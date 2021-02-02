Premier Inc. President Michael J. Alkire to Succeed Susan DeVore as Chief Executive Officer

Premier Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) today announced that after nearly 18 years of distinguished service, Susan DeVore is retiring as the company’s chief executive officer and a member of its Board of Directors, effective May 1, 2021. Michael J. Alkire, president of Premier, will succeed DeVore and serve as president, CEO and a member of the Board, also effective May 1, 2021. To ensure a smooth transition, DeVore will remain with Premier through June 30, 2021, and will continue as an advisor to the company for two years after that.

“Today’s announcement is the culmination of the Board’s diligent, long-range succession planning process and comes at a time when the company is well positioned to further advance its strategic objectives and create long-term stockholder value,” said Board Chair Terry Shaw. “I believe Mike is the ideal person to lead the ongoing evolution of Premier’s long-term strategy. He is a talented executive and strong leader who has played a key role in driving Premier’s growth and success. Mike has a deep understanding of the company and its industry, and his insights will be instrumental as we further differentiate Premier with innovative offerings that enhance service, performance and value for all stakeholders. The Board looks forward to working with Susan, Mike and the leadership team to ensure a seamless transition.”

“I am honored to succeed Susan and look forward to leading Premier and its talented employees during such an important time for the healthcare industry. Together, we are helping healthcare institutions and providers navigate the pandemic while positioning Premier for long-term, sustainable growth,“ said Alkire. “I thank Susan for her leadership and guidance and am excited to work closely with the Board and the entire Premier team to achieve our goals and succeed into the future.”

Shaw continued, “Susan is an outstanding CEO whose formulation and execution of Premier’s strategy has been instrumental in establishing the company as an industry leader. We are deeply thankful for her achievements and commitment to Premier and look forward to continuing to benefit from her expertise as an advisor to Premier. The Board extends its best wishes to Susan on her well-deserved retirement and for the success of the charitable and philanthropic activities and personal interests she intends to pursue.”