 

B&W Thermal Awarded $15 Million Contract to Supply Package Boilers for Municipal Project

Babcock & Wilcox (B&W) (NYSE: BW) announced today that its B&W Thermal segment will design and supply two package boilers and related equipment for a desalination plant. The contract is valued at more than $15 million.

The high-temperature, high-pressure, natural gas fired boilers will be used to produce steam for a municipal facility serving local residents and businesses.

“We continue to see opportunities for the use of B&W’s advanced technologies in a variety of novel applications and industries, and our package boilers are well-suited for a variety of uses,” said B&W Chief Operating Officer Jimmy Morgan. “B&W is known worldwide for its reliable, high-performance package boilers, which can be used to produce power, steam and heat under demanding conditions.”

Backed by an installed base of more than 5,000 units and 150 years of experience, B&W Thermal's water-tube package and industrial boilers have an established reputation for reliability and proven performance. Engineered to meet unique capacity, space, fuel, emissions, transportation, installation and other requirements, B&W Thermal’s package boilers offer reliable power with low emissions, low auxiliary power requirements, simple operation, low maintenance and can be tailored for a variety of fuel options, including natural gas.

About Babcock & Wilcox

Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Babcock & Wilcox is a global leader in energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets. Follow us on LinkedIn and learn more at www.babcock.com.

About B&W Thermal

Babcock & Wilcox Thermal designs, manufactures and erects steam generation equipment, aftermarket parts, construction, maintenance and field services for plants in the power generation, oil & gas, and industrial sectors. Babcock & Wilcox Thermal has an extensive global base of installed equipment for utilities and general industrial applications including refining, petrochemical, food processing, metals and more.

Forward-Looking Statements

B&W cautions that this release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to the execution and completion of a contract to design and supply package boilers for a desalination project. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. For a more complete discussion of these risk factors, see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K. If one or more of these risks or other risks materialize, actual results may vary materially from those expressed. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except to the extent required by applicable law.



