February 2, 2021--CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX), the nation’s largest and most profitable retailer of used cars, today announced it will be hosting a Virtual Analyst Day on Thursday, May 6, 2021.

At this event, CarMax’s leadership – including Bill Nash, President and CEO; Jim Lyski, Executive Vice President, Marketing; Enrique Mayor-Mora, Senior Vice President, CFO; and Jon Daniels, Senior Vice President, CAF Operations – will discuss the company’s strategy, digital initiatives and the road ahead. Following the presentations, there will be a Q&A session with analysts and investors.

The full program and webcast participation details will be available closer to the event date on CarMax’s investor relations website at investors.carmax.com. Interested parties unable to watch the live webcast will be able to view and listen to an archived copy of the webcast, available on investors.carmax.com following the conclusion of the event.

About CarMax

CarMax, the nation’s largest retailer of used cars, revolutionized the automotive retail industry by driving integrity, honesty and transparency in every interaction. The company offers a truly personalized experience with the option for customers to do as much, or as little, online and in-store as they want. CarMax also provides a variety of vehicle delivery methods, including home delivery, contactless curbside pickup and appointments in its stores. During the fiscal year ending February 29, 2020, CarMax sold more than 830,000 used cars and more than 465,000 wholesale vehicles at its in-store auctions. CarMax has 220 stores, over 25,000 Associates, and is proud to have been recognized for 16 consecutive years as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit www.carmax.com.



