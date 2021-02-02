Premier, Inc. Reports Fiscal-Year 2021 Second-Quarter Results

All results presented in this press release reflect continuing operations following completion of the sale and exit of the Specialty Pharmacy business on June 7, 2019.

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) today reported financial results for the fiscal year (FY) 2021 second quarter ended December 31, 2020 and announced its fiscal 2021 financial guidance.

"Our fiscal 2021 second quarter results demonstrate solid execution across our businesses and continued demand for our unique combination of capabilities that deliver solutions to drive better health outcomes and lower costs for our members and other customers," said Susan DeVore, Premier's chief executive officer. "As we enter the second half of fiscal 2021, despite the uncertainty caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we believe we have more visibility into our anticipated performance for the remainder of this year and therefore are issuing fiscal 2021 financial guidance."

Fiscal Second-Quarter 2021 Results and Recent Highlights:

(Financial comparisons are for fiscal second quarter of 2021 vs. fiscal second quarter of 2020)

GAAP net revenue increased 32% to $422.8 million from $319.6 million a year ago. Supply Chain Services segment revenue increased 41% to $329.1 million from $232.6 million a year ago. Performance Services segment revenue increased 8% to $93.7 million from $87.0 million a year ago.

GAAP net income of $44.9 million decreased from $91.6 million a year ago primarily due to a decrease in net administrative fees revenue; a loss on certain put and call rights in the current period compared to the gain in the second quarter of fiscal 2020; and a prior period remeasurement of the Tax Receivable Agreement liability as a result of the change in North Carolina state income tax law.

GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 compared with loss of $6.88 per share a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA* of $124.8 million decreased 16% from $148.4 million a year ago primarily as a result of the impact of the recently amended GPO agreements, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Acurity/Nexera asset acquisition.

Adjusted net income* of $79.4 million decreased 13% from $90.8 million a year ago and adjusted EPS* decreased 12% to $0.65 from $0.74 a year ago.

On January 21, 2021, Premier's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share, payable on March 15, 2021 to stockholders of record as of March 1, 2021.

*Descriptions of consolidated and segment adjusted (non-GAAP) financial measures and non-GAAP free cash flow are provided below under “Use and Definition of Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” and reconciliations are provided in the tables at the end of this release.

Consolidated Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Consolidated Second-Quarter Financial Highlights Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Net Revenue: Supply Chain Services: Net administrative fees $ 145,339 $ 172,114 (16) % $ 277,984 $ 344,517 (19) % Other services and support 4,086 2,482 65 % 9,677 5,043 92 % Services 149,425 174,596 (14) % 287,661 349,560 (18) % Products 179,670 58,040 210 % 295,085 106,161 178 % Total Supply Chain Services 329,095 232,636 41 % 582,746 455,721 28 % Performance Services 93,732 86,970 8 % 186,968 166,295 12 % Total $ 422,827 $ 319,606 32 % $ 769,714 $ 622,016 24 % Net income from continuing operations $ 44,904 $ 91,575 (51) % $ 225,589 $ 162,514 39 % Net income from continuing operations attributable to stockholders $ 43,969 $ (444,002) nm $ 186,124 $ 279,536 nm Adjusted net income from continuing operations $ 43,969 $ (444,002) nm $ 186,124 $ 139,573 nm NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES*: Adjusted EBITDA: Supply Chain Services $ 118,939 $ 147,959 (20) % $ 221,590 $ 297,870 (26) % Performance Services 36,609 29,967 22 % 73,724 50,343 46 % Total segment adjusted EBITDA 155,548 177,926 (13) % 295,314 348,213 (15) % Corporate (30,730) (29,521) 4 % (59,753) (59,552) — % Total $ 124,818 $ 148,405 (16) % $ 235,561 $ 288,661 (18) % Adjusted net income $ 79,394 $ 90,774 (13) % $ 149,553 $ 176,760 (15) % Earnings per share on adjusted net income - diluted $ 0.65 $ 0.74 (12) % $ 1.22 $ 1.42 (14) % * Refer to the supplemental financial information at the end of this release for reconciliation of reported GAAP results to non-GAAP results.

