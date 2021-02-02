Pitney Bowes Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

"The fourth quarter was a remarkable ending to an extraordinary year,” said Marc B. Lautenbach, President and CEO, Pitney Bowes. “Revenue growth was the highest modern day, organic growth rate on-record for us.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI), a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing and financial services, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020.

“We have been on a journey to transform the business,” Lautenbach continued. “Even with the tremendous uncertainty in our economy and how the pandemic will play out, we are now poised to enter this next chapter of our transformation, profitable revenue growth. While I am proud of what the team has accomplished, we all recognize there is more work to do and we are ready.”

Fourth Quarter 2020

Revenue of $1.0 billion, growth of 24 percent on a reported basis and 23 percent excluding the impact of currency

GAAP EPS of $0.11; Adjusted EPS of $0.13

EPS reflects $0.03 in tax benefits primarily related to deferred tax balances in certain international tax jurisdictions.

GAAP cash from operations of $111 million; free cash flow of $97 million

The Company reduced debt by $31 million.

Shipping-related revenues represented 54 percent of total revenue.

Global Ecommerce revenue exceeded $500 million for the first time, representing growth of 60 percent over prior year.

Global Ecommerce EBIT dollars and margin improved from prior quarter and over prior year, with positive EBITDA in the quarter.

Presort Services revenue improved from prior quarter and was flat to prior year.

SendTech grew revenue, EBIT and EBITDA dollars from prior quarter and over prior year.

SendTech shipping revenue was $35 million and grew at a double-digit rate.

Full Year 2020

Revenue of $3.6 billion, growth of 11 percent

GAAP EPS loss of $1.06; Adjusted EPS of $0.30

GAAP cash from operations of $298 million; free cash flow of $279 million

The Company ended the year with $940 million in cash and short term investments.

The Company reduced debt by $175 million.

Shipping-related revenues represented 50 percent of total revenue.

Global Ecommerce revenue of $1.6 billion, representing growth of 41 percent.

Presort Services processed a total of 16.7 billion pieces.

SendTech shipped 20,000 units of the SendPro Mailstation since launching in April.

Earnings per share results are summarized in the table below:

Fourth Quarter Full Year 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP EPS $ 0.11 $ 1.03 ($ 1.06 ) $ 1.10 Discontinued Operations ($ 0.01 ) ($ 0.98 ) ($ 0.06 ) ($ 0.87 ) GAAP EPS from Continuing Operations $ 0.09 $ 0.05 ($ 1.12 ) $ 0.23 Goodwill Impairment - - $ 1.13 - Loss on Extinguishment of Debt - $ 0.03 $ 0.16 $ 0.03 Restructuring Charges and Asset Impairments $ 0.04 $ 0.06 $ 0.09 $ 0.30 Tax on Settlement of Investment Securities - - $ 0.07 - Loss on Dispositions and Transaction Costs - $ 0.01 - $ 0.13 Gain on Sale of an Equity Investment - - ($ 0.05 ) - Adjusted EPS $ 0.13 $ 0.14 $ 0.30 $ 0.68

* The sum of the earnings per share may not equal the totals due to rounding.

Business Segment Reporting

The Commerce Services group includes the Global Ecommerce and Presort Services segments. Global Ecommerce facilitates domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions. Presort Services provides sortation services to qualify large volumes of First Class Mail, Marketing Mail, Marketing Mail Flats and Bound Printed Matter for postal workshare discounts.

The Sending Technology Solutions segment offers physical and digital mailing and shipping technology solutions, financing, services, supplies and other applications for small and medium businesses to help simplify and save on the sending, tracking and receiving of letters, parcels and flats.

The sum of the segment results may not equal the totals due to rounding.

Commerce Services

Fourth Quarter ($ millions) 2020 2019 B/(W) Reported B/(W) Ex Currency Revenue Global Ecommerce $518 $324 60% 60% Presort Services 135 135 0% 0% Commerce Services $653 $459 42% 42% EBITDA Global Ecommerce $3 $0 >100% Presort Services 21 30 (30%) Commerce Services $24 $30 (20%) EBIT Global Ecommerce ($15) ($18) 19% Presort Services 13 22 (42%) Commerce Services ($2) $4 >(100%)

Global Ecommerce

Revenue benefited from growth in volumes in Domestic Parcel, Cross Border and Digital Delivery Services. EBIT and EBITDA benefitted from the increased demand and a peak surcharge, offset by higher costs, particularly around postal, transportation and labor.

