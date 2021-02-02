Greencells GmbH awarded Best Issuer SME Green Bonds 2020

Placed volume of secured Green Bond 2020/2025 successfully increased from EUR 15 million to EUR 20 million



Saarbrücken, 2 February 2021 - Greencells GmbH, a globally active EPC and O&M service provider for utility-scale solar power plants, is one of the winners of the BOND MAGAZINE Awards 2020, which were awarded for the tenth time. The company was named Best Issuer SME Green Bonds 2020. Greencells particularly convinced in the key criteria of bond performance and key figures.



Andreas Hoffmann, CEO of Greencells GmbH: "We are very pleased about the award as Best Issuer SME Green Bonds 2020. Especially as a debutant on the capital market, this award represents an extraordinary success for us. At the same time, we see this as confirmation that we have created an attractive investment opportunity with our secured Green Bond."



The secured 6.5% Green Bond 2020/2025 (ISIN: DE000A289YQ5) with an issue volume of up to EUR 25 million has been listed on the Open Market (Quotation Board) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 9 December 2020. The issue was accompanied by DICAMA AG as financial advisor and ICF BANK AG as bookrunner. Following the successful placement of a first tranche of EUR 15 million, investors have now been secured for a further EUR 5 million. The bond is thus currently listed with a total volume of EUR 20 million.



About Greencells GmbH:

Greencells GmbH is a global provider of EPC and O&M services specialized in utility-scale solar power plants. Together with its sister company Greencells Group Holdings Ltd. (together "Greencells Group"), which is active worldwide as a solar project developer, the company has the know-how in all project phases to optimally plan, finance, implement and operate solar projects. Greencells GmbH, founded in 2009 and headquartered in Saarbrücken, has around 70 employees as well as several hundred skilled workers at the active construction sites. As one of the largest European providers of solar power plants, Greencells Group has already been successfully involved in the construction or planning of over 2.1 GWp capacity in more than 25 countries.



