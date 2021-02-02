Emerson Reports First Quarter 2021 Results, Updates 2021 Outlook

December trailing three-month underlying orders were only down 4.5 percent, ahead of previous expectations, as strength in residential-facing, cold chain, life sciences, medical, and food & beverage markets was more than offset by ongoing weakness in many process industries. Commercial & Residential Solutions trailing three-month underlying orders showed continued strength, up 15 percent, with growth across all businesses and geographies. Additionally, Automation Solutions trailing three-month underlying orders continued to stabilize, down 13 percent, as KOB3 demand was steady and KOB2 demand improved slightly.

First quarter GAAP net sales were flat and underlying sales were only down 2 percent excluding favorable currency of 1 percent and impact from acquisitions of 1 percent. Revenue for the quarter was ahead of management's November guidance, with both business platforms finishing above expectations. Overall, the company continued to see a sharp bifurcation in North American markets, with residential markets showing continued strength while many core automation markets remained subdued. Overall, North America was down high single-digits in the quarter. All other regions trended to growth with Europe up mid single-digits and Asia, Middle East & Africa up low single-digits.

First quarter gross profit margin of 41.4 percent was down 100 basis points from the previous year primarily due to deleverage and business mix. Pretax margin of 13.5 percent and EBIT margin of 14.5 percent were up 330 basis points and 350 basis points, respectively, as ongoing comprehensive cost reduction actions took effect. Adjusted EBIT margin, which excludes restructuring and first year purchase accounting charges and fees, was 16.3 percent for the quarter, up 260 basis points.

GAAP earnings per share was $0.74 for the quarter, up 40%, and adjusted earnings per share was $0.83, up 24 percent. Earnings in the quarter exceeded management guidance and benefited significantly from better volume, as well as ongoing restructuring and cost reduction actions.

Operating cash flow was $808 million for the quarter, up 90 percent. Free cash flow was $686 million, up 121 percent for the quarter, resulting in strong free cash flow conversion of 152 percent. Cash flow results reflected higher earnings due to rigorous operational execution across the two business platforms and favorable trade working capital management.

“Emerson’s leadership team and global operations remain steadfastly focused on safely serving customers and protecting business continuity in essential industries including life sciences, power, food and beverage, home comfort, energy, and water,” said Emerson Chairman and CEO David N. Farr. “Our dedicated team across the globe continues to make me proud as they work tirelessly to help our customers navigate ongoing industry and macroeconomic turbulence. As more COVID-19 vaccines are approved and begin to be distributed, we remain optimistic for some stabilization in the second half of the year. In the meantime, we will continue to operate nimbly and safely to serve our customers in vital industries.

“Orders and sales continued their upward trajectory in the quarter, and operating results exceeded expectations. These factors enabled us to deliver strong profitability, earnings and cash flow, driven by our ongoing robust cost containment and restructuring actions, as well as improvement in some of our end markets. As the broader macroeconomic outlook continues to stabilize, we are well-positioned with a more agile, lean, and technology-centric organization going forward.”

Business Platform Results

Automation Solutions net sales decreased 6 percent in the quarter, with underlying sales down 9 percent, which was ahead of November guidance. The improvement in orders and sales was primarily driven by European power, chemical, and life sciences markets, and energy markets in Asia, Middle East & Africa.

In the Americas, underlying sales were down 20 percent, resulting from continued broad-based demand challenges, particularly in North America. These challenges were partially offset by continued momentum in life sciences, food & beverage, and semiconductor markets, as well as some early signs of improvement in upstream energy markets. Europe underlying sales were up 2 percent, driven by strength in Eastern Europe. Asia, Middle East & Africa underlying sales remained positive in the low single-digits, as strength in China (up 6 percent) and the rest of Asia (up 7 percent) was offset by weakness in the Middle East & Africa.

December trailing three-month underlying orders were down 13 percent, consistent with November and reflecting ongoing weakness, but stabilization, across many key automation end markets. However, growth momentum continues in life sciences, medical, food & beverage, and semiconductor markets. Geographically, the Americas continue to be most challenged, down 27