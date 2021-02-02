 

Greenlane Expands Global Footprint with Three New Higher Standards Shop-In-Shop Locations in Uruguay with Kaya Herb Group

02.02.2021, 13:00  |  27   |   |   

The shop-in-shops are part of an immersive cannabis consumer experience and mark the first international expansion of Greenlane’s Higher Standards retail brand

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (“Greenlane” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: GNLN), one of the largest global sellers of premium cannabis accessories and specialty vaporization products, announced that their NYC-based luxury lifestyle brand, Higher Standards, opened three new shop-in-shop retail locations in Uruguay in a collaboration with the Kaya Herb Group. Further expanding Greenlane’s global footprint, the high-profile locations mark Higher Standards’ first international stores.

The Higher Standards shop-in-shop boutiques are part of Kaya Herb House’s immersive retail concept and are located in the most exclusive areas of the Uruguayan Riviera: La Barra, Punta del Este, and Jose Ignacio. Each location goes beyond typical dispensary offerings, featuring attractions meant to please all the senses of cannabis users. For instance, the Higher Standards store in the Kaya Center in La Barra is complemented by the Kaya dispensary, a holistic cannabis clinic, art gallery, members-only club and a famed tapas restaurant. The José Ignacio pop-up store is located in the galleria of the exclusive Casagrande club and hotel that also features a Kaya Café.

The Higher Standards shop-in-shops in these locations offer a curated selection of the best high-tech vaporizers and luxury smoking accessories like G Pen and Marley Natural products, alongside sought-after lifestyle brands such as Jonathan Adler and its own branded line of lifestyle accessories, apparel, and USA-made glass.

“Partnering with Kaya Herb Group allows us to expand Higher Standards internationally for the first time and fulfill Greenlane’s mission to create unforgettable experiences for cannabis consumers around the world,” said Aaron LoCascio, Co-Founder and CEO of Greenlane.

The Higher Standards shop-in-shop stores within the Kaya Herb Group locations mark the first partnership between the two brands, which may later become a larger chain. The two companies have a shared objective of educating consumers and creating meaningful experiences centered around the cannabis lifestyle.

About Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

Greenlane (NASDAQ: GNLN) is the leading global platform for the development and distribution of premium cannabis accessories and lifestyle products. The company operates as a powerful house of brands, third-party brand accelerator, and omni-channel distribution platform. Greenlane serves the global markets with an expansive customer base of more than 7,000 retail locations, including licensed cannabis businesses, smoke shops, and specialty retailers. As a pioneer in the cannabis space, Greenlane is the partner of choice for many of the industry’s leading brands, including PAX Labs, Storz & Bickel (Canopy-owned), Cookies, Grenco Science, and DaVinci. Greenlane also proudly owns and operates a diverse brand portfolio including packaging innovator Pollen Gear, the K.Haring Glass Collection by Higher Standards, Marley Natural, and VIBES rolling papers. Higher Standards, Greenlane’s flagship brand, offers both a high-end product line and immersive retail experience with groundbreaking stores in both New York City’s Chelsea Market and Malibu, California. Greenlane also owns and operates both Vapor.com and VapoShop.com, two industry-leading, direct-to-consumer e-commerce platforms in North America and Europe respectively. For additional information, please visit: https://gnln.com/.

Media Contact:
MATTIO Communications
Greenlane@mattio.com

Investor Contact:
Rob Kelly
Investor Relations, MATTIO Communications
Greenlane@mattio.com
1-416-992-4539




Wertpapier


