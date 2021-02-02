Mueller Industries, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLI) today reported 2020 fourth quarter and full year results.
Fourth Quarter:
- Operating income of $65.0 million versus $44.4 million
- Net sales of $675.9 million versus $543.8 million
- Net income of $36.4 million versus $28.2 million
- EPS of $0.64 versus $0.50
Full Year:
- Operating income of $245.8 million versus $191.4 million
- Adjusted operating income of $227.5 million versus $191.4 million (adjustments include $3.8 million for asset impairments and a $22.1 million gain for the Deepwater Horizon settlement)
- Net sales of $2.4 billion versus $2.4 billion
- Net income of $139.5 million versus $101.0 million
- EPS of $2.47 versus $1.79
*Comparisons to prior year periods
Quarter Commentary
- The average price of copper was 21.9 percent higher during the quarter compared with the prior year quarter.
- Net sales growth of $132.0 million was largely influenced by the higher copper prices ($61.8 million), with the balance attributable to recently acquired businesses and higher unit sales volumes.
- The Company recognized a $17.8 million expense to terminate its U.S. defined benefit pension plan, which consisted of an $11.6 million non-cash charge and $6.2 million in federal excise tax on surplus assets returned to the Company.
- The Company recorded income of $10.0 million on its investment in Tecumseh in the quarter, including a pre-tax gain of $11.6 million from a land sale and $1.1 million of expense related to Tecumseh’s ongoing restructuring activities.
- The effective tax rate of 31.8 percent reflects the accounting for several discrete items in the quarter. The effective tax rate of 19.8 percent for the prior year quarter reflects a favorable impact from the recognition of foreign net operating losses.
- Cash generated from operations was $48.2 million.
Full Year Commentary
- The average price of copper was 2.8 percent higher than in 2019. COMEX copper hit a low of $2.12 per pound in March and a high of $3.63 per pound in December.
- Net sales were flat as compared to the prior year, with volume from acquisitions offsetting declines stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Our Tecumseh investment showed improvement in 2020 reflecting early impacts of the ongoing restructuring.
- Our operating cash flow exceeded $245.1 million. The Company’s liquidity position remained strong, with cash and cash equivalents of $119.1 million, total debt of $327.9 million and approximately $300.0 million currently available under the Company’s existing credit facility. Total debt to total capitalization was a modest 29.0 percent.
- The 2020 effective tax rate was 26.4 percent compared with 21.2 percent in 2019.
Operating Highlights and Outlook:
Greg Christopher, CEO, commented, “Mueller delivered a solid fourth quarter and anticipates a continuation of this positive trend into 2021. This was our third consecutive year of double digit earnings growth. Our teams managed the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, and we expect to reap ongoing benefits from our more efficient and controlled operating environment.
Although pandemic related public health regulations are likely to remain in place, we are hopeful that the limitations such measures may exert on demand will subside as we approach the second half of the year. On January 29, 2021, we closed on our previously announced acquisition of the Hart & Cooley Flexible Duct business, which expands our presence in the air quality and climate control systems markets.
Our diversified portfolio of businesses is well balanced and capitalized, and we are optimistic that 2021 will bring continued strong cash generation. We believe we are well positioned for the reopening of global economies.”
Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLI) is an industrial corporation whose holdings manufacture vital goods for important markets such as air, water, oil and gas distribution; climate comfort; food preservation; energy transmission; medical; aerospace; and automotive. It includes a network of companies and brands throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.
NON-GAAP MEASURES
This press release contains a reference to a non-GAAP measure (adjusted operating income). We believe this financial measure, which is used by management to monitor and evaluate performance, allows investors to better evaluate changes in operating income on a comparable basis from period to period.
