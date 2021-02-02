 

Ault Global Holdings Appoints Douglas P. Gintz as Chief Technology Officer and Director of Global Technology Implementation

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (the “Company”), today announced the appointment of Douglas P. Gintz as Chief Technology Officer (“CTO”) and Director of Global Technology Implementation. Mr. Gintz will be responsible for driving strategic, cross-company technology initiatives. He will be instrumental in delivering key technologies essential to driving market penetration of the Coolisys Technologies Corp. electric vehicle (“EV”) charging systems including cloud-based software, and networking capability.

Mr. Gintz brings 25 years of experience delivering technology solutions to a broad audience. He has hands-on experience developing adaptive manufacturing compliance systems, billing platforms, reporting engines, and native web applications for companies ranging from startups to multinational corporations. He most recently served as CEO of Pacific Coders, LLC and has served in multiple leadership roles including CTO, Chief Information Officer, Chief Marketing Officer, and Director of Strategy and Planning.

“We are thrilled to welcome Douglas to the Ault Global team,” said Milton “Todd” Ault, III, the Company’s Executive Chairman. “We have spoken about our EV charger growth initiatives as well as our efforts to ensure that our infrastructure can accommodate that growth. The addition of Douglas will provide the depth of knowledge, skill and experience we need to accelerate the delivery of our innovative solutions to the market at scale. In addition, Douglas has tremendous experience that can be leveraged across our organization including the development of cloud services, web applications and content delivery leveraging Amazon Web Services. We have great expectations for our team and are excited for what we are planning to deliver for our shareholders.”

For more information on Ault Global Holdings and its subsidiaries, the Company recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read the Company’s public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.AultGlobal.com or available at www.sec.gov.

About Ault Global Holdings, Inc.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, the Company provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, telecommunications, medical/biopharma, and textiles. In addition, the Company extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. Ault Global Holding’s headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; www.AultGlobal.com.

