Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Results

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE: WDR) today reported a fourth quarter 2020 net loss 1 of $6.9 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, compared to net income of $30.5 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, during the prior quarter and net income of $15.9 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, during the fourth quarter of 2019. The fourth quarter of 2020 included $39.6 million in costs related to the proposed acquisition of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. by Macquarie Asset Management, the asset management division of Macquarie Group (“Macquarie”) pursuant to a merger agreement announced on December 2, 2020. Excluding the merger-related costs, adjusted net income 2 for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $25.5 million and adjusted net income per diluted share 2 was $0.41. The fourth quarter of 2019 included non-cash asset impairment charges of $12.8 million in connection with certain assets held for sale, including real property related to our corporate headquarters move and the elimination of our internal aviation operations, an $11.2 million non-cash charge related to the annual revaluation of the pension plan liability and $2.3 million in severance expense related to the outsourcing of our transfer agency transactional processing operations. Excluding the non-cash charges and severance expense, adjusted net income 2 for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $36.0 million and adjusted net income per diluted share 2 was $0.51.

Announced execution of a merger agreement under which Macquarie would acquire all the outstanding shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. for $25.00 per share in cash representing total consideration of approximately $1.7 billion. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021 subject to regulatory approvals, Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. stockholder approval and other customary closing conditions.

Continued solid financial performance, with a 3.9% increase in revenues compared to the prior quarter led by higher average assets benefiting both Investment Management fees and Wealth Management Advisory fees

Average Assets Under Management (AUM) increased 5% compared to the prior quarter Both gross sales and the overall redemption rate improved compared to the prior quarter and the same quarter in 2019, with unaffiliated sales notably improving. Investment performance improved broadly across the complex. As measured by percentage of assets, one- and five- year performance improved while three-year performance remained consistent.

Successful quarter for Wealth Management asset growth Net new Assets Under Administration 3 (AUA) grew 1.5%, annualized, on the strength of positive net new Advisory AUA for the 8 th consecutive quarter. Number of advisors and advisor associates increased to 1,333 on strong recruiting results in the fourth quarter. Since January 1, 2020, 51 advisors have affiliated with Waddell & Reed with combined prior firm AUA totaling over $2.8 billion.

Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share paid on February 1, 2021 to stockholders of record as of January 11, 2021.

Balance sheet remains strong with $760.5 million in unrestricted cash and investments at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020; repaid $95.0 million Series B senior unsecured notes in January 2021.

“2020 marked another year of solid progress in transforming our firm into a more diversified and growth-oriented financial services enterprise, with meaningful progress across both of our businesses while successfully navigating a global pandemic,” said Philip J. Sanders, Chief Executive Officer of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. Mr. Sanders continued, “We are also well underway in planning a seamless transition for our clients and advisors as we move towards closing our merger agreement with Macquarie Asset Management.”

Consolidated Financial Results Three Months Ended Year Ended Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP basis (in thousands, except per share data): Revenue $ 278,060 $ 267,670 $ 270,071 $ 1,049,497 $ 1,070,315 Operating expenses $ 283,943 $ 230,035 $ 241,206 $ 954,727 $ 924,623 Operating (loss) income $ (5,883 ) $ 37,635 $ 28,865 $ 94,770 $ 145,692 Operating margin (2.1 ) % 14.1 % 10.7 % 9.0 % 13.6 % Controllable expenses1 $ 148,886 $ 101,352 $ 116,437 $ 449,402 $ 428,942 Net (loss) income $ (6,877 ) $ 30,523 $ 16,146 $ 72,657 $ 116,965 Net (loss) income per share, basic and diluted $ (0.11 ) $ 0.48 $ 0.23 $ 1.08 $ 1.57 As adjusted2 (in thousands, except per share data) Revenue $ 278,060 $ 267,670 $ 270,071 $ 1,049,497 $ 1,070,315 Operating expenses $ 244,337 $ 230,035 $ 226,045 $ 915,121 $ 906,381 Operating income $ 33,723 $ 37,635 $ 44,026 $ 134,376 $ 163,934 Operating margin 12.1 % 14.1 % 16.3 % 12.8 % 15.3 % Controllable expenses $ 109,280 $ 101,352 $ 101,276 $ 409,796 $ 410,700 Net income $ 25,503 $ 30,523 $ 35,983 $ 102,837 $ 137,381 Net income per share, basic and diluted $ 0.41 $ 0.48 $ 0.51 $ 1.58 $ 1.87 AUM (in millions) $ 74,822 $ 67,869 $ 69,958 $ 74,822 $ 69,958 Average AUM (in millions) $ 71,093 $ 67,946 $ 69,102 $ 66,736 $ 70,273 AUA (in millions) $ 69,705 $ 62,694 $ 60,095 $ 69,705 $ 60,095 Average AUA (in millions) $ 63,992 $ 61,400 $ 57,998 $ 59,935 $ 56,327

