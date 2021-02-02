Visa Introduces AI-Powered Innovations for Smarter Payments

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) today announced VisaNet +AI, a suite of AI-powered services that address long-standing challenges and pain points for banks, merchants and consumers—including delays and confusion with managing account balances and the unpredictability of daily settlement for financial institutions. VisaNet +AI comprises several innovative concepts and new value-added services, including Visa Smarter Posting and Visa Smarter Settlement Forecast, as well as Visa Smarter Stand-In Processing (Smarter STIP), a capability announced in August of last year. These innovations harness Visa’s high-performance AI platform to help make payments more predictable, transparent, and speedy.

“Our clients, partners and cardholders look to us for actionable data-driven insights to better manage their businesses and financial lives, especially during these unprecedented times. Today we’re announcing a set of services that use AI to make it easier for consumers to manage their accounts, and for financial institutions to manage their business,” said Jack Forestell, executive vice president and chief product officer, Visa. “With our investment in AI infrastructure, we’re unlocking novel, real-time solutions to complex problems. This is just the beginning of what we can do with the predictive power of AI.”

Smarter Posting helps provide greater transparency for consumers

Today’s digital-native consumers expect real-time visibility into their finances as they increasingly conduct banking on mobile and online platforms. However, the payment experience for consumers can be inconsistent, with some purchases taking longer to finalize on their balance than others. This lag can create confusion or concern for cardholders, resulting in increased call center volume or potential overdrafts.

This delay occurs because the amount authorized in real-time at the checkout counter can differ from the amount eventually cleared from a consumer’s account. For example, the final amount can change when a restaurant-goer adds a tip at a restaurant, or when a cross-border payment happens involving multiple currencies. To prevent consumer confusion from seeing multiple charges for a single transaction, banks often delay posting the payment or updating the account balance until they have certainty about the final amount.