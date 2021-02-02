Hamilton Lane Incorporated Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results, With Management & Advisory Fees Growing By Nearly 26% and Assets Under Management Growing By 14% Year-Over-Year

Assets under management – Total assets under management of approximately $76 billion grew 14% year-over-year. Fee-earning assets under management increased 9% to approximately $40 billion over the same period.





– Total assets under management of approximately $76 billion grew 14% year-over-year. Fee-earning assets under management increased 9% to approximately $40 billion over the same period. Revenue – Management and advisory fees of approximately $75 million for the quarter represents growth of nearly 26% versus the prior year period.





– Management and advisory fees of approximately $75 million for the quarter represents growth of nearly 26% versus the prior year period. Carried Interest – Unrealized carried interest balance of approximately $497 million was up nearly 22% year-over-year.





– Unrealized carried interest balance of approximately $497 million was up nearly 22% year-over-year. Earnings per share – GAAP EPS of $0.96 on approximately $33.2 million of GAAP net income for the quarter.





– GAAP EPS of $0.96 on approximately $33.2 million of GAAP net income for the quarter. Dividend – Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3125 per share of Class A common stock to record holders at the close of business on March 15, 2021 that will be paid on April 6, 2021. The target full-year dividend of $1.25 represents a 13.6% increase from the prior fiscal year dividend.



Hamilton Lane issued a full detailed presentation of its third quarter fiscal 2021 results, which can be accessed by clicking here.

Hamilton Lane CEO Mario Giannini commented: “Despite an incredibly challenging 2020 on many fronts, we continued to deliver strong growth, opening new offices, hiring talent across a number of strategic areas, and introducing new product and service offerings. That we were able to persevere during such a time speaks to our high caliber employee base, as well as our strong culture of support and dedication.”

Conference Call

Hamilton Lane will discuss third quarter fiscal 2021 results in a webcast and conference call today, Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be broadcast live via a webcast, which may be accessed on the Shareholders page of Hamilton Lane’s website.

To listen to the conference call and in order to ask questions, attendees may pre-register by clicking here and using the conference ID 9466747. After registration, attendees will receive an email with dial-in details. Anyone experiencing trouble accessing the call in this manner may dial (888) 869-1189 or (706) 643-5902 for assistance.

A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the live broadcast for a period of one year and can be accessed in the same manner as the live webcast at the Shareholders page of Hamilton Lane’s website.