Financial Summary

Revenues totaled $278.1 million for the quarter, an increase of $10.4 million and $8.0 million, compared to the prior quarter and the fourth quarter of 2019, respectively. Operating expenses for the quarter of $283.9 million included $39.6 million in merger-related costs, increasing $53.9 million compared to the third quarter of 2020 and increasing $42.7 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted operating expenses2 increased $14.3 million and $18.3 million, compared to the third quarter of 2020 and the fourth quarter of 2019, respectively. The operating margin was (2.1)% during the current quarter, compared to 14.1% and 10.7% during the prior quarter and the fourth quarter of 2019, respectively. The adjusted operating margin2 was 12.1% for the current quarter compared to 14.1% and 16.3% during the prior quarter and prior year fourth quarter, respectively.

AUM ended the quarter at $74.8 billion, an increase of 10% and 7%, compared to the prior quarter and the fourth quarter of 2019, respectively. The increase in both comparative periods was due to market appreciation. Average AUM were $71.1 billion during the current quarter, compared to $67.9 billion during the prior quarter and $69.1 billion during the fourth quarter of 2019. Net outflows of $1.8 billion during the current quarter were consistent compared to the prior quarter and were lower compared to net outflows of $3.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019. Sales of $2.0 billion during the current quarter increased 9% and 28%, compared to the prior quarter and the fourth quarter of 2019, respectively. The sales improvements were led by our Mid Cap suite with sales of both strategies improving from the prior quarter. Redemptions increased slightly compared to the prior quarter and were 24% better compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. We continue to see elevated redemptions in our International Core Equity product despite improved short‑term performance.

Wealth management AUA ended the quarter at $69.7 billion, an increase of 11% and 16%, compared to the third quarter of 2020 and the fourth quarter of 2019, respectively. Average AUA were $64.0 billion during the current quarter, compared to $61.4 billion during the prior quarter and $58.0 billion during the fourth quarter of 2019. Positive market action as well as positive net new AUA of $228 million both contributed to the increase in AUA and average AUA.

Controllable expenses defined as compensation and benefits, general and administrative, occupancy, technology, and marketing and advertising costs See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures table

Revenues Analysis

Investment management fees increased $5.5 million, or 5%, compared to the third quarter of 2020 due to a 5% increase in average AUM and a slight increase in the effective management fee rate. The effective management fee rate for the current quarter was 62.7 basis points compared to 62.4 basis points for the prior quarter. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, investment management fees increased $1.4 million, or 1%, primarily due to higher average AUM, partially offset by a lower effective management fee rate. The effective management fee rate decrease from 63.6 basis points in the prior year was due to targeted pricing reductions on certain products made in previous periods and increased money market fee waivers.

Underwriting and distribution fees increased $5.0 million, or 4%, compared to the prior quarter due to higher advisory fees and higher service and distribution fees from higher asset levels. Compared to the same quarter in 2019, underwriting and distribution fees increased $8.1 million, or 6%, due to increased advisory fees from higher asset levels, partially offset by lower sales commission revenues.

Shareholder service fees remained consistent with the third quarter of 2020. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, shareholder service fees declined $1.5 million, or 6%, due to a reduction in fund reimbursement revenues related to the outsourcing of our transfer agency transactional processing operations, which was offset by lower reimbursable costs.

