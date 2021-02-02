Red White & Bloom Applauds Joint Statement on Cannabis Reform

“This announcement today is a major step towards the end of prohibition of cannabis in the largest economy in the world and RWB has aggressively claimed our stake and positioned ourselves for the impending explosion of growth in the United States” stated RWB CEO and Chairman Brad Rogers. “I think the joint statement issued to pursue and prioritize comprehensive cannabis reform legislation in the current session is very welcome news for all cannabis stakeholders; whether they be medical patients, recreational users, employed in the cannabis sector, or investors.”

TORONTO, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE: RWB and OTC: RWBYF) (“ RWB ” or the “ Company ”) today provided comments on U.S. Senators Cory Booker, D-N.J., Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., joint statement regarding comprehensive cannabis reform legislation in the 117th Congress.

Brad Rogers continued, “In addition to the reform surrounding prohibition, I would like to applaud the joint statement taking aim at addressing the discriminatory nature of the failed war on drugs and the commitment to restorative justice. We at RWB see these reforms as a major step in the right direction.”

RWB currently owns leading vape supplier Platinum Vape, whose products are sold in over 800 locations throughout California, Michigan, Oklahoma and soon to be available in Arizona; owns a 3.6 million square foot greenhouse in Illinois and recently announced definitive agreements to acquire THC operations in Illinois; owns the exclusive rights to brand both products and dispensaries in Michigan, Illinois and Florida with High Times, the leading cannabis brand in the United States; and has made the largest investment of any MSO in the State of Michigan.

About Red White & Bloom Brands Inc.

The Company is positioning itself to be one of the top three multi-state cannabis operators active in the U.S. legal cannabis and hemp sector. RWB is predominantly focusing its investments on the major US markets, including Michigan, Illinois, Massachusetts, Arizona and California with respect to cannabis, and the US and internationally for hemp-based CBD products.

