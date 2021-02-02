 

Hamilton Lane Incorporated Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results, With Management & Advisory Fees Growing By Nearly 26% and Assets Under Management Growing By 14% Year-Over-Year

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading private markets asset management firm Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ: HLNE) today reported its results for the third fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2020.

THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2021 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Assets under management – Total assets under management of approximately $76 billion grew 14% year-over-year. Fee-earning assets under management increased 9% to approximately $40 billion over the same period.

  • Revenue – Management and advisory fees of approximately $75 million for the quarter represents growth of nearly 26% versus the prior year period.

  • Carried Interest – Unrealized carried interest balance of approximately $497 million was up nearly 22% year-over-year.

  • Earnings per share – GAAP EPS of $0.96 on approximately $33.2 million of GAAP net income for the quarter.

  • Dividend – Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3125 per share of Class A common stock to record holders at the close of business on March 15, 2021 that will be paid on April 6, 2021. The target full-year dividend of $1.25 represents a 13.6% increase from the prior fiscal year dividend.

Hamilton Lane issued a full detailed presentation of its third quarter fiscal 2021 results, which can be accessed by clicking here.

Hamilton Lane CEO Mario Giannini commented: “Despite an incredibly challenging 2020 on many fronts, we continued to deliver strong growth, opening new offices, hiring talent across a number of strategic areas, and introducing new product and service offerings. That we were able to persevere during such a time speaks to our high caliber employee base, as well as our strong culture of support and dedication.”

Conference Call
Hamilton Lane will discuss third quarter fiscal 2021 results in a webcast and conference call today, Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be broadcast live via a webcast, which may be accessed on the Shareholders page of Hamilton Lane’s website.

To listen to the conference call and in order to ask questions, attendees may pre-register by clicking here and using the conference ID 9466747. After registration, attendees will receive an email with dial-in details. Anyone experiencing trouble accessing the call in this manner may dial (888) 869-1189 or (706) 643-5902 for assistance.

A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the live broadcast for a period of one year and can be accessed in the same manner as the live webcast at the Shareholders page of Hamilton Lane’s website.

Disclaimer

28.01.21
Hamilton Lane to Acquire 361 Capital, Further Expanding its Presence in the Private Wealth Channel
12.01.21
Hamilton Lane Incorporated to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on February 2, 2021
07.01.21
Hamilton Lane Launches New Fund to Expand Access to Private Markets for Individual Investors in the U.S.