Operating Expenses Analysis

Distribution expenses increased $6.3 million, or 5%, compared to the prior quarter and increased $11.2 million, or 10%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 primarily as a result of the increase in underwriting and distribution revenue. The expense increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 was larger than the revenue increase primarily due to an increase in the average advisor payout rate from continued increases in production.

Compensation and benefits expense increased $33.6 million, or 54%, compared to the prior quarter and increased $33.2 million, or 53%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. For both comparative periods, compensation and benefits expense increased primarily due to merger-related compensation expense of $29.1 million, including mark-to-market adjustments on outstanding restricted share units as a result of the increase in share price of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. Class A common stock, retention award accruals, and higher cash incentive payments. In addition, compensation and benefits expense increased due to deferred compensation plan valuation adjustments and higher incentive accruals.

General and administrative expenses increased $13.4 million, or 70%, compared to the third quarter of 2020 primarily due to merger-related expenses of $10.5 million, including legal expense, consulting expense, and project-related asset impairments. The remaining increase was due to higher virtual sales incentive meeting accruals and non-cash impairment charges related to field office closures. Compared to the same quarter in 2019, general and administrative expenses increased $2.5 million, or 8%, due to merger-related expenses and a shift of our transfer agency transactional processing operations costs from technology expenses to general and administrative expenses as a result of outsourcing and increased strategic project spending. Partially offsetting these increases were lower travel and meetings costs and lower non-cash impairment charges.

Technology costs increased $0.8 million, or 6%, compared to the prior quarter primarily due to higher technology consulting costs related to ongoing strategic projects. Technology costs decreased $0.8 million, or 5%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, as costs related to the transfer agency transactional processing operations outsourcing were shifted to general and administrative expenses. This decrease was partially offset by increased technology consulting and software costs for new technologies.

Occupancy expenses decreased $0.8 million, or 18%, compared to the prior quarter and decreased $1.7 million, or 34%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. For both comparative periods, occupancy costs decreased as a result of the planned transition from advisors leasing space from the Company to advisors utilizing personal branch offices.

Marketing and advertising expenses increased $0.5 million, or 36%, compared to the prior quarter primarily due to higher sponsorship fees. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, marketing and advertising expenses decreased $0.6 million, or 24%, primarily due to lower sponsorship fees in connection with the shift to virtual industry conferences.

Depreciation expense increased slightly compared to the prior quarter and declined $0.7 million, or 17%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease compared to 2019 was due to capitalized software development assets becoming fully depreciated.

Investment and Other Income

Investment and other income decreased $4.1 million compared to the prior quarter primarily due to lower unrealized gains, net of hedging activity, on the seed and corporate investment portfolios. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, investment and other income increased $6.2 million primarily due to lower pension costs due to the non-cash charge related to the revaluation of the pension plan liability in the fourth quarter of 2019. This increase was partially offset by lower unrealized gains, net of hedging activity, on the seed and corporate investment portfolios and a decline in interest income for the corporate investment portfolio.

The effective tax rate was (12.8)% for the quarter compared to 24.8% in the prior quarter and 28.3% last year. The lower effective tax rate in the current quarter was due to a pre-tax book loss, which was partially offset by higher tax expense from certain non-deductible merger-related costs.

