Brookfield Property REIT Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividends

BROOKFIELD NEWS, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: BPYU) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3325 per share on its Class A Stock payable on March 31, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 26, 2021.



The Board of Directors has also declared a quarterly dividend on the 6.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NASDAQ: BPYUP) of $0.39844 per share payable on April 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on March 15, 2021.