Fiscal 2021 Outlook and Guidance

The statements in this section are forward-looking statements. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of such statements, refer to "Forward-Looking Statements" below and "Risk Factors" section of the company's most recent Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), as updated from time to time in the company's other filings with the SEC.

Premier announced financial guidance for full fiscal year 2021. The company expects total net revenue to be in the range of $1.608 billion to $1.653 billion, adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $445 million to $465 million, and adjusted EPS to be in the range of $2.26 to $2.39. The company also reiterated that, adjusted for the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, beginning in fiscal year 2022, it expects to target a multi-year, compound annual growth rate in the mid-to-high single digits for consolidated net revenue, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS.

Refer to the table below for specific fiscal 2021 guidance metrics and related footnotes. In addition, refer to the "Premier's Use and Definition of Non-GAAP Numbers" and "Premier's Use of Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Measures" at the end of this release for descriptions of consolidated and adjusted (non-GAAP) financial measures.

Guidance Metric Fiscal 2021 Guidance Range* Segment Net Revenue: Supply Chain Services $1.242 billion to $1.272 billion Performance Services $366 million to $381 million Total Net Revenue $1.608 billion to $1.653 billion Adjusted EBITDA $445 million to $465 million Adjusted EPS $2.26 to $2.39 Fiscal 2021 guidance assumes the realization of the following key assumptions: Net administrative fees revenue of $560 million to $580 million

Direct sourcing products revenue of $650 million to $690 million

Capital expenditures of $105 million to $110 million

Effective tax rate of 24%

Does not include the effect of any potential future significant acquisitions

*The company does not provide forward-looking guidance on a GAAP basis as certain financial information, the probable significance of which cannot be determined, is not available and cannot be reasonably estimated. Refer to "Use of Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Measures" below for additional explanation.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

(As compared with the three months ended December 31, 2019)

GAAP net revenue of $422.8 million increased 32% from $319.6 million for the same period a year ago.

GAAP net income of $44.9 million decreased from $91.6 million a year ago. In accordance with GAAP, fiscal 2020 second-quarter net income attributable to stockholders includes a non-cash adjustment of $(480.2) million to reflect the change in the redemption value of limited partners’ Class B common unit ownership at the end of that period. This non-cash adjustment resulted primarily from changes in the number of Class B common units outstanding and the company’s stock price between periods and do not reflect results of the company’s business operations. Since the Board of Directors is comprised of a majority of independent directors as of July 31, 2020, Premier is not required to make this adjustment for the three months ended December 31, 2020 or any subsequent periods.

Adjusted EBITDA of $124.8 million decreased 16% from $148.4 million for the same period a year ago primarily as a result of the impact of the previously mentioned amended GPO agreements, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Acurity/Nexera asset acquisition.

Adjusted net income of $79.4 million decreased 13% from $90.8 million for the same period a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share decreased 12% to $0.65 from $0.74 for the same period a year ago.

Segment Results

(For the fiscal second quarter of 2021 as compared with the fiscal second quarter of 2020)

Supply Chain Services

Supply Chain Services segment net revenue of $329.1 million increased 41% from $232.6 million a year ago.

Net administrative fees revenue of $145.3 million decreased $26.8 million, or 16%, from $172.1 million a year ago, primarily due to a higher average fee share that resulted from the previously mentioned amended GPO agreements that were effective on July 1, 2020; a decline in member purchasing volume in certain categories as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic which continued to impact overall healthcare utilization, including elective procedures and a slowdown of spending in non-healthcare related areas; and the non-cash amortization of prepaid contract administrative fees from the Acurity/Nexera asset acquisition. These decreases were partially offset by further penetration of new and existing members.

Products revenue of $179.7 million increased $121.6 million, or 210%, from $58.0 million a year ago, primarily driven by the company's ongoing efforts to provide certain personal protective equipment (PPE) and other high-demand supplies for its members as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Segment adjusted EBITDA of $118.9 million decreased 20% from $148.0 million for the same period a year ago, primarily as a result of the previously mentioned decline in net administrative fees revenue related to the amended GPO agreements, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Acurity/Nexera asset acquisition.