AUM (in millions) Three Months Ended Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Dec. 31, Prior Qtr. Year-over-Year Qtr. 2020 2020 2019 Change % Change % Unaffiliated 1 Beginning assets $ 24,868 $ 23,724 $ 25,857 $ 1,144 5 % $ (989 ) (4 ) % Sales 2 1,254 1,127 854 127 11 % 400 47 % Redemptions (1,921 ) (1,977 ) (2,502 ) 56 3 % 581 23 % Net exchanges 205 239 278 (34 ) (14 ) % (73 ) (26 ) % Net Flows (462 ) (611 ) (1,370 ) 149 24 % 908 66 % Market action 3,571 1,755 1,777 1,816 103 % 1,794 101 % Ending assets $ 27,977 $ 24,868 $ 26,264 $ 3,109 13 % $ 1,713 7 % Annualized organic growth rate (7.4 ) % (10.3 ) % (21.2 ) % Annualized redemption rate 3 29.6 % 32.3 % 39.3 % Institutional Beginning assets $ 3,188 $ 2,997 $ 3,677 $ 191 6 % $ (489 ) (13 ) % Sales 2 46 59 32 (13 ) (22 ) % 14 44 % Redemptions (189 ) (165 ) (874 ) (24 ) (15 ) % 685 78 % Net exchanges — — — — NM — NM Net Flows (143 ) (106 ) (842 ) (37 ) (35 ) % 699 83 % Market action 525 297 261 228 77 % 264 101 % Ending assets $ 3,570 $ 3,188 $ 3,096 $ 382 12 % $ 474 15 % Annualized organic growth rate (17.9 ) % (14.1 ) % (91.6 ) % Annualized redemption rate 3 23.0 % 20.5 % 104.1 % Wealth Management Beginning assets $ 39,813 $ 38,245 $ 39,248 $ 1,568 4 % $ 565 1 % Sales 2 688 634 662 54 9 % 26 4 % Redemptions (1,644 ) (1,488 ) (1,535 ) (156 ) (10 ) % (109 ) (7 ) % Net exchanges (205 ) (239 ) (278 ) 34 14 % 73 26 % Net Flows (1,161 ) (1,093 ) (1,151 ) (68 ) (6 ) % (10 ) (1 ) % Market action 4,623 2,661 2,501 1,962 74 % 2,122 85 % Ending assets $ 43,275 $ 39,813 $ 40,598 $ 3,462 9 % $ 2,677 7 % Annualized organic growth rate (11.7 ) % (11.4 ) % (11.7 ) % Annualized redemption rate 3 14.1 % 13.1 % 13.6 % Consolidated Total Beginning assets $ 67,869 $ 64,966 $ 68,782 $ 2,903 4 % $ (913 ) (1 ) % Sales 2 1,988 1,820 1,548 168 9 % 440 28 % Redemptions (3,754 ) (3,630 ) (4,911 ) (124 ) (3 ) % 1,157 24 % Net exchanges — — — — — — — Net Flows (1,766 ) (1,810 ) (3,363 ) 44 2 % 1,597 47 % Market action 8,719 4,713 4,539 4,006 85 % 4,180 92 % Ending assets $ 74,822 $ 67,869 $ 69,958 $ 6,953 10 % $ 4,864 7 % Annualized organic growth rate (10.4 ) % (11.1 ) % (19.6 ) % Annualized redemption rate 3 20.2 % 20.5 % 27.7 %

Unaffiliated includes National channel (home office and wholesale), Defined Contribution Investment Only, Registered Investment Advisor and Variable Annuity. Sales consist of gross sales and includes net reinvested dividends, capital gains and investment income. Excludes Money Market.

MorningStar Fund Rankings 1 1 Year 3 Years 5 Years Funds ranked in top half 52 % 48 % 43 % Assets ranked in top half 51 % 52 % 55 %

MorningStar Ratings 1 Overall 3 Years 5 Years Funds with 4/5 stars 28 % 30 % 21 % Assets with 4/5 stars 48 % 44 % 43 %

Based on class I share, which reflects the largest concentration of sales and assets.

Three Months Ended Wealth Management Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Dec. 31, Prior Qtr. Year-over-Year Qtr. (in millions) 2020 2020 2019 Change % Change % AUA Ending advisory AUA $ 33,100 $ 29,330 $ 26,947 $ 3,770 13 % $ 6,153 23 % Ending non-advisory AUA 36,605 33,364 33,148 3,241 10 % 3,457 10 % Ending total AUA 69,705 62,694 60,095 7,011 11 % 9,610 16 % Average advisory AUA 1 $ 30,036 $ 28,502 $ 25,672 $ 1,534 5 % $ 4,364 17 % Average non-advisory AUA 1 33,956 32,898 32,326 1,058 3 % 1,630 5 % Average AUA 1 63,992 61,400 57,998 2,592 4 % 5,994 10 % Net new advisory AUA 2 $ 627 $ 437 $ 470 $ 190 43 % $ 157 33 % Net new non-advisory AUA 2, 3 (399 ) (475 ) (747 ) 76 16 % 348 47 % Total net new AUA 2, 3 228 (38 ) (277 ) 266 700 % 505 182 % Annualized advisory AUA growth 4 8.5 % 6.4 % 7.5 % Annualized AUA growth 4 1.5 % (0.3 ) % (1.9 ) % Advisors and advisor associates 1,333 1,313 1,327 20 2 % 6 0 % Avg. trailing 12-month revenue per advisor 5 (in thousands) $ 487 $ 474 $ 438 $ 13 3 % $ 49 11 %

