 

Atlas Technical Consultants Strengthens Management Team

Appoints Priya Jain as Chief Growth Officer and Jonathan Parnell as Chief Strategy Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATCX), a leading provider of professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and consulting services, is proud to announce it has hired Priya Jain as the Chief Growth Officer and promoted Jonathan Parnell to Chief Strategy Officer.

Aligning with Atlas’ mission to continue its organic growth trajectory, Ms. Jain brings proven expertise in focusing and prioritizing business development and sales programs while rapidly expanding existing and new revenue streams at some of the world’s leading engineering and construction firms.

Atlas CEO, L. Joe Boyer notes, “Priya has the range of experience that will be transformative to our growth strategy as we continue to differentiate Atlas as a leading infrastructure and environmental solutions firm in our industry.   Her proven ability to develop, and lead diverse teams serving clients across Private, Federal, and State & Local Government sectors makes her an outstanding addition to our team.”

Formerly the Global Director of Sales at Atkins, Inc., Jain is adept at growing market share and building revenue and margin across diversified market sectors and geographies. Ms. Jain led Atkins' business strategy and growth efforts, including strategic initiatives and planning, client account management, client solutions, digital innovation, and marketing. Responsible for sales targets of over one billion in North America, she developed a disciplined win-work strategy that fueled significant growth of the business in recent years.

“Atlas is a dynamic company that is consistently increasing its market share and doing so with a heart-led culture that values its employees and serves its clients,” said Jain. “I look forward to joining Atlas’ exceptional leadership team, building our brand and introducing our portfolio of technical and infrastructure solutions to new and existing clients.”

Jonathan Parnell was promoted to Chief Strategy Officer, after being instrumental in Atlas’ successful M&A strategy and execution, including sourcing opportunities, negotiations, due diligence, and post-transaction integration.

“Our firm is incredibly fortunate to have Jonathan take on this critical new role as we continue to develop our business platform strategically. He has been vital in our acquisitive growth, and I look forward to his valuable contributions as we continue to expand,” said Atlas CEO, L. Joe Boyer.

Parnell has been a part of Atlas’ leadership team since 2019, bringing a broad array of skills and a background in the areas of M&A, integration, finance, operations management, and sales with large engineering and consulting firms.

“I am excited to continue to execute Atlas’ growth strategy with this world-class team. Atlas has experienced tremendous growth since its first acquisitions in October of 2017 and we intend to keep up the pace. With the addition of Priya, I am confident that we will further align Atlas’ organic and inorganic growth strategies to launch and deliver Atlas’ next phase of growth,” said Parnell.

About Atlas Technical Consultants
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Atlas is a leading provider of professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, program management, and consulting services. Under the name Atlas Technical Consultants, we offer solutions to public and private sector clients in the transportation, commercial, water, government, education, and industrial markets. With a nationwide footprint and more than 3,300 employees, Atlas provides a broad range of mission-critical technical services, helping clients test, inspect, certify, plan, design, and manage a wide variety of projects across diverse end markets. For more information, go to https://www.oneatlas.com.

