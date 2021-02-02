 

MATEON ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF ARTI-19 AND PUBLICATION OF POSITIVE INTERIM DATA

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.02.2021, 13:00  |  46   |   |   

AGOURA HILLS, California, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB:MATN) (“Mateon”), a leading developer of TGF-β therapeutics for oncology and infectious diseases, announced that its ARTI-19 trial, evaluating ARTIVeda / PulmoHeal against COVID-19 in India, has completed randomization of all 120 patients and final analysis is expected in March 2021. Simultaneously, Mateon published positive interim data as preprint at https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.01.24.21250418v1. Once the article is published in a peer-reviewed journal, medRxiv will update the preprint with a link to the published version.

“We thank the patients, investigators, Windlas Biotech Pvt. Ltd. (Windlas Biotech), and Abiogenesis Clinpharm Pvt Ltd, connected to the ARTI-19 clinical trial and who were key to the rapid completion of the ARTI-19 trial. Upon completion of the final data analysis, we look forward to submitting our data package to regulatory authorities for Emergency Use Approval (EUA) in India and around the world,” said Dr. Vuong Trieu, CEO and Chairman of Mateon.

  • When ARTIVeda / PulmoHeal was added to the standard of care (SOC), more patients recovered faster than SOC alone.
  • 31 of 39 (79.5%) of patients taking became asymptomatic after 5-day of therapy. In comparison, only 12 of 21 control patients (57.1%) treated with SOC alone became asymptomatic on day 5 (P=0.028, Fisher’s exact test)
  • For the sicklier pts (WHO scale 4), the median time to becoming asymptomatic was only 5 days for the ARTIVeda / PulmoHeal + SOC group (N=18), as compared to 14 days for the SOC alone group (N=10) (P=0.004, Log-rank test).
  • These data sets provide clinical support that targeting the TGF-β pathway with ARTIVeda / PulmoHeal may contribute to a faster recovery of patients with mild to moderate COVID-19.

“In accordance with its high safety index, this product created no significant adverse events in our study and has the promise to (a) stop viral replication as an anti-viral agent and (b) also treat symptoms.” said Saran Saund, CBO and GM AI Division, Mateon Therapeutics, adding “Being orally administered and not requiring intravenous infusion, it is ideal for in home quarantine for mild to moderate COVID-19 patients, who do not have recourse to prescribed SOC. This product can make the difference between homecare versus burdening an already over-stressed healthcare system.”

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MATEON ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF ARTI-19 AND PUBLICATION OF POSITIVE INTERIM DATA AGOURA HILLS, California, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB:MATN) (“Mateon”), a leading developer of TGF-β therapeutics for oncology and infectious diseases, announced that its ARTI-19 trial, evaluating ARTIVeda / …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 2.4x Month over Month ...
WPT Industrial REIT Announces Appointment of New Trustee
Castor Maritime Inc. Announces Vessel Acquisition
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Legend Michael Andretti to the PowerTap ...
21Shares lanciert den weltweit ersten Polkadot (DOT) ETP
Pfizer and BioNTech Publish Preclinical Data from Investigational COVID-19 Vaccine Program in ...
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
Aemetis Opens Bid Proposal Process for $2 Billion Offtake Agreement for “Carbon Zero” Renewable ...
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu COVID-19-Impfstoffprogramm in Nature
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.02.21
MATEON LAUNCHES ITS AI TELEMEDICINE PLATFORM FOR POST MARKETING SURVEY TO SUPPORT ITS DRUG PRODUCT FOR INDIA, PULMOHEAL
25.01.21
MATEON LAUNCHING MOBILE APP, ARTIHEALTH, FOR REMOTE RESPIRATORY HEALTH ASSESSMENT
13.01.21
MATEON ANNOUNCES POSITIVE INTERIM RESULTS FROM ARTI-19 CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING COVID-19 THERAPEUTIC

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
13.01.21
60
MATN (MC $16 M) NEW HOT CORONA Play + 2x Phase 3 Programme