Average AUA are calculated as the average of the beginning of month AUA during each reporting period. Net new AUA are calculated as total client deposits and net transfers less client withdrawals. Client deposits include dividends and interest. Excludes activity related to products held outside of our wealth management platform. These assets represent less than 10% of total AUA. Annualized growth is calculated as annualized quarterly net new AUA divided by beginning AUA. Production per Advisor is calculated as trailing 12- month Total underwriting and distribution fees less “other” underwriting and distribution fees divided by the average number of advisors. “Other” underwriting and distribution fees predominantly includes fees paid by advisors for programs and services.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of (Loss) Income (in thousands, except per share data and margin) Three Months Ended Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Dec. 31, Prior Qtr. Year-over-Year Qtr. 2020 2020 2019 Change % Change % Revenues: Investment management fees $ 112,068 $ 106,617 $ 110,706 $ 5,451 5 % $ 1,362 1 % Underwriting and distribution fees 144,408 139,456 136,309 4,952 4 % 8,099 6 % Shareholder service fees 21,584 21,597 23,056 (13 ) (0 ) % (1,472 ) (6 ) % Total 278,060 267,670 270,071 10,390 4 % 7,989 3 % Operating expenses: Distribution1 128,474 122,195 117,225 6,279 5 % 11,249 10 % Compensation and benefits (including share-based compensation of $23,177, $11,080 and $11,142, respectively) 96,007 62,416 62,816 33,591 54 % 33,191 53 % General and administrative 32,535 19,156 30,061 13,379 70 % 2,474 8 % Technology 15,077 14,250 15,950 827 6 % (873 ) (5 ) % Occupancy 3,399 4,160 5,143 (761 ) (18 ) % (1,744 ) (34 ) % Marketing and advertising 1,868 1,370 2,467 498 36 % (599 ) (24 ) % Depreciation 3,113 2,998 3,767 115 4 % (654 ) (17 ) % Subadvisory fees 3,470 3,490 3,777 (20 ) (1 ) % (307 ) (8 ) % Total 283,943 230,035 241,206 53,908 23 % 42,737 18 % Operating (loss) income (5,883 ) 37,635 28,865 (43,518 ) (116 ) % (34,748 ) (120 ) % Investment and other income (loss) 1,391 5,449 (4,804 ) (4,058 ) (74 ) % 6,195 129 % Interest expense (1,603 ) (1,542 ) (1,533 ) (61 ) (4 ) % (70 ) (5 ) % (Loss) income before provision for income taxes (6,095 ) 41,542 22,528 (47,637 ) (115 ) % (28,623 ) (127 ) % Provision for income taxes 782 10,296 6,382 (9,514 ) (92 ) % (5,600 ) (88 ) % Net (loss) income (6,877 ) 31,246 16,146 (38,123 ) (122 ) % (23,023 ) (143 ) % Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests — 723 210 (723 ) (100 ) % (210 ) (100 ) % Net (loss) income attributable to Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. $ (6,877 ) $ 30,523 $ 15,936 $ (37,400 ) (123 ) % $ (22,813 ) (143 ) % Net (loss) income per share, basic and diluted: $ (0.11 ) $ 0.48 $ 0.23 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 62,527 64,240 69,896 Operating margin (2.1 ) % 14.1 % 10.7 % 1 Distribution expense Unaffiliated 24,213 22,733 23,392 Wealth Management 104,262 99,462 93,833 $ 128,475 $ 122,195 $ 117,225

