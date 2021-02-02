 

Prudential to launch new managed advice platform, powered by NextCapital

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.02.2021, 13:00  |  41   |   |   

Prudential Retirement, a business unit of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), has unveiled Advice and Income Engines at Prudential, a next-generation digital managed advice platform, powered by NextCapital.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210202005148/en/

Harry Dalessio, head of Institutional Retirement Plan Services, Prudential Retirement (Photo: Business Wire)

Harry Dalessio, head of Institutional Retirement Plan Services, Prudential Retirement (Photo: Business Wire)

Advice and Income Engines provides defined contribution plan participants with access to retirement planning and personalized portfolio management, designed to help them generate a source of income for retirement. The service is expected to go live in the first quarter of 2021, with several key features that will follow its launch.

“More than 100 million Americans rely on a defined contribution plan as the foundation for a secure retirement,” said Harry Dalessio, head of institutional retirement plan services at Prudential Retirement. “Incorporating a managed advice solution that supports understanding of income needs in retirement is especially critical during times of market volatility. Additionally, many Americans are unsure about investing and retirement decisions and prefer the convenience of getting professional financial advice through their trusted employer-sponsored defined contribution plan.”

“We are excited Prudential has selected NextCapital’s managed advice platform to help power personalized advice and retirement planning to its 3.2 million retirement savers through their workplace retirement plans,” said Rob Foregger, executive vice president and co-founder of NextCapital. “Prudential is in a unique position to help shape the future of the $8 trillion defined contribution market, which is increasingly focused on meeting consumer demand for more customization through large-scale technological innovation.”

About Prudential Retirement

Prudential Retirement delivers retirement plan solutions for public, private, and nonprofit organizations. Services include defined contribution, defined benefit and nonqualified deferred compensation record keeping, administrative services, investment management, comprehensive employee education and communications, and trustee services, as well as a variety of products and strategies, including institutional investment and income products, pension risk transfer solutions and structured settlement services. With over 85 years of retirement experience, Prudential Retirement helps meet the needs of 4.7 million participants and annuitants. Prudential Retirement has $519.7 billion in retirement account values as of Sept. 30, 2020. Retirement products and services are provided by Prudential Retirement Insurance and Annuity Company (PRIAC), Hartford, CT, or its affiliates.

About NextCapital

NextCapital is the leader in enterprise digital advice whose mission is to help everyone retire successfully. NextCapital partners with financial institutions to deliver personalized planning and managed accounts to individual investors across multiple channels, including 401(k), IRA, and taxable brokerage accounts. NextCapital’s open-architecture digital advice solution provides integrated account aggregation, analytics, planning and portfolio management, and allows partners to customize advice methodology and fiduciary roles.

“NextCapital” is a brand name representing NextCapital Group, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, NextCapital Software, Inc. and NextCapital Advisers, Inc. NextCapital Advisers, Inc. is an investment adviser registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). NextCapital Software, Inc. is not registered with the SEC and does not provide investment advice.

______________
1 Provided by the plan’s designated registered investment adviser.

1044823-00001-00



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Prudential to launch new managed advice platform, powered by NextCapital Prudential Retirement, a business unit of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), has unveiled Advice and Income Engines at Prudential, a next-generation digital managed advice platform, powered by NextCapital. This press release features …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Announces Exercise of Warrants for Proceeds of $4.4 Million
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Announces Acceleration of Expiry Date of Warrants
Schneider Awards Grants for Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Work
Adamas Announces FDA Approval for Second Indication for GOCOVRI as an Adjunctive Treatment to ...
Sesen Bio Announces Successful Application Orientation Meeting (AOM) with the FDA for Vicineum
Cleaning Brands Dawn and Swiffer Invite Americans to Come Together and Close the Chore Gap
ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions to Commercialize Emission-Reduction Technology
Genprex Issues Shareholder Letter and Provides Corporate Update
Shell, C3 AI, Baker Hughes, and Microsoft Launch the Open AI Energy Initiative, an Ecosystem of AI ...
Altria Announces Cash Tender Offers for Certain Outstanding Notes
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.01.21
Prudential Financial announces new leader of US insurance and retirement businesses
14.01.21
Genesis Healthcare, Inc. selects Prudential to oversee $1.1B in retirement assets
11.01.21
Prudential partners with US Department of Veterans Affairs to support military community’s financial well-being
07.01.21
Prudential Financial, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings; Schedules Conference Call