Statements in this release that are not strictly historical may be “forward-looking” statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. These include economic and currency conditions, continued availability of raw materials and energy, market demand, pricing, competitive and technological factors, and the availability of financing, among others, as set forth in the Company’s SEC filings. The words “outlook,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “expect,” “believe,” “target,” “encourage,” “anticipate,” “appear,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this report. The Company has no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this report.
|
MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
|
|
For the Quarter Ended
|
|
For the Year Ended
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
December 26,
|
|
December 28,
|
|
December 26,
|
|
December 28,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
$
|
675,851
|
|
|
$
|
543,839
|
|
|
$
|
2,398,043
|
|
|
$
|
2,430,616
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of goods sold
|
553,507
|
|
449,481
|
|
1,966,161
|
|
2,035,610
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
11,955
|
|
10,837
|
|
44,843
|
|
42,693
|
Selling, general, and administrative expense
|
44,649
|
|
39,072
|
|
159,483
|
|
160,910
|
Litigation settlement. net
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(22,053)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Impairment charges
|
736
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
3,771
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
65,004
|
|
44,449
|
|
245,838
|
|
191,403
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
(4,010)
|
|
|
(5,548)
|
|
|
(19,247)
|
|
|
(25,683)
|
|
Environmental expense
|
(3,488)
|
|
|
(440)
|
|
|
(4,454)
|
|
|
(1,321)
|
|
Pension plan termination costs
|
(17,835)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(17,835)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Other income, net
|
287
|
|
|
(20)
|
|
|
4,887
|
|
|
1,684
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
39,958
|
|
38,441
|
|
|
209,189
|
|
166,083
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense
|
(12,698)
|
|
|
(7,614)
|
|
|
(55,321)
|
|
|
(35,257)
|
|
Income (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates, net of foreign tax
|
9,994
|
|
|
(854)
|
|
|
(10,219)
|
|
|
(24,594)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated net income
|
37,254
|
|
|
29,973
|
|
|
143,649
|
|
|
106,232
|
|
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
(834)
|
|
|
(1,803)
|
|
|
(4,156)
|
|
|
(5,260)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to Mueller Industries, Inc.
|
$
|
36,420
|
|
|
$
|
28,170
|
|
|
$
|
139,493
|
|
|
$
|
100,972
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares for basic earnings per share
|
55,869
|
|
55,869
|
|
55,821
|
|
55,798
|
Effect of dilutive stock-based awards
|
673
|
|
611
|
|
569
|
|
545
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted weighted average shares for diluted earnings per share
|
56,542
|
|
56,480
|
|
56,390
|
|
56,343
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings per share
|
$
|
0.65
|
|
|
$
|
0.50
|
|
|
$
|
2.50
|
|
|
$
|
1.81
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
0.64
|
|
|
$
|
0.50
|
|
|
$
|
2.47
|
|
|
$
|
1.79
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends per share
|
$
|
0.10
|
|
|
$
|
0.10
|
|
|
$
|
0.40
|
|
|
$
|
0.40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Summary Segment Data:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Piping Systems Segment
|
$
|
454,535
|
|
|
$
|
349,182
|
|
|
$
|
1,583,002
|
|
|
$
|
1,542,456
|
|
Industrial Metals Segment
|
133,507
|
|
120,336
|
|
472,159
|
|
554,372
|
Climate Segment
|
93,148
|
|
79,362
|
|
370,131
|
|
356,216
|
Elimination of intersegment sales
|
(5,339)
|
|
|
(5,041)
|
|
|
(27,249)
|
|
|
(22,428)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
$
|
675,851
|
|
|
$
|
543,839
|
|
|
$
|
2,398,043
|
|
|
$
|
2,430,616
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Piping Systems Segment
|
$
|
43,106
|
|
|
$
|
31,724
|
|
|
$
|
165,719
|
|
|
$
|
131,879
|
|
Industrial Metals Segment
|
15,662
|
|
15,026
|
|
54,065
|
|
61,724
|
Climate Segment
|
13,279
|
|
9,343
|
|
56,802
|
|
42,727
|
Unallocated expenses
|
(7,043)
|
|
|
(11,644)
|
|
|
(30,748)
|
|
|
(44,927)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
$
|
65,004
|
|
|
$
|
44,449
|
|
|
$
|
245,838
|
|
|
$
|
191,403
|
|
MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
|
(In thousands)
|
December 26,
|
|
December 28,
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
119,075
|
|
|
$
|
97,944
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
357,532
|
|
269,943
|
Inventories
|
315,002
|
|
292,107
|
Other current assets
|
33,752
|
|
33,778
|
|
|
|
|
Total current assets
|
825,361
|
|
693,772
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant, and equipment, net
|
376,572
|
|
363,128
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
29,301
|
|
26,922
|
|
Other assets
|
297,334
|
|
287,118
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,528,568
|
|
|
$
|
1,370,940
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
|
|
|
Current portion of debt
|
$
|
41,283
|
|
|
$
|
7,530
|
|
Accounts payable
|
147,741
|
|
85,644
|
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|
6,259
|
|
5,250
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
144,360
|
|
135,863
|
|
|
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
339,643
|
|
234,287
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt
|
286,593
|
|
378,724
|
Pension and postretirement liabilities
|
26,841
|
|
22,208
|
Environmental reserves
|
21,256
|
|
19,972
|
Deferred income taxes
|
16,842
|
|
21,094
|
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities
|
21,602
|
|
22,388
|
|
Other noncurrent liabilities
|
14,731
|
|
10,131
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
727,508
|
|
708,804
|
|
|
|
|
Total Mueller Industries, Inc. stockholders’ equity
|
776,745
|
|
|
643,468
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
24,315
|
|
|
18,668
|
|
|
|
|
Total equity
|
801,060
|
|
|
662,136
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,528,568
|
|
|
$
|
1,370,940
|
|
MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
|
|
For the Year Ended
|
(In thousands)
|
December 26,
|
|
December 28,
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
|
Consolidated net income
|
$
|
143,649
|
|
|
$
|
106,232
|
|
Reconciliation of consolidated net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
45,162
|
|
|
43,011
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
8,570
|
|
|
8,744
|
|
Provision for doubtful accounts receivable
|
1,208
|
|
|
(80)
|
|
Loss from unconsolidated affiliates
|
10,219
|
|
|
24,594
|
|
Non-cash pension plan termination charge
|
11,642
|
|
|
—
|
|
Loss (gain) on disposals of assets
|
132
|
|
|
(963)
|
|
Change in the fair value of contingent consideration
|
—
|
|
|
3,625
|
|
Impairment charges
|
3,771
|
|
|
—
|
|
Deferred income tax benefit
|
(4,046)
|
|
|
(428)
|
|
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of businesses acquired:
|
|
|
|
Receivables
|
(76,404)
|
|
|
6,585
|
|
Inventories
|
5,207
|
|
|
39,561
|
|
Other assets
|
20,609
|
|
|
(15,639)
|
|
Current liabilities
|
74,097
|
|
|
(7,076)
|
|
Other liabilities
|
(1,142)
|
|
|
(7,944)
|
|
Other, net
|
2,399
|
|
|
322
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
245,073
|
|
|
200,544
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from sale of assets, net of cash transferred
|
181
|
|
|
3,240
|
|
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
|
(72,648)
|
|
|
3,465
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
(43,885)
|
|
|
(31,162)
|
|
Issuance of notes receivable
|
(9,270)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Investments in unconsolidated affiliates
|
—
|
|
|
(16,000)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(125,622)
|
|
|
(40,457)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|
|
Dividends paid to stockholders of Mueller Industries, Inc.
|
(22,341)
|
|
|
(22,325)
|
|
Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests
|
—
|
|
|
(846)
|
|
Issuance of long-term debt
|
190,038
|
|
|
100,658
|
|
Repayments of long-term debt
|
(246,898)
|
|
|
(206,718)
|
|
Repayment of debt by consolidated joint ventures, net
|
(259)
|
|
|
(4,305)
|
|
Repurchase of common stock
|
(5,574)
|
|
|
(1,763)
|
|
Payment of contingent consideration
|
(7,000)
|
|
|
(3,170)
|
|
Net cash used to settle stock-based awards
|
(230)
|
|
|
(1,225)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(92,264)
|
|
|
(139,694)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|
2,147
|
|
|
511
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|
29,334
|
|
|
20,904
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the beginning of the year
|
98,042
|
|
|
77,138
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the end of the year
|
$
|
127,376
|
|
|
$
|
98,042
|
