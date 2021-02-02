Mueller Industries, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

Quarter Commentary

The average price of copper was 21.9 percent higher during the quarter compared with the prior year quarter.

Net sales growth of $132.0 million was largely influenced by the higher copper prices ($61.8 million), with the balance attributable to recently acquired businesses and higher unit sales volumes.

The Company recognized a $17.8 million expense to terminate its U.S. defined benefit pension plan, which consisted of an $11.6 million non-cash charge and $6.2 million in federal excise tax on surplus assets returned to the Company.

The Company recorded income of $10.0 million on its investment in Tecumseh in the quarter, including a pre-tax gain of $11.6 million from a land sale and $1.1 million of expense related to Tecumseh’s ongoing restructuring activities.

The effective tax rate of 31.8 percent reflects the accounting for several discrete items in the quarter. The effective tax rate of 19.8 percent for the prior year quarter reflects a favorable impact from the recognition of foreign net operating losses.

Cash generated from operations was $48.2 million.

Full Year Commentary

The average price of copper was 2.8 percent higher than in 2019. COMEX copper hit a low of $2.12 per pound in March and a high of $3.63 per pound in December.

Net sales were flat as compared to the prior year, with volume from acquisitions offsetting declines stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Our Tecumseh investment showed improvement in 2020 reflecting early impacts of the ongoing restructuring.

Our operating cash flow exceeded $245.1 million. The Company’s liquidity position remained strong, with cash and cash equivalents of $119.1 million, total debt of $327.9 million and approximately $300.0 million currently available under the Company’s existing credit facility. Total debt to total capitalization was a modest 29.0 percent.

The 2020 effective tax rate was 26.4 percent compared with 21.2 percent in 2019.

Operating Highlights and Outlook:

Greg Christopher, CEO, commented, “Mueller delivered a solid fourth quarter and anticipates a continuation of this positive trend into 2021. This was our third consecutive year of double digit earnings growth. Our teams managed the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, and we expect to reap ongoing benefits from our more efficient and controlled operating environment.

Although pandemic related public health regulations are likely to remain in place, we are hopeful that the limitations such measures may exert on demand will subside as we approach the second half of the year. On January 29, 2021, we closed on our previously announced acquisition of the Hart & Cooley Flexible Duct business, which expands our presence in the air quality and climate control systems markets.

Our diversified portfolio of businesses is well balanced and capitalized, and we are optimistic that 2021 will bring continued strong cash generation. We believe we are well positioned for the reopening of global economies.”

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLI) is an industrial corporation whose holdings manufacture vital goods for important markets such as air, water, oil and gas distribution; climate comfort; food preservation; energy transmission; medical; aerospace; and automotive. It includes a network of companies and brands throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

This press release contains a reference to a non-GAAP measure (adjusted operating income). We believe this financial measure, which is used by management to monitor and evaluate performance, allows investors to better evaluate changes in operating income on a comparable basis from period to period.

Statements in this release that are not strictly historical may be “forward-looking” statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. These include economic and currency conditions, continued availability of raw materials and energy, market demand, pricing, competitive and technological factors, and the availability of financing, among others, as set forth in the Company’s SEC filings. The words “outlook,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “expect,” “believe,” “target,” “encourage,” “anticipate,” “appear,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this report. The Company has no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this report.

MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended (In thousands, except per share data) December 26,