Presort Services

Revenue was flat to prior year driven by flat First Class revenue, a decline in Marketing Mail and growth in Marketing Mail Flats and Bound Printed Matter. EBIT and EBITDA margins were relatively in line with prior quarters. Compared to prior year, EBIT and EBITDA declined largely due to higher medical claims and increased labor costs as well as Covid-related direct costs.

SendTech Solutions

Fourth Quarter ($ millions) 2020 2019 B/(W) Reported B/(W) Ex Currency Revenue $376 $372 1% 0% EBITDA $126 $122 4% EBIT $118 $112 5%

Revenue growth over prior year driven by equipment sales and business services, partly offset by declines in support services, supplies and financing revenues. EBIT and EBITDA margins improved from prior year driven largely by lower expenses.

2021 Expectations

The Company expects annual revenue to grow over prior year in the low-to-mid single digit range, making 2021 the fifth consecutive year of constant currency growth. The Company expects adjusted EPS to grow over prior year. The Company also expects lower free cash flow primarily due to the changes in certain working capital items that benefitted 2020 and are not expected to continue at the same level in 2021.

Conference Call and Webcast

Management of Pitney Bowes will discuss the Company’s results in a broadcast over the Internet today at 8:00 a.m. EST. Instructions for listening to the earnings results via the Web are available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s web site at www.pitneybowes.com.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global technology company providing commerce solutions that power billions of transactions. Clients around the world, including 90 percent of the Fortune 500, rely on the accuracy and precision delivered by Pitney Bowes solutions, analytics, and APIs in the areas of ecommerce fulfillment, shipping and returns; cross-border ecommerce; office mailing and shipping; presort services; and financing. For 100 years, Pitney Bowes has been innovating and delivering technologies that remove the complexity of getting commerce transactions precisely right. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes, the Craftsmen of Commerce, at www.pitneybowes.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

The Company's financial results are reported in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP); however, in its disclosures the Company uses certain non-GAAP measures, such as adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), adjusted earnings per share (EPS), revenue growth on a constant currency basis and free cash flow.

The Company reports measures such as adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS to exclude the impact of items like discontinued operations, restructuring charges, gains, losses and costs related to acquisitions and dispositions, asset impairment charges, goodwill impairment charges and other unusual or one-time items. While these are actual Company income or expenses, they can mask underlying trends associated with its business. Such items are often inconsistent in amount and frequency and as such, the non-GAAP measures provide investors greater insight into the underlying operating trends of the business.

In addition, revenue growth is presented on a constant currency basis to exclude the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates since the prior period under comparison. Constant currency is calculated by converting the current period non-U.S. dollar denominated revenue using the prior year’s exchange rate for the comparable quarter. We believe that excluding the impacts of currency exchange rates provides investors a better understanding of the underlying revenue performance. A reconciliation of reported revenue to constant currency revenue can be found in the attached financial schedules.

The Company reports free cash flow in order to provide investors insight into the amount of cash that management could have available for other discretionary uses. Free cash flow adjusts GAAP cash from operations for cash flows of discontinued operations, capital expenditures, restructuring payments, changes in customer deposits held at the Pitney Bowes Bank, transaction costs and other special items. A reconciliation of GAAP cash from operations to free cash flow can be found in the attached financial schedules.

Segment EBIT is the primary measure of profitability and operational performance at the segment level. Segment EBIT is determined by deducting from segment revenue the related costs and expenses attributable to the segment. Segment EBIT excludes interest, taxes, general corporate expenses not allocated to a particular business segment, restructuring charges and goodwill and asset impairments, which are recognized on a consolidated basis. The Company also provides segment EBITDA, which further excludes depreciation and amortization expense for the segment, as an additional useful measure of segment profitability and operational performance. A reconciliation of segment EBIT and EBITDA to net income can be found in the attached financial schedules.

