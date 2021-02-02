DGAP-News: CureVac / Key word(s): Financing/Corporate Action CureVac Announces Closing of $450 million Follow-on Public Offering of Common Shares 02.02.2021 / 13:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TÜBINGEN, Germany / BOSTON, USA - February 2, 2021 - CureVac N.V. (Nasdaq: CVAC) ("CureVac" or the "Company"), a global biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid ("mRNA"), announced today the closing of its follow-on public offering of 5,000,000 common shares, at a public offering price of $90.00 per common share, for total gross proceeds of approximately $450 million.

BofA Securities, Jefferies and Evercore ISI are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. UBS Investment Bank, Guggenheim Securities, Berenberg and Kempen & Co are acting as passive book-running managers for the offering.

