MATEON ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF ARTI-19 AND PUBLICATION OF POSITIVE INTERIM DATA

AGOURA HILLS, California, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB:MATN) (“Mateon”), a leading developer of TGF-β therapeutics for oncology and infectious diseases, announced that its ARTI-19 trial, evaluating ARTIVeda / PulmoHeal against COVID-19 in India, has completed randomization of all 120 patients and final analysis is expected in March 2021. Simultaneously, Mateon published positive interim data as preprint at https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.01.24.21250418v1 . Once the article is published in a peer-reviewed journal, medRxiv will update the preprint with a link to the published version.



“We thank the patients, investigators, Windlas Biotech Pvt. Ltd. (Windlas Biotech), and Abiogenesis Clinpharm Pvt Ltd, connected to the ARTI-19 clinical trial and who were key to the rapid completion of the ARTI-19 trial. Upon completion of the final data analysis, we look forward to submitting our data package to regulatory authorities for Emergency Use Approval (EUA) in India and around the world,” said Dr. Vuong Trieu, CEO and Chairman of Mateon.

When ARTIVeda / PulmoHeal was added to the standard of care (SOC), more patients recovered faster than SOC alone.

31 of 39 (79.5%) of patients taking became asymptomatic after 5-day of therapy. In comparison, only 12 of 21 control patients (57.1%) treated with SOC alone became asymptomatic on day 5 (P=0.028, Fisher’s exact test)

For the sicklier pts (WHO scale 4), the median time to becoming asymptomatic was only 5 days for the ARTIVeda / PulmoHeal + SOC group (N=18), as compared to 14 days for the SOC alone group (N=10) (P=0.004, Log-rank test).

These data sets provide clinical support that targeting the TGF-β pathway with ARTIVeda / PulmoHeal may contribute to a faster recovery of patients with mild to moderate COVID-19.

“In accordance with its high safety index, this product created no significant adverse events in our study and has the promise to (a) stop viral replication as an anti-viral agent and (b) also treat symptoms.” said Saran Saund, CBO and GM AI Division, Mateon Therapeutics, adding “Being orally administered and not requiring intravenous infusion, it is ideal for in home quarantine for mild to moderate COVID-19 patients, who do not have recourse to prescribed SOC. This product can make the difference between homecare versus burdening an already over-stressed healthcare system.”