Pitney Bowes has provided a quantitative reconciliation to GAAP in supplemental schedules. This information can be found at the Company's web site www.pb.com/investorrelations.

This document contains “forward-looking statements” about the Company’s expected or potential future business and financial performance. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about its future revenue and earnings guidance and other statements about future events or conditions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include the severity, magnitude and duration of the Covid-19 pandemic (Covid-19), including governments' responses to Covid-19, the efficacy and availability of a vaccine, its continuing impact on our operations, employees, the availability and cost of labor and transportation, global supply chain and demand across our and our clients' businesses as well as any deterioration or instability in global macroeconomic conditions. Other factors, which could cause future financial performance to differ materially from expectations, and which may also be exacerbated by Covid-19 or a negative change in the economy, include, without limitation: declining physical mail volumes; changes in postal regulations or operations, or the financial health of posts in the U.S. or other major markets or significant changes to the broader postal or shipping industry; changes in our contractual relationships with the United States Postal Service (USPS) or USPS’ performance under those contracts; our ability to continue to grow and manage volumes, gain additional economies of scale and improve profitability within our Commerce Services group; changes in labor and transportation availability and costs; third-party suppliers' ability to provide products and services required by us and our clients; competitive factors, including pricing pressures, technological developments and the introduction of new products and services by competitors; the loss of some of our larger clients in our Commerce Services group; expenses and potential impacts resulting from a breach of security, including cyber-attacks or other comparable events; our success at managing customer credit risk; and other factors as more fully outlined in the Company's 2019 Form 10-K Annual Report and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Pitney Bowes assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, events or developments.

Note: Consolidated statements of income; revenue, EBIT and EBITDA by business segment; and reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, and consolidated balance sheets at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 are attached.

Pitney Bowes Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue: Business services $ 666,983 $ 467,192 $ 2,191,306 $ 1,710,801 Support services 119,972 123,609 473,292 506,187 Financing 80,276 88,051 341,034 368,090 Equipment sales 101,200 87,148 314,882 352,104 Supplies 41,165 45,026 159,282 187,287 Rentals 18,821 20,317 74,279 80,656 Total revenue 1,028,417 831,343 3,554,075 3,205,125 Costs and expenses: Cost of business services 592,137 386,086 1,904,078 1,389,569 Cost of support services 35,856 38,847 149,988 162,300 Financing interest expense 12,108 11,215 48,162 44,648 Cost of equipment sales 71,671 62,116 236,716 244,210 Cost of supplies 10,928 12,349 41,679 49,882 Cost of rentals 7,145 8,307 25,600 31,530 Selling, general and administrative 242,441 246,761 963,323 1,003,989 Research and development 9,546 12,837 38,384 51,258 Restructuring charges and asset impairments 8,207 12,990 20,712 69,606 Goodwill impairment - - 198,169 - Interest expense, net 26,249 26,585 105,753 110,910 Other components of net pension and postretirement (income) expense (1,834 ) (1,087 ) (1,708 ) (4,225 ) Other (income) expense (1,636 ) 5,956 8,151 24,306 Total costs and expenses 1,012,818 822,962 3,739,007 3,177,983 Income (loss) from continuing operations before taxes 15,599 8,381 (184,932 ) 27,142 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (813 ) 344 6,727 (13,007 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations 16,412 8,037 (191,659 ) 40,149 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax 2,467 168,659 10,115 154,460 Net income (loss) $ 18,879 $ 176,696 $ (181,544 ) $ 194,609 Basic earnings (loss) per share (1): Continuing operations $ 0.10 $ 0.05 $ (1.12 ) $ 0.23 Discontinued operations 0.01 0.99 0.06 0.88 Net income (loss) $ 0.11 $ 1.04 $ (1.06 ) $ 1.10 Diluted earnings (loss) per share (1): Continuing operations $ 0.09 $ 0.05 $ (1.12 ) $ 0.23 Discontinued operations 0.01 0.98 0.06 0.87 Net income (loss) $ 0.11 $ 1.03 $ (1.06 ) $ 1.10 Weighted-average shares used in diluted earnings per share 176,835 171,659 171,519 177,449 (1) The sum of the earnings per share amounts may not equal the totals due to rounding.

