Mohawk Group Accelerates Accretive M&A Strategy Announcing Acquisition of Leading E-Commerce Essential Oils and Wellness Brands Portfolio

Conference Call to be Held On Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 8:30 am ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MWK) (“Mohawk” or the “Company”) today announced it acquired the assets of e-commerce company Healing Solutions, LLC (“Healing Solutions”), a leading online seller of essential oils. Healing Solutions’ unaudited trailing twelve month revenue and operating income excluding inventory liquidations, as of October 31, 2020, were approximately $65.2 million and $12.7 million, respectively.

Yaniv Sarig, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “Our mission to build the leading e-commerce consumer brands platform has taken another meaningful step forward today. We are thrilled to enter the essential oils category which further diversifies our e-commerce portfolio of brands. Consumable products with recurring purchases and subscription revenue opportunities that complement our hard goods brands have been on our radar. Our strategy to create a supply chain and technology platform designed to operate e-commerce brands across a wide spectrum of categories at scale continues to bear fruit. We are still at the early stages of executing on our ambitious goals and are looking forward to developing new products for the brands we are acquiring as well as extending their reach internationally.”

As consideration for Healing Solutions’ assets, Mohawk paid approximately $15.3 million in cash and issued approximately 1.4 million shares of Mohawk’s common stock. The cash and common stock payments reflect an approximate 3.8x multiple on the trailing twelve month operating income of Healing Solutions, excluding liquidations, as of October 31, 2020. Mohawk will also issue approximately 170,000 shares of Mohawk’s common stock as consideration related to inventory being acquired from Healing Solutions, which number of shares shall be subject to adjustment (up to a maximum of 280,000 shares) based on actual inventory delivered as determined following the closing. In addition, and subject to the achievement of certain cost reduction metrics within the next 15 months, Mohawk agreed to issue to Healing Solutions and certain consultants up to a maximum of approximately 736,912 shares (in the aggregate) of Mohawk’s common stock. In connection with the transaction, Healing Solutions is subject to certain trading restrictions on all shares to be issued in connection with the transaction and signed a six month lockup, voting, and standstill agreement.