Performance Services

Performance Services segment net revenue of $93.7 million increased 8% from $87.0 million for the same quarter a year ago, primarily driven by growth across the technology and consulting businesses, including new enterprise license agreements, and incremental revenue associated with the fiscal year 2020 acquisition of Health Design Plus. These increases were partially offset by lower revenue as a result of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) planned discontinuation of the company’s former CMS government contract as part of the overall Hospital Improvement Innovation Network program that ended on March 31, 2020.

Segment adjusted EBITDA of $36.6 million increased 22% from $30.0 million for the same period a year ago. The increase was primarily due to the aforementioned increase in revenue and a decrease in selling, general and administrative expenses primarily related to a decrease in travel and meeting expenses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as savings in third-party cost of sales.

Results of Operations for the Six Months Ended December 31, 2020

(As compared with the six months ended December 31, 2019)

GAAP net revenue of $769.7 million increased 24% from $622.0 million for the same period a year ago.

GAAP net income was $225.6 million compared with $162.5 million a year ago. In accordance with GAAP, fiscal 2021 and 2020 second-quarter net income attributable to stockholders includes non-cash adjustments of $(26.7) million and $214.2 million, respectively, to reflect the change in the redemption value of limited partners’ Class B common unit ownership at the end of each period. These non-cash adjustments resulted primarily from changes in the number of Class B common units outstanding and the company’s stock price between periods and do not reflect results of the company’s business operations. The adjustment for six months ended December 31, 2020 reflects the change in the redemption value of limited partners’ Class B common unit ownership for the period from July 1, 2020 through July 31, 2020, due to the Board of Directors being comprised of a majority of independent directors on July 31, 2020. As a result, Premier will no longer make this adjustment in subsequent periods.

After the previously mentioned non-cash adjustments, the company reported net income attributable to stockholders of $186.1 million compared with net income $279.5 million a year ago. On a diluted per share basis, net income was $1.67 compared with $1.12 for the same period a year ago. See “Calculation of GAAP Earnings per Share” in the income statement section of this press release.

Adjusted EBITDA of $235.6 million decreased 18% from $288.7 million for the same period the prior year. Adjusted net income of $149.6 million decreased 15% from $176.8 million for the same period a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share decreased 14% to $1.22 from $1.42 for the same period a year ago.

Supply Chain Services segment net revenue of $582.7 million increased 28% from $455.7 million a year ago. Supply Chain Services segment adjusted EBITDA of $221.6 million decreased 26% from $297.9 million for the same period a year ago.

Performance Services segment net revenue of $187.0 million increased 12% from $166.3 million for the same quarter a year ago. Performance Services segment adjusted EBITDA of $73.7 million increased 46% from $50.3 million for the same period a year ago.

Cash Flows and Liquidity

Net cash provided by operating activities for the six months ended December 31, 2020 was $116.2 million compared with $217.0 million for the same period last year. The decrease was primarily driven by lower net administrative fees revenue as a result of the amended GPO agreements, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the timing of cash collections related to approximately $169 million in purchases during the period associated with the demand for PPE to address increased needs as a result of the pandemic.

Net cash used in investing activities and net cash provided by financing activities for the six months ended December 31, 2020 were $46.9 million and $59.6 million, respectively. At December 31, 2020, cash and cash equivalents was $109.0 million compared with $99.3 million at June 30, 2020, and the company's five-year, $1.0 billion revolving credit facility had an outstanding balance of $100.0 million.

Free cash flow for the six months ended December 31, 2020 was $37.1 million compared with $127.9 million for the same period a year ago. The decrease was primarily due to the same factors that impacted net cash provided by operating activities as well as an increase in Tax Receivable Agreement payments made to the former limited partners of Premier LP as a result of the acceleration of payments as part of the company's restructure.

