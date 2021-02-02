 

QIMA and Bamboo Rose Partner to Drive Product Quality and Safety Across the Supply Chain

02.02.2021, 13:00  |  17   |   |   

Cross Platform Integration Allows Brands and Retailers to Better Manage Quality Control and Supplier Audit Activities

BOSTON, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QIMA, a leading provider of supply chain compliance solutions and Bamboo Rose, the Boston-based Multi-Enterprise Platform connecting retailers with industry business partners involved in global sourcing and supply chain management, today announced a partnership and direct integration between the two platforms. The out-of-the-box connector will help shared clients facilitate quality control and supplier compliance management in the supply chain.

Consumer brands and retailers will be able to seamlessly trigger factory quality inspections and compliance audits with QIMA from the Bamboo Rose platform and conveniently retrieve reports and data within a single user experience. The partnership will aggregate quality and compliance data collected by QIMA within Bamboo Rose, enriching supply chain and order management operations on the platform.

"We believe supply chain digitization, already well under way for many brands and retailers, will accelerate following the recent disruptions that have hit global retail," said Mathieu Labasse, QIMA CMO. "In that light, we are convinced that integrating QIMA digital tools with quality and compliance data from across the global supply chain technology ecosystem is the way forward and we are delighted to join forces with the great team at Bamboo Rose to create value for our respective customers."

"Transparently managing suppliers and maintaining stringent quality control standards are business critical requirements for our retail and brand client base," said Nate Fleming, VP of Marketing at Bamboo Rose. "We're excited to partner with QIMA on a market leading platform integration that weds their strong digital supply chain compliance tools with Bamboo Rose's breadth of digital product and supply chain process support and data intelligence."

About QIMA

QIMA is a leading provider of supply chain compliance solutions, that partners with brands, retailers and importers to secure and improve the quality of their global supply network.

QIMA combines on-the-ground experts in 85 countries for quality inspections, supplier audits, certification and lab testing, with a digital platform that brings accuracy, visibility and intelligence for quality and compliance data.

For all our clients in 120 countries who use the QIMA platform and benefit from 24/7 support in over 20 languages, QIMA is Your Eyes in the Supply Chain.

About Bamboo Rose

Bamboo Rose is the leading multi-enterprise product and supply chain platform connecting the retail community to help retailers and suppliers bring great products to market faster, more efficiently and at higher margins.

Our B2B platform is supported by a digital Marketplace, Product Lifecycle Management, Sourcing, PO Management, Global Trade Management, and Financing, all supported by intelligent engines for optimization, costing, and scheduling across the platform.

Bamboo Rose serves over 250K user members across 85 major retailers, 400 brands, and 50,000 suppliers and service providers as they discover, develop, and deliver products at digital speed. Learn more at bamboorose.com or find us on Twitter at @GoBambooRose.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1430723/Bamboo_Rose_Logo.jpg

 



