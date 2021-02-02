 

Premier Inc. President Michael J. Alkire to Succeed Susan DeVore as Chief Executive Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.02.2021, 12:30  |  37   |   |   

Premier Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) today announced that after nearly 18 years of distinguished service, Susan DeVore is retiring as the company’s chief executive officer and a member of its Board of Directors, effective May 1, 2021. Michael J. Alkire, president of Premier, will succeed DeVore and serve as president, CEO and a member of the Board, also effective May 1, 2021. To ensure a smooth transition, DeVore will remain with Premier through June 30, 2021, and will continue as an advisor to the company for two years after that.

“Today’s announcement is the culmination of the Board’s diligent, long-range succession planning process and comes at a time when the company is well positioned to further advance its strategic objectives and create long-term stockholder value,” said Board Chair Terry Shaw. “I believe Mike is the ideal person to lead the ongoing evolution of Premier’s long-term strategy. He is a talented executive and strong leader who has played a key role in driving Premier’s growth and success. Mike has a deep understanding of the company and its industry, and his insights will be instrumental as we further differentiate Premier with innovative offerings that enhance service, performance and value for all stakeholders. The Board looks forward to working with Susan, Mike and the leadership team to ensure a seamless transition.”

“I am honored to succeed Susan and look forward to leading Premier and its talented employees during such an important time for the healthcare industry. Together, we are helping healthcare institutions and providers navigate the pandemic while positioning Premier for long-term, sustainable growth,“ said Alkire. “I thank Susan for her leadership and guidance and am excited to work closely with the Board and the entire Premier team to achieve our goals and succeed into the future.”

Shaw continued, “Susan is an outstanding CEO whose formulation and execution of Premier’s strategy has been instrumental in establishing the company as an industry leader. We are deeply thankful for her achievements and commitment to Premier and look forward to continuing to benefit from her expertise as an advisor to Premier. The Board extends its best wishes to Susan on her well-deserved retirement and for the success of the charitable and philanthropic activities and personal interests she intends to pursue.”

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Premier Inc. President Michael J. Alkire to Succeed Susan DeVore as Chief Executive Officer Premier Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) today announced that after nearly 18 years of distinguished service, Susan DeVore is retiring as the company’s chief executive officer and a member of its Board of Directors, effective May 1, 2021. Michael J. Alkire, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Announces Exercise of Warrants for Proceeds of $4.4 Million
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Announces Acceleration of Expiry Date of Warrants
Schneider Awards Grants for Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Work
Adamas Announces FDA Approval for Second Indication for GOCOVRI as an Adjunctive Treatment to ...
Sesen Bio Announces Successful Application Orientation Meeting (AOM) with the FDA for Vicineum
Cleaning Brands Dawn and Swiffer Invite Americans to Come Together and Close the Chore Gap
ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions to Commercialize Emission-Reduction Technology
Genprex Issues Shareholder Letter and Provides Corporate Update
Shell, C3 AI, Baker Hughes, and Microsoft Launch the Open AI Energy Initiative, an Ecosystem of AI ...
SunOpta Advances Strategic Plan With Two New Initiatives
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:30 Uhr
Premier, Inc. Reports Fiscal-Year 2021 Second-Quarter Results
21.01.21
Premier, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
21.01.21
ProvideGx Partners with Pfizer Inc. to Secure the Supply of Five Essential Medications
07.01.21
Premier, Inc. to Report Fiscal 2021 Second-Quarter Results and Host Conference Call on February 2, 2021
06.01.21
Premier Inc. to Participate in the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Virtual Healthcare Conference on January 12, 2021