Premier’s Use and Definition of Non-GAAP Measures

Premier uses EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, segment adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (historically referred to as "adjusted fully distributed net income"), adjusted earnings per share (historically referred to as "adjusted fully distributed earnings per share"), and free cash flow to facilitate a comparison of the company’s operating performance on a consistent basis from period to period and to provide measures that, when viewed in combination with its results prepared in accordance with GAAP, allow for a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting the company’s business than GAAP measures alone. Management believes EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and segment adjusted EBITDA assist the company’s board of directors, management and investors in comparing the company’s operating performance on a consistent basis from period to period by removing the impact of the company’s asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization) and items outside the control of management (taxes), as well as other non-cash (impairment of intangible assets and purchase accounting adjustments) and non-recurring items, from operating results. Adjusted EBITDA and segment adjusted EBITDA are supplemental financial measures used by the company and by external users of the company’s financial statements.

Management considers adjusted EBITDA an indicator of the operational strength and performance of the company’s business. Adjusted EBITDA allows management to assess performance without regard to financing methods and capital structure and without the impact of other matters that management does not consider indicative of the operating performance of the business. Segment adjusted EBITDA is the primary earnings measure used by management to evaluate the performance of the company’s business segments.

Management believes free cash flow is an important measure because it represents the cash that the company generates after payment of tax distributions to limited partners and capital investment to maintain existing products and services and ongoing business operations, as well as development of new and upgraded products and services to support future growth. Free cash flow is important because it allows the company to enhance stockholder value through acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, investments in related or complimentary businesses and/or debt reduction.

In addition, adjusted fully distributed net income and adjusted fully distributed earnings per share eliminate the variability of non-controlling interest as a result of member owner exchanges of Class B common units and corresponding Class B common stock into shares of Class A common stock and other potentially dilutive equity transactions which are outside of management’s control. These measures assist our board of directors, management and investors in comparing our net income and earnings per share on a consistent basis from period to period because these measures remove non-cash and non-recurring items and eliminate the variability of non-controlling interest that results from member owner exchanges of Class B common units into shares of Class A common stock.

Non-Recurring Items are items to be income or expenses and other items that have not been earned or incurred within the prior two years and are not expected to recur within the next two years. Such items include stock-based compensation, acquisition and disposition related expenses, remeasurement of TRA liabilities, loss on disposal of long-live assets, gain or loss on FFF put and call rights, income and expense that has been classified as discontinued operations and other expense.

Non-operating items include gains or losses on the disposal of assets and interest and investment income or expense.

EBITDA is defined as net income before income or loss from discontinued operations, net of tax, interest and investment income, net, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization and amortization of purchased intangible assets.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA before merger and acquisition related expenses and non-recurring, non-cash or non-operating items and including equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates.

Segment adjusted EBITDA is defined as the segment’s net revenue less cost of revenue and operating expenses directly attributable to the segment excluding depreciation and amortization, amortization of purchased intangible assets, merger and acquisition related expenses and non-recurring or non-cash items and including equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates. Operating expenses directly attributable to the segment include expenses associated with sales and marketing, general and administrative, and product development activities specific to the operation of each segment. General and administrative corporate expenses that are not specific to a particular segment are not included in the calculation of Segment Adjusted EBITDA. Segment Adjusted EBITDA also excludes any income and expense that has been classified as discontinued operations.

Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income attributable to Premier (i) excluding income or loss from discontinued operations, net, (ii) excluding income tax expense, (iii) excluding the impact of adjustment of redeemable limited partners’ capital to redemption amount, (iv) excluding the effect of non-recurring or non-cash items, including certain strategic and financial restructuring expenses, (v) assuming the exchange of all the Class B common units for shares of Class A common stock, which results in the elimination of non-controlling interest in Premier LP and (vi) reflecting an adjustment for income tax expense on Non-GAAP net income before income taxes at our estimated annual effective income tax rate, adjusted for unusual or infrequent items.

Adjusted Earnings per Share is Adjusted Net Income divided by diluted weighted average shares.

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations less distributions and TRA payments to limited partners and purchases of property and equipment. Free Cash Flow does not represent discretionary cash available for spending as it excludes certain contractual obligations such as debt repayments.