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share data and margin) Year Ended Dec. 31, Dec. 31, 2020 2019 Change % Revenues: Investment management fees $ 419,728 $ 445,144 $ (25,416 ) (6 ) % Underwriting and distribution fees 544,440 531,836 12,604 2 % Shareholder service fees 85,329 93,335 (8,006 ) (9 ) % Total 1,049,497 1,070,315 (20,818 ) (2 ) % Operating expenses: Distribution1 478,578 460,921 17,657 4 % Compensation and benefits (including share-based compensation of $56,772 and $46,613, respectively) 278,711 254,534 24,177 9 % General and administrative 90,813 77,482 13,331 17 % Technology 57,066 63,719 (6,653 ) (10 ) % Occupancy 16,559 24,243 (7,684 ) (32 ) % Marketing and advertising 6,253 8,964 (2,711 ) (30 ) % Depreciation 12,833 19,829 (6,996 ) (35 ) % Subadvisory fees 13,914 14,931 (1,017 ) (7 ) % Total 954,727 924,623 30,104 3 % Operating income 94,770 145,692 (50,922 ) (35 ) % Investment and other income 14,243 18,886 (4,643 ) (25 ) % Interest expense (6,233 ) (6,195 ) (38 ) (1 ) % Income before provision for income taxes 102,780 158,383 (55,603 ) (35 ) % Provision for income taxes 30,123 41,418 (11,295 ) (27 ) % Net income 72,657 116,965 (44,308 ) (38 ) % Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests 2,200 1,973 227 12 % Net income attributable to Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. $ 70,457 $ 114,992 $ (44,535 ) (39 ) % Net income per share, basic and diluted: $ 1.08 $ 1.57 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 64,974 73,299 Operating margin 9.0 % 13.6 % 1 Distribution expense Unaffiliated 91,157 96,718 Wealth Management 387,421 364,203 $ 478,578 $ 460,921

Underwriting and distribution fees

(in thousands) For the three months ended Dec. 31, 2020 Unaffiliated Wealth Management Total Advisory fees $ — $ 86,721 $ 86,721 Service and distribution fees 14,938 16,053 30,991 Sales commissions 17 17,795 17,812 Other revenues 55 8,829 8,884 Total underwriting and distribution fees $ 15,010 $ 129,398 $ 144,408

For the three months ended Sep. 30, 2020 Unaffiliated Wealth Management Total Advisory fees $ — $ 82,591 $ 82,591 Service and distribution fees 14,623 15,305 29,928 Sales commissions 223 17,847 18,070 Other revenues 82 8,785 8,867 Total underwriting and distribution fees $ 14,928 $ 124,528 $ 139,456

For the three months ended Dec. 31, 2019 Unaffiliated Wealth Management Total Advisory fees $ — $ 75,382 $ 75,382 Service and distribution fees 15,860 15,609 31,469 Sales commissions 431 19,826 20,257 Other revenues 48 9,153 9,201 Total underwriting and distribution fees $ 16,339 $ 119,970 $ 136,309

For the year ended Dec. 31, 2020 Unaffiliated Wealth Management Total Advisory fees $ — $ 318,964 $ 318,964 Service and distribution fees 58,507 59,547 118,054 Sales commissions 1,065 71,333 72,399 Other revenues 362 34,662 35,023 Total underwriting and distribution fees $ 59,934 $ 484,506 $ 544,440

For the year ended Dec. 31, 2019 Unaffiliated Wealth Management Total Advisory fees $ — $ 284,188 $ 284,188 Service and distribution fees 65,227 63,197 128,424 Sales commissions 1,730 80,785 82,515 Other revenues 290 36,419 36,709 Total underwriting and distribution fees $ 67,247 $ 464,589 $ 531,836