Pitney Bowes Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited; in thousands) Assets December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 921,450 $ 924,442 Short-term investments 18,974 115,879 Accounts and other receivables, net 389,240 373,471 Short-term finance receivables, net 568,050 629,643 Inventories 65,845 68,251 Current income taxes 23,219 5,565 Other current assets and prepayments 120,145 101,601 Assets of discontinued operations - 17,229 Total current assets 2,106,923 2,236,081 Property, plant and equipment, net 391,280 376,177 Rental property and equipment, net 38,435 41,225 Long-term finance receivables, net 605,292 625,487 Goodwill 1,152,285 1,324,179 Intangible assets, net 159,839 190,640 Operating lease assets 201,916 200,752 Noncurrent income taxes 72,653 71,903 Other assets 489,201 400,456 Total assets $ 5,217,824 $ 5,466,900 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 878,303 $ 793,690 Customer deposits at Pitney Bowes Bank 617,200 591,118 Current operating lease liabilities 39,182 36,060 Current portion of long-term debt 216,032 20,108 Advance billings 114,550 101,920 Current income taxes 2,880 17,083 Liabilities of discontinued operations - 9,713 Total current liabilities 1,868,147 1,569,692 Long-term debt 2,348,361 2,719,614 Deferred taxes on income 279,451 274,435 Tax uncertainties and other income tax liabilities 38,163 38,834 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 180,292 177,711 Other noncurrent liabilities 437,015 400,518 Total liabilities 5,151,429 5,180,804 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 323,338 323,338 Additional paid-in-capital 68,502 98,748 Retained earnings 5,201,195 5,438,930 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (839,131 ) (840,143 ) Treasury stock, at cost (4,687,509 ) (4,734,777 ) Total stockholders' equity 66,395 286,096 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,217,824 $ 5,466,900

Pitney Bowes Inc. Business Segment Revenue (Unaudited; in thousands) Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Global Ecommerce $ 518,140 $ 323,942 60 % $ 1,618,897 $ 1,151,510 41 % Presort Services 134,660 135,120 - 521,212 529,588 (2 %) Commerce Services 652,800 459,062 42 % 2,140,109 1,681,098 27 % Sending Technology Solutions 375,617 372,281 1 % 1,413,966 1,524,027 (7 %) Total revenue - GAAP 1,028,417 831,343 24 % 3,554,075 3,205,125 11 % Currency impact on revenue (3,980 ) - (1,467 ) - Revenue, at constant currency $ 1,024,437 $ 831,343 23 % $ 3,552,608 $ 3,205,125 11 %

Pitney Bowes Inc. Business Segment EBIT & EBITDA (Unaudited; in thousands) Three months ended December 31, 2020 2019 % change EBIT (1) D&A EBITDA EBIT (1) D&A EBITDA EBIT EBITDA Global Ecommerce $ (14,768 ) $ 17,490 $ 2,722 $ (18,177 ) $ 17,687 $ (490 ) 19 % >100% Presort Services 13,041 8,107 21,148 22,478 7,765 30,243 (42 %) (30 %) Commerce Services (1,727 ) 25,597 23,870 4,301 25,452 29,753 >(100%) (20 %) Sending Technology Solutions 117,656 8,545 126,201 112,227 9,411 121,638 5 % 4 % Segment total $ 115,929 $ 34,142 150,071 $ 116,528 $ 34,863 151,391 (1 %) (1 %) Reconciliation of Segment EBITDA to Net Income: Segment depreciation and amortization (34,142 ) (34,863 ) Interest, net (38,357 ) (37,800 ) Unallocated corporate expenses (2) (53,766 ) (51,246 ) Restructuring charges and asset impairments (8,207 ) (12,990 ) Loss on debt extinguishment - (5,956 ) Transaction costs - (155 ) Benefit (provision) for income taxes 813 (344 ) Income from continuing operations 16,412 8,037 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax 2,467 168,659 Net income $ 18,879 $ 176,696 Twelve months ended December 31, 2020 2019 % change EBIT (1) D&A EBITDA EBIT (1) D&A EBITDA EBIT EBITDA Global Ecommerce $ (82,894 ) $ 69,676 $ (13,218 ) $ (70,146 ) $ 68,385 $ (1,761 ) (18 %) >(100%) Presort Services 55,799 31,769 87,568 70,693 29,440 100,133 (21 %) (13 %) Commerce Services (27,095 ) 101,445 74,350 547 97,825 98,372 >(100%) (24 %) Sending Technology Solutions 441,085 34,316 475,401 490,322 39,758 530,080 (10 %) (10 %) Segment Total $ 413,990 $ 135,761 549,751 $ 490,869 $ 137,583 628,452 (16 %) (13 %) Reconciliation of Segment EBITDA to Net (Loss) Income: Segment depreciation and amortization (135,761 ) (137,583 ) Interest, net (153,915 ) (155,558 ) Unallocated corporate expenses (2) (200,406 ) (211,529 ) Restructuring charges and asset impairments (20,712 ) (69,606 ) Goodwill impairment (198,169 ) - Gain on sale of equity investment 11,908 - Loss on debt extinguishment (36,987 ) (6,623 ) Loss on dispositions and transaction costs (641 ) (20,411 ) (Provision) benefit for income taxes (6,727 ) 13,007 (Loss) income from continuing operations (191,659 ) 40,149 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax 10,115 154,460 Net (loss) income $ (181,544 ) $ 194,609