To properly and prudently evaluate our business, readers are urged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures, as well as the other financial tables, included at the end of this release. Readers should not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the company’s business. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures used in this release are susceptible to varying calculations and may differ from, and may therefore not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Further information on Premier’s use of non-GAAP financial measures is available in the “Our Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of Premier’s Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), as may be updated in subsequent filings with the SEC.

Premier's Use of Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Measures

The company does not meaningfully reconcile guidance for non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share to net income attributable to stockholders or earnings per share attributable to stockholders because the company cannot provide guidance for the more significant reconciling items between net income attributable to stockholders and adjusted EBITDA and between earnings per share attributable to stockholders and non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share without unreasonable effort. This is due to the fact that future period non-GAAP guidance includes adjustments for items not indicative of our core operations, which may include, without limitation, items included in the supplemental financial information for reconciliation of reported GAAP results to non-GAAP results. Such items include strategic and acquisition related expenses for professional fees; mark to market adjustments for put options and contingent liabilities; gains and losses on stock based performance shares; adjustments to its income tax provision (such as valuation allowance adjustments and settlements of income tax claims); items related to corporate and facility restructurings; and certain other items the company believes to be non-indicative of its ongoing operations. Such adjustments may be affected by changes in ongoing assumptions, judgements, as well as nonrecurring, unusual or unanticipated charges, expenses or gains/losses or other items that may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations. The exact amount of these adjustments are not currently determinable but may be significant.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts, such as those related to the timing and continuing impact of COVID-19, the statements related to fiscal 2021 outlook and guidance and the key assumptions underlying such guidance, and expected target multi-year, compound annual growth rate in the mid-to-high single digits for consolidated net revenue, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS beginning in fiscal year 2022 are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Premier to be materially different from historical results or from any future results or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. In addition to statements that explicitly describe such risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements in the conditional or future tenses or that include terms such as “believes,” “belief,” “expects,” “estimates,” “intends,” “anticipates” or “plans” to be uncertain and forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include comments as to Premier’s beliefs and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business and are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside Premier’s control. More information on potential factors that could affect Premier’s financial results is included from time to time in the “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements,” “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of Premier’s periodic and current filings with the SEC, including those discussed under the “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” section of Premier’s Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2020 as well as the Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, expected to be filed with the SEC shortly after the date of this release, and also made available on Premier’s website at investors.premierinc.com. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Premier undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events that occur after that date, or otherwise.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net revenue: Net administrative fees $ 145,339 $ 172,114 $ 277,984 $ 344,517 Other services and support 97,818 89,452 196,645 171,338 Services 243,157 261,566 474,629 515,855 Products 179,670 58,040 295,085 106,161 Net revenue 422,827 319,606 769,714 622,016 Cost of revenue: Services 40,122 47,422 78,872 94,958 Products 171,722 52,819 285,150 96,294 Cost of revenue 211,844 100,241 364,022 191,252 Gross profit 210,983 219,365 405,692 430,764 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 129,997 86,093 253,951 200,022 Research and development 722 801 1,298 1,180 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 10,260 11,938 23,464 24,982 Operating expenses 140,979 98,832 278,713 226,184 Operating income 70,004 120,533 126,979 204,580 Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates 4,572 2,989 10,499 6,596 Interest and investment (loss) income, net (3,398) (359) (5,517) 117 (Loss) gain on FFF put and call rights (14,507) 30,222 (16,426) 22,383 Other income 4,890 2,747 8,573 3,009 Other (expense) income, net (8,443) 35,599 (2,871) 32,105 Income before income taxes 61,561 156,132 124,108 236,685 Income tax expense (benefit) 16,657 64,557 (101,481) 74,171 Net income from continuing operations 44,904 91,575 225,589 162,514 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax — 614 — 1,004 Net income 44,904 92,189 225,589 163,518 Net income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interest (935) (55,424) (12,780) (97,134) Net income from discontinued operations attributable to non-controlling interest — (280) — (477) Net income attributable to non-controlling interest (935) (55,704) (12,780) (97,611) Adjustment of redeemable limited partners' capital to redemption amount — (480,153) (26,685) 214,156 Net income attributable to stockholders $ 43,969 $ (443,668) $ 186,124 $ 280,063 Calculation of GAAP Earnings per Share Numerator for basic earnings per share: Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to stockholders $ 43,969 $ (444,002) $ 186,124 $ 279,536 Net income from discontinued operations attributable to stockholders — 334 — 527 Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders $ 43,969 $ (443,668) $ 186,124 $ 280,063 Numerator for diluted earnings per share: Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to stockholders $ 43,969 $ (444,002) $ 186,124 $ 279,536 Adjustment of redeemable limited partners' capital to redemption amount — — — (214,156) Net income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interest — — — 97,134 Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 43,969 $ (444,002) $ 186,124 $ 162,514 Tax effect on Premier, Inc. net income — — — (22,941) Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 43,969 $ (444,002) $ 186,124 $ 139,573 Net income from discontinued operations attributable to stockholders $ — $ 334 $ — $ 527 Net income from discontinued operations attributable to non-controlling interest in Premier LP — — — 477 Adjusted net income from discontinued operations $ — $ 334 $ — $ 1,004 Adjusted net income (loss) $ 43,969 $ (443,668) $ 186,124 $ 140,577 Denominator for basic earnings per share: Weighted average shares 122,127 64,552 110,851 63,668 Denominator for diluted earnings per share: Weighted average shares 122,127 64,552 110,851 63,668 Effect of dilutive securities: Stock options 321 — 287 420 Restricted stock 333 — 318 250 Performance share awards 138 — 117 — Class B shares outstanding — — — 60,493 Weighted average shares and assumed conversions 122,919 64,552 111,573 124,831 Earnings per share attributable to stockholders: Basic earnings per share attributable to stockholders $ 0.36 $ (6.88) $ 1.68 $ 4.39 Diluted earnings per share attributable to stockholders $ 0.36 $ (6.88) $ 1.67 $ 1.12