2020 December 28,

2019 December 26,

2020 December 28,

2019 Net sales $ 675,851 $ 543,839 $ 2,398,043 $ 2,430,616 Cost of goods sold 553,507 449,481 1,966,161 2,035,610 Depreciation and amortization 11,955 10,837 44,843 42,693 Selling, general, and administrative expense 44,649 39,072 159,483 160,910 Litigation settlement. net — — (22,053) — Impairment charges 736 — 3,771 — Operating income 65,004 44,449 245,838 191,403 Interest expense (4,010) (5,548) (19,247) (25,683) Environmental expense (3,488) (440) (4,454) (1,321) Pension plan termination costs (17,835) — (17,835) — Other income, net 287 (20) 4,887 1,684 Income before income taxes 39,958 38,441 209,189 166,083 Income tax expense (12,698) (7,614) (55,321) (35,257) Income (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates, net of foreign tax 9,994 (854) (10,219) (24,594) Consolidated net income 37,254 29,973 143,649 106,232 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (834) (1,803) (4,156) (5,260) Net income attributable to Mueller Industries, Inc. $ 36,420 $ 28,170 $ 139,493 $ 100,972 Weighted average shares for basic earnings per share 55,869 55,869 55,821 55,798 Effect of dilutive stock-based awards 673 611 569 545 Adjusted weighted average shares for diluted earnings per share 56,542 56,480 56,390 56,343 Basic earnings per share $ 0.65 $ 0.50 $ 2.50 $ 1.81 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.64 $ 0.50 $ 2.47 $ 1.79 Dividends per share $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.40 $ 0.40 Summary Segment Data: Net sales: Piping Systems Segment $ 454,535 $ 349,182 $ 1,583,002 $ 1,542,456 Industrial Metals Segment 133,507 120,336 472,159 554,372 Climate Segment 93,148 79,362 370,131 356,216 Elimination of intersegment sales (5,339) (5,041) (27,249) (22,428) Net sales $ 675,851 $ 543,839 $ 2,398,043 $ 2,430,616 Operating income: Piping Systems Segment $ 43,106 $ 31,724 $ 165,719 $ 131,879 Industrial Metals Segment 15,662 15,026 54,065 61,724 Climate Segment 13,279 9,343 56,802 42,727 Unallocated expenses (7,043) (11,644) (30,748) (44,927) Operating income $ 65,004 $ 44,449 $ 245,838 $ 191,403

MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands) December 26,

2020 December 28,

2019 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 119,075 $ 97,944 Accounts receivable, net 357,532 269,943 Inventories 315,002 292,107 Other current assets 33,752 33,778 Total current assets 825,361 693,772 Property, plant, and equipment, net 376,572 363,128 Operating lease right-of-use assets 29,301 26,922 Other assets 297,334 287,118 $ 1,528,568 $ 1,370,940 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current portion of debt $ 41,283 $ 7,530 Accounts payable 147,741 85,644 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 6,259 5,250 Other current liabilities 144,360 135,863 Total current liabilities 339,643 234,287 Long-term debt 286,593 378,724 Pension and postretirement liabilities 26,841 22,208 Environmental reserves 21,256 19,972 Deferred income taxes 16,842 21,094 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 21,602 22,388 Other noncurrent liabilities 14,731 10,131 Total liabilities 727,508 708,804 Total Mueller Industries, Inc. stockholders’ equity 776,745 643,468 Noncontrolling interests 24,315 18,668 Total equity 801,060 662,136 $ 1,528,568 $ 1,370,940

MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) For the Year Ended (In thousands) December 26,

2020 December 28,

2019 Cash flows from operating activities Consolidated net income $ 143,649 $ 106,232 Reconciliation of consolidated net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 45,162 43,011 Stock-based compensation expense 8,570 8,744 Provision for doubtful accounts receivable 1,208 (80) Loss from unconsolidated affiliates 10,219 24,594 Non-cash pension plan termination charge 11,642 — Loss (gain) on disposals of assets 132 (963) Change in the fair value of contingent consideration — 3,625 Impairment charges 3,771 — Deferred income tax benefit (4,046) (428) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of businesses acquired: Receivables (76,404) 6,585 Inventories 5,207 39,561 Other assets 20,609 (15,639) Current liabilities 74,097 (7,076) Other liabilities (1,142) (7,944) Other, net 2,399 322 Net cash provided by operating activities 245,073 200,544 Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from sale of assets, net of cash transferred 181 3,240 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (72,648) 3,465 Capital expenditures (43,885) (31,162) Issuance of notes receivable (9,270) — Investments in unconsolidated affiliates — (16,000) Net cash used in investing activities (125,622) (40,457) Cash flows from financing activities Dividends paid to stockholders of Mueller Industries, Inc. (22,341) (22,325) Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests — (846) Issuance of long-term debt 190,038 100,658 Repayments of long-term debt (246,898) (206,718) Repayment of debt by consolidated joint ventures, net (259) (4,305) Repurchase of common stock (5,574) (1,763) Payment of contingent consideration (7,000) (3,170) Net cash used to settle stock-based awards (230) (1,225) Net cash used in financing activities (92,264) (139,694) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 2,147 511 Increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 29,334 20,904 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the beginning of the year 98,042 77,138 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the end of the year $ 127,376 $ 98,042

