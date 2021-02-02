Qello Concerts by Stingray Named Exclusive Livestreaming Partner of Renowned Montreux Jazz Festival

Qello Concerts by Stingray already has access to over 50 concerts from Montreux Jazz Festival , including rare and iconic performances by Ray Charles, Wu-Tang Clan, Johnny Cash, Nina Simone, Marvin Gaye, Deep Purple, Carlos Santana and more. Additional titles from past years are scheduled to release on the platform throughout the year.

MONTREAL, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY. A; RAY.B), a leading music, media, and technology company, today announced that it has joined forces with world-renowned Montreux Jazz Festival to livestream exclusive concerts to Qello Concerts by Stingray — the world’s leading streaming service for full-length, on-demand concerts and music documentaries. Under the agreement, Qello Concerts will livestream concerts from the 55 th edition, which will take place from July 2 to July 17, 2021. The livestreams will be available to watch free of charge so anyone, wherever they are, can enjoy the magic of the festival. Additionally, the streaming platform will feature high quality content produced by Montreux Media Ventures.

“We are thrilled to announce a partnership with Montreux Jazz Festival, one of the world’s biggest and longest-running music events, to expand our content offerings with livestreaming,” said Mathieu Péloquin, Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Communications of Stingray. “We are always striving to offer the best concerts available for our music fans. Now, more than ever, audiences can access concerts from their favorite artists and continue to look to Qello Concerts for the top music entertainment they crave.”

Montreux Media Ventures CEO Nick Bonard said, “Our deal with Qello Concerts by Stingray to livestream the Festival is a key part of our hybrid model, creating an always-on experience. Streaming is a crucial medium for securing the continued success of the Festival: If people can’t come to the Festival, we will bring it to them. This deal will enable us to adapt and respond more nimbly to the key challenges facing the sector while generating support for the true lifeblood of the Montreux Jazz Festival — bold, new talent — for many more years to come.”

About Stingray

Montreal-based Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) is a leading music, media, and technology company with over 1,200 employees worldwide. Stingray is a premium provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, more than 100 radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps, which have been downloaded over 150 million times. Stingray reaches 400 million subscribers (or users) in 160 countries. For more information: www.stingray.com.

About Qello Concerts by Stingray

Qello Concerts by Stingray is the world's leading premium on-demand subscription service to stream full-length concerts, music documentaries, and live events on any device - reaching music lovers in more than 160 countries. Qello Concerts by Stingray can be downloaded from the App Store, Google Play, Amazon, the Roku Store, accessed through several pay-TV distributors, and the web. Qello Concerts by Stingray is also available as a linear streaming television channel accessible through connected TVs and other streaming providers. For more information: www.qello.com

About Montreux Jazz Festival

Montreux Jazz Festival is a renowned music festival founded by Claude Nobs and held annually in Montreux, Switzerland across two weeks in July. Now in its 55th year, the festival draws 250,000 music lovers from all across the world to the Lake Geneva shoreline. Montreux Jazz Festival celebrates the industry’s emerging and contemporary acts, whilst paying homage to music’s legendary acts. Originally a pure jazz festival since inception in 1967, Montreux began showcasing other styles of music throughout the decades and today presents artists from across every genre imaginable. Artists that have graced the stage of Montreux include Etta James, Bob Dylan, Elton John, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Aretha Franklin, David Bowie, James Brown, Kendrick Lamar, Leonard Cohen, Marvin Gaye, Miles Davis, Nina Simone and many more. Mathieu Jaton serves as CEO of Montreux Jazz Festival after taking over the festival in 2013.