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data) December 31,

2020 June 30,

2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 109,013 $ 99,304 Accounts receivable (net of $1,843 and $731 allowance for doubtful accounts, respectively) 166,438 135,063 Contract assets 239,139 215,660 Inventory 178,346 70,997 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 93,402 97,338 Total current assets 786,338 618,362 Property and equipment (net of $486,689 and $452,609 accumulated depreciation, respectively) 220,569 206,728 Intangible assets (net of $268,623 and $245,160 accumulated amortization, respectively) 395,581 417,422 Goodwill 942,263 941,965 Deferred income tax assets 825,668 430,025 Deferred compensation plan assets 55,035 49,175 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates 148,245 133,335 Operating lease right-of-use assets 52,890 57,823 Other assets 84,210 93,680 Total assets $ 3,510,799 $ 2,948,515 Liabilities, redeemable limited partners' capital and stockholders' equity Accounts payable $ 94,523 $ 54,841 Accrued expenses 53,176 53,500 Revenue share obligations 203,763 145,777 Limited partners' distribution payable — 8,012 Accrued compensation and benefits 59,120 73,262 Deferred revenue 32,491 35,446 Current portion of tax receivable agreements — 13,689 Current portion of notes payable to members 95,069 — Line of credit and current portion of long-term debt 105,798 79,560 Other liabilities 60,932 31,987 Total current liabilities 704,872 496,074 Long-term debt, less current portion 5,749 4,640 Tax receivable agreements, less current portion — 279,981 Notes payable to members, less current portion 347,201 — Deferred compensation plan obligations 55,035 49,175 Deferred tax liabilities — 17,508 Deferred consideration, less current portion 83,700 112,917 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 48,151 52,990 Other liabilities 93,675 75,658 Total liabilities 1,338,383 1,088,943 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable limited partners' capital — 1,720,309 Stockholders' equity: Class A common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; 122,228,635 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 71,627,462 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 1,222 716 Class B common stock, $0.000001 par value, 600,000,000 shares authorized; 0 and 50,213,098 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively — — Additional paid-in-capital 2,029,604 138,547 Retained earnings 141,590 — Total stockholders' equity 2,172,416 139,263 Total liabilities, redeemable limited partners' capital and stockholders' equity $ 3,510,799 $ 2,948,515

