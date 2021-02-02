 

RingCentral Helps Developers Bring Video Meetings, Calls, and Transcription to Their Business Apps

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, is today announcing a range of new innovations designed to help developers bring improved communications capabilities to their business apps. These include:

  • RingCentral Embeddable for RingCentral Video: RingCentral Video is now available via RingCentral Embeddable enabling developers to quickly integrate video meeting capabilities such as scheduling, joining, and hosting directly from their custom enterprise workflows.
  • Call Supervision, Monitoring, and Streaming API: This new Application Programming Interface (API) enables developers to add real-time transcription of a call or use Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to assist supervisors and agents to assess performance and resolve issues quickly, respectively.

“Our vision is to bring the benefits of cloud-based communications to people anywhere on any device,” said Sangeeta Walsh, Head of Platform marketing. “Central to that is giving developers a reliable and trusted open communications platform that they can easily connect with their apps and services. These latest innovations on our Open Platform will give organizations the tools and solutions they need to transform business communications across their companies and for their customers.”

RingCentral Embeddable for RingCentral Video

RingCentral Embeddable enables developers to embed RingCentral Video in addition to voice and team messaging, into business applications in minutes. Key benefits of RingCentral Embeddable include:

  • The ability to start, join, or schedule a RingCentral Video meeting within RingCentral Embeddable
  • The ability to integrate communications and collaboration capabilities into enterprise application workflows within minutes
  • A seamless experience that eliminates the need for employees to toggle between various business and communications applications to get their work done

Chexout, a contact tracing company, being used by the State of West Virginia and other locations in the U.S., has been using RingCentral Embeddable.

Joe Paulini, CEO, Chexout, said, “The current RingCentral Embeddable product has been working quite well and we’re looking forward to continuing to partner with RingCentral and expand our offering to include RingCentral Video.”

Call Supervision, Monitoring, and Streaming API

With real-time transcription, the call supervision, monitoring, and streaming API can be leveraged by developers to build an integration that enhances customer service and the enterprise sales function. Through the integration, users can listen in on a call, with access to separate channels including the active speaker and listener for each party on the call, thereby assisting customer facing agents in resolving issues quickly and monitoring performance, which ultimately enhances the overall customer experience.

