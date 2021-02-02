 

Visa Introduces AI-Powered Innovations for Smarter Payments

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.02.2021, 13:00  |  36   |   |   

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) today announced VisaNet +AI, a suite of AI-powered services that address long-standing challenges and pain points for banks, merchants and consumers—including delays and confusion with managing account balances and the unpredictability of daily settlement for financial institutions. VisaNet +AI comprises several innovative concepts and new value-added services, including Visa Smarter Posting and Visa Smarter Settlement Forecast, as well as Visa Smarter Stand-In Processing (Smarter STIP), a capability announced in August of last year. These innovations harness Visa’s high-performance AI platform to help make payments more predictable, transparent, and speedy.

“Our clients, partners and cardholders look to us for actionable data-driven insights to better manage their businesses and financial lives, especially during these unprecedented times. Today we’re announcing a set of services that use AI to make it easier for consumers to manage their accounts, and for financial institutions to manage their business,” said Jack Forestell, executive vice president and chief product officer, Visa. “With our investment in AI infrastructure, we’re unlocking novel, real-time solutions to complex problems. This is just the beginning of what we can do with the predictive power of AI.”

Smarter Posting helps provide greater transparency for consumers

Today’s digital-native consumers expect real-time visibility into their finances as they increasingly conduct banking on mobile and online platforms. However, the payment experience for consumers can be inconsistent, with some purchases taking longer to finalize on their balance than others. This lag can create confusion or concern for cardholders, resulting in increased call center volume or potential overdrafts.

This delay occurs because the amount authorized in real-time at the checkout counter can differ from the amount eventually cleared from a consumer’s account. For example, the final amount can change when a restaurant-goer adds a tip at a restaurant, or when a cross-border payment happens involving multiple currencies. To prevent consumer confusion from seeing multiple charges for a single transaction, banks often delay posting the payment or updating the account balance until they have certainty about the final amount.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Visa Introduces AI-Powered Innovations for Smarter Payments Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) today announced VisaNet +AI, a suite of AI-powered services that address long-standing challenges and pain points for banks, merchants and consumers—including delays and confusion with managing account balances and the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Announces Exercise of Warrants for Proceeds of $4.4 Million
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Announces Acceleration of Expiry Date of Warrants
Schneider Awards Grants for Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Work
Adamas Announces FDA Approval for Second Indication for GOCOVRI as an Adjunctive Treatment to ...
Sesen Bio Announces Successful Application Orientation Meeting (AOM) with the FDA for Vicineum
Cleaning Brands Dawn and Swiffer Invite Americans to Come Together and Close the Chore Gap
ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions to Commercialize Emission-Reduction Technology
Genprex Issues Shareholder Letter and Provides Corporate Update
Shell, C3 AI, Baker Hughes, and Microsoft Launch the Open AI Energy Initiative, an Ecosystem of AI ...
Altria Announces Cash Tender Offers for Certain Outstanding Notes
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.02.21
Visa Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
29.01.21
Bitcoin, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Novavax, Visa, MicroStr., 3D Systems, Exone, Gamestop - Opening Bell
28.01.21
Kreditkarten-Riese Visa muss in Corona-Krise Abstriche machen
28.01.21
Visa Inc. Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
28.01.21
LYNX: Visa und Mastercard: Bringen die Quartalszahlen die erhoffte Trendwende?
27.01.21
TransferWise and Visa Announce Global Partnership Following Successful Collaboration on Cloud Technology
26.01.21
VISA AKTIE: Der Superbulle ist ein echter Gourmet!
26.01.21
American Express verdient deutlich weniger - Corona-Krise belastet
16.01.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 02/21
14.01.21
Visa Inc. to Announce Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on January 28, 2021

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
18.01.21
2
Rosige Aussichten: Visa-Bullen: „Aktie mit Potenzial in Form eines 50- bis 60-prozentigen Preisansti
11.12.20
332
VISA kommt in den DowJones
23.03.20
5
VISA Trading : Die Gelddruckmaschine ist zum Nachkauf bereit!