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands) Six Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Operating activities Net income $ 225,589 $ 163,518 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Income from discontinued operations, net of tax — (1,004) Depreciation and amortization 60,031 74,895 Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates (10,499) (6,596) Deferred income taxes (127,535) 53,368 Stock-based compensation 14,545 11,479 Remeasurement of tax receivable agreement liabilities — (23,682) Loss (gain) on FFF put and call rights 16,426 (22,383) Other 323 2,971 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of the effects of acquisitions: Accounts receivable, inventories, prepaid expenses and other assets (127,764) (5,752) Contract assets (23,541) (9,346) Accounts payable, accrued expenses, deferred revenue, revenue share obligations and other liabilities 88,602 (20,447) Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations 116,177 217,021 Net cash provided by operating activities from discontinued operations — 10,028 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 116,177 $ 227,049 Investing activities Purchases of property and equipment $ (44,864) $ (44,768) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (791) (34,727) Proceeds from sale of assets — 3,632 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates — (10,165) Other (1,228) 251 Net cash used in investing activities $ (46,883) $ (85,777) Financing activities Payments made on notes payable $ (3,684) $ (2,045) Proceeds from credit facility 125,000 125,000 Payments on credit facility (100,000) (100,000) Distributions to limited partners of Premier LP (9,949) (26,901) Payments to limited partners of Premier LP related to tax receivable agreements (24,218) (17,425) Cash dividends paid (46,396) — Repurchase of Class A common stock (held as treasury stock) — (148,566) Other (338) (820) Net cash used in financing activities $ (59,585) $ (170,757) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 9,709 (29,485) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 99,304 141,055 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 109,013 $ 111,570

Supplemental Financial Information Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (Unaudited) (In thousands) Six Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations $ 116,177 $ 217,021 Purchases of property and equipment (44,864) (44,768) Distributions to limited partners of Premier LP (9,949) (26,901) Payments to limited partners of Premier LP related to tax receivable agreements (24,218) (17,425) Free Cash Flow $ 37,146 $ 127,927

Supplemental Financial Information Reconciliation of Net Income from Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation of Operating Income to Segment Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Stockholders to Adjusted Net Income (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income from continuing operations $ 44,904 $ 91,575 $ 225,589 $ 162,514 Interest and investment loss (income), net 3,398 359 5,517 (117) Income tax expense (benefit) 16,657 64,557 (101,481) 74,171 Depreciation and amortization 19,093 25,378 36,567 49,913 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 10,260 11,938 23,464 24,982 EBITDA 94,312 193,807 189,656 311,463 Stock-based compensation 7,415 7,838 14,790 11,690 Acquisition and disposition related expenses 7,918 2,835 10,763 8,976 Remeasurement of tax receivable agreement liabilities — (28,356) — (23,682) Loss (gain) on FFF put and call rights 14,507 (30,222) 16,426 (22,383) Other expense 666 2,503 (746) 47 Adjusted EBITDA $ 124,818 $ 148,405 $ 235,561 $ 288,661 Income before income taxes $ 61,561 $ 156,132 $ 124,108 $ 236,685 Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates (4,572) (2,989) (10,499) (6,596) Interest and investment loss (income), net 3,398 359 5,517 (117) Loss (gain) on FFF put and call rights 14,507 (30,222) 16,426 (22,383) Other income (4,890) (2,747) (8,573) (3,009) Operating income 70,004 120,533 126,979 204,580 Depreciation and amortization 19,093 25,378 36,567 49,913 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 10,260 11,938 23,464 24,982 Stock-based compensation 7,415 7,838 14,790 11,690 Acquisition and disposition related expenses 7,918 2,835 10,763 8,976 Remeasurement of tax receivable agreement liabilities — (28,356) — (23,682) Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates 4,572 2,989 10,499 6,596 Deferred compensation plan income 4,803 2,751 7,710 2,992 Other expense 753 2,499 195 64 Adjusted EBITDA $ 124,818 $ 148,405 $ 235,561 $ 288,661 SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA Supply Chain Services $ 118,939 $ 147,959 $ 221,590 $ 297,870 Performance Services 36,609 29,967 73,724 50,343 Corporate (30,730) (29,521) (59,753) (59,552) Adjusted EBITDA $ 124,818 $ 148,405 $ 235,561 $ 288,661 Net income attributable to stockholders $ 43,969 $ (443,668) $ 186,124 $ 280,063 Adjustment of redeemable limited partners' capital to redemption amount — 480,153 26,685 (214,156) Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 935 55,704 12,780 97,611 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax — (614) — (1,004) Income tax expense (benefit) 16,657 64,557 (101,481) 74,171 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 10,260 11,938 23,464 24,982 Stock-based compensation 7,415 7,838 14,790 11,690 Acquisition and disposition related expenses 7,918 2,835 10,763 8,976 Remeasurement of tax receivable agreement liabilities — (28,356) — (23,682) Loss (gain) on FFF put and call rights 14,507 (30,222) 16,426 (22,383) Other expense 2,805 2,503 7,229 47 Adjusted income before income taxes 104,466 122,668 196,780 238,865 Income tax expense on adjusted income before income taxes 25,072 31,894 47,227 62,105 Adjusted Net Income $ 79,394 $ 90,774 $ 149,553 $ 176,760

Supplemental Financial Information Reconciliation of GAAP EPS to Adjusted EPS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income attributable to stockholders $ 43,969 $ (443,668) $ 186,124 $ 280,063 Adjustment of redeemable limited partners' capital to redemption amount — 480,153 26,685 (214,156) Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 935 55,704 12,780 97,611 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax — (614) — (1,004) Income tax expense (benefit) 16,657 64,557 (101,481) 74,171 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 10,260 11,938 23,464 24,982 Stock-based compensation 7,415 7,838 14,790 11,690 Acquisition and disposition related expenses 7,918 2,835 10,763 8,976 Remeasurement of tax receivable agreement liabilities — (28,356) — (23,682) Loss (gain) on FFF put and call rights 14,507 (30,222) 16,426 (22,383) Other expense 2,805 2,503 7,229 47 Adjusted income before income taxes 104,466 122,668 196,780 238,865 Income tax expense on adjusted income before income taxes 25,072 31,894 47,227 62,105 Adjusted Net Income $ 79,394 $ 90,774 $ 149,553 $ 176,760 Weighted average: Common shares used for basic and diluted earnings per share 122,127 64,552 110,851 63,668 Potentially dilutive shares 792 — 722 670 Conversion of Class B common units — — — 60,493 GAAP weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 122,919 64,552 111,573 124,831 Conversion of potentially dilutive shares — 579 — — Conversion of Class B common units — 57,898 11,185 — Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 122,919 123,029 122,758 124,831 GAAP earnings per share $ 0.36 $ (6.87) $ 1.68 $ 4.40 Adjustment of redeemable limited partners' capital to redemption amount — 7.44 0.24 (3.36) Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 0.01 0.86 0.12 1.53 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax — (0.01) — (0.02) Income tax expense (benefit) 0.14 1.00 (0.92) 1.16 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 0.08 0.18 0.21 0.39 Stock-based compensation 0.06 0.12 0.13 0.18 Acquisition and disposition related expenses 0.06 0.04 0.10 0.14 Remeasurement of tax receivable agreement liabilities — (0.44) — (0.37) Loss (gain) on FFF put and call rights 0.12 (0.47) 0.15 (0.35) Other expense 0.02 0.04 0.07 0.04 Impact of corporation taxes (0.20) (0.49) (0.43) (0.98) Impact of dilutive shares — (0.66) (0.13) (1.34) Adjusted EPS $ 0.65 $ 0.74 $ 1.22 $ 1.42