Unaudited Condensed Balance Sheet

(in thousands) Dec. 31, Dec. 31, 2020 2019 Assets Cash & cash equivalents (unrestricted) $ 273,756 $ 151,815 Investment securities 486,765 688,346 Other assets 225,538 245,572 Property and equipment, net 21,903 34,726 Goodwill and intangible assets 145,869 145,869 Total assets $ 1,153,831 $ 1,266,328 Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity Short-term notes payable $ 94,997 $ — Long-term debt — 94,926 Other liabilities 331,077 343,300 Redeemable noncontrolling interests — 19,205 Total stockholders’ equity 727,757 808,897 Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity $ 1,153,831 $ 1,266,328 Shares outstanding 62,398 68,847

Unaudited Condensed Cash Flow

(in thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash provided by (used in): Operating activities $ 96,072 $ 63,222 $ 89,382 $ 188,044 $ 165,983 Investing activities 32,452 18,084 11,309 98,660 (6,851 ) Financing activities (18,366 ) (55,634 ) (52,838 ) (175,494 ) (224,547 ) Net change during period $ 110,158 $ 25,672 $ 47,853 $ 111,210 $ (65,415 )

Three Months Ended Year Ended Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, (in thousands, except number of shares) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Shares repurchased Number of shares 102,817 2,617,108 2,315,326 7,995,730 9,164,564 Total cost $ 2,618 $ 40,052 $ 37,542 $ 114,670 $ 154,219 Dividend paid Rate per share $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 1.00 $ 1.00 Total paid $ 15,637 $ 16,292 $ 17,731 $ 65,576 $ 74,291 Capital returned to stockholders $ 18,255 $ 56,344 $ 55,273 $ 180,246 $ 228,510

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

“Adjusted net income attributable to Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc.,” “adjusted net income per share, basic and diluted,” “adjusted controllable expenses,” “adjusted operating expenses,” “adjusted operating income,” and “adjusted operating margin” are non-GAAP financial measures that are not presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding charges and gains that are not indicative of our core operating results, and allow management and investors to better evaluate our performance between periods and compared to other companies in our industry.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP and you should not rely on non-GAAP financial measures alone as measures of our performance.

A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included in the table below.

Three Months Ended Year Ended Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net (loss) income attributable to Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (GAAP) $ (6,877 ) $ 30,523 $ 15,936 $ 70,457 $ 114,992 Adjustments Merger-related costs1 39,606 — — 39,606 — Severance — — 2,320 — 5,401 Non-cash asset impairments — — 12,841 — 12,841 Pension revaluation — — 11,217 — 11,217 Tax effect of adjustments (7,226 ) — (6,331 ) (7,226 ) (7,070 ) Adjusted net income attributable to Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (non-GAAP) $ 25,503 $ 30,523 $ 35,983 $ 102,837 $ 137,381 Weighted average share outstanding-basic and diluted 62,527 64,240 69,896 64,974 73,299 Adjusted net income per share, basic and diluted (non-GAAP) $ 0.41 $ 0.48 $ 0.51 $ 1.58 $ 1.87 Controllable expenses (GAAP) $ 148,886 $ 101,352 $ 116,437 $ 449,402 $ 428,942 Adjustments Merger-related costs 39,606 — — 39,606 — Severance — — 2,320 — 5,401 Non-cash asset impairments — — 12,841 — 12,841 Adjusted controllable expenses (non-GAAP) $ 109,280 $ 101,352 $ 101,276 $ 409,796 $ 410,700 Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 283,943 $ 230,035 $ 241,206 $ 954,727 $ 924,623 Adjustments Merger-related costs 39,606 — — 39,606 — Severance — — 2,320 — 5,401 Non-cash asset impairments — — 12,841 — 12,841 Adjusted operating expenses (non-GAAP) $ 244,337 $ 230,035 $ 226,045 $ 915,121 $ 906,381 Operating (loss) income (GAAP) $ (5,883 ) $ 37,635 $ 28,865 $ 94,770 $ 145,692 Adjustments Merger-related costs 39,606 — — 39,606 — Severance — — 2,320 — 5,401 Non-cash asset impairments — — 12,841 — 12,841 Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) $ 33,723 $ 37,635 $ 44,026 $ 134,376 $ 163,934 Operating revenue $ 278,060 $ 267,670 $ 270,071 $ 1,049,497 $ 1,070,315 Operating margin (GAAP) (2.1 ) % 14.1 % 10.7 % 9.0 % 13.6 % Adjusted operating margin (non-GAAP) 12.1 % 14.1 % 16.3 % 12.8 % 15.3 %

Primarily represents increased compensation from mark-to-market adjustments on outstanding restricted share units as a result of the increase in share price of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. Class A common stock, retention award accruals, higher cash incentive payments, legal and consulting costs and project-related asset impairments all related to the proposed acquisition of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. by Macquarie.

