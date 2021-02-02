Karuna Therapeutics to Participate at 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company driven to create and deliver transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions, today announced that senior management will participate in a fireside chat at the 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 9:20 a.m. EST.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations page of Karuna’s website at investors.karunatx.com. A replay of the webcast will also be archived for up to 90 days on Karuna’s website following the conference.