.com.