(1) Segment EBIT excludes interest, taxes, general corporate expenses, restructuring charges, and other items that are not allocated to a particular business segment. (2) Includes corporate depreciation and amortization expense of $6,080 and $5,765 for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively and $24,864 and $21,559 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Pitney Bowes Inc. Reconciliation of Reported Consolidated Results to Adjusted Results (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reconciliation of reported net income (loss) to adjusted net income, adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA Net income (loss) $ 18,879 $ 176,696 $ (181,544 ) $ 194,609 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax (2,467 ) (168,659 ) (10,115 ) (154,460 ) Restructuring charges and asset impairments 7,148 10,719 15,641 52,427 Goodwill impairment - - 196,600 - Gain on sale of equity investment - - (8,943 ) - Tax on surrender of company owned life insurance policies - - 12,229 - Loss on debt extinguishment - 4,464 27,777 4,961 Loss on dispositions and transaction costs - 999 487 22,313 Adjusted net income 23,560 24,219 52,132 119,850 Interest, net 38,357 37,800 153,915 155,558 Provision for income taxes, as adjusted 246 3,264 7,537 3,933 Adjusted EBIT 62,163 65,283 213,584 279,341 Depreciation and amortization 40,222 40,628 160,625 159,142 Adjusted EBITDA $ 102,385 $ 105,911 $ 374,209 $ 438,483 Reconciliation of reported diluted earnings (loss) per share to adjusted diluted earnings per share Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.11 $ 1.03 $ (1.06 ) $ 1.10 Diluted earnings per share - discontinued operations (0.01 ) (0.98 ) (0.06 ) (0.87 ) Restructuring charges and asset impairments 0.04 0.06 0.09 0.30 Goodwill impairment - - 1.13 - Gain on sale of equity investment - - (0.05 ) - Tax on settlement of investment securities - - 0.07 - Loss on debt extinguishment - 0.03 0.16 0.03 Loss on dispositions and transaction costs - 0.01 - 0.13 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.13 $ 0.14 $ 0.30 $ 0.68 Note: The sum of the earnings per share amounts may not equal the totals due to rounding. Reconciliation of reported net cash from operating activities to free cash flow Net cash provided by operating activities $ 110,777 $ 84,479 $ 297,887 $ 271,961 Net cash (provided by) used in operating activities - discontinued operations (511 ) 6,587 37,912 (9,272 ) Capital expenditures (24,201 ) (42,032 ) (104,988 ) (137,253 ) Restructuring payments 4,145 8,303 20,014 27,148 Change in customer deposits at PB Bank 6,618 13,216 26,082 16,341 Transaction costs paid - 10,463 2,117 19,488 Free cash flow $ 96,828 $ 81,016 $ 279,024 $ 188,413