Web Site Resources

We invite you to visit the Investor Relations section of our Web site at ir.waddell.com. Under the “Investor Information” tab you will find a link to presentations as well as to data tables, which include supplemental information schedules.

About the Company

Through its subsidiaries, Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has provided investment management and wealth management services to clients throughout the United States since 1937. Today, we distribute our investment products through the unaffiliated channel under the IVY INVESTMENTS brand (encompassing broker/dealer, retirement, and registered investment advisors), our wealth management channel (through independent financial advisors associated with WADDELL & REED, INC.), and our institutional channel (including defined benefit plans, pension plans, endowments and subadvisory relationships). For more information, visit ir.waddell.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which reflect the current views and assumptions of management with respect to future events regarding our business and industry in general. These forward-looking statements include all statements, other than statements of historical fact, regarding our financial position, business strategy and other plans and objectives for future operations, including statements with respect to our plans, assumptions, expectations, beliefs and objectives with respect to the merger, revenues and earnings, the amount and composition of assets under management and assets under administration, distribution sources, expense levels, redemption rates, stock repurchases and the financial markets and other conditions. These statements are generally identified by the use of such words as “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “outlook,” “will,” “potential” and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. Readers are cautioned that any forward-looking information provided by us or on our behalf is not a guarantee of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including but not limited to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic conditions, as well as the factors discussed below. If one or more events related to these or other risks, contingencies or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those forecasted or expected. Important transaction-related and other risk factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation: (i) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement; (ii) the transaction closing conditions may not be satisfied in a timely manner or at all, including due to the failure to obtain Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. stockholder approval and regulatory and client approvals or as a result of a decrease in assets under administration or assets under management; (iii) the announcement and pendency of the merger may disrupt our business operations (including the threatened or actual loss of employees, clients, independent financial advisors associated with Waddell & Reed or vendors); (iv) the amount of the costs, fees, expenses and other charges related to the merger, including in the event of any unexpected delays; and (v) we could experience financial or other setbacks if the transaction encounters unanticipated problems. Other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations are disclosed in the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, which include, without limitation:

The loss of existing distribution relationships or inability to access new distribution relationships;

A reduction in assets under administration or assets under our management on short notice;

The adverse ruling or resolution of any litigation, regulatory investigations and proceedings, or securities arbitrations by a federal or state court or regulatory body;

Changes in our business model, operations and procedures, including our methods of distributing our proprietary products, as a result of evolving fiduciary standards;

The introduction of legislative or regulatory proposals or judicial rulings that change the independent contractor classification of our financial advisors at the federal or state level for employment tax or other employee benefit purposes;

A decline in the securities markets or in the relative investment performance of our Funds and other investment portfolios and products as compared to competing funds;

Our inability to reduce expenses rapidly enough to align with declines in our revenues due to various factors, including fee pressure, the level of our assets under management or our business environment;

Non-compliance with applicable laws or regulations and changes in current legal, regulatory, accounting, tax or compliance requirements or governmental policies;

Our inability to attract and retain senior executive management and other key personnel to conduct our wealth management and investment management business;

A failure in, or breach of, our operational or security systems or our technology infrastructure, or those of third parties on which we rely; and

Our inability to implement new information technology and systems, or our inability to complete such implementation in a timely or cost effective manner.

The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with other cautionary statements included in this and other reports and filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the information in Item 1 “Business” and Item 1A “Risk Factors” of Part I and Item 7 “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” of Part II to our Annual Report on Form 10‑ K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and as updated in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for the year ending December 31, 2020. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and we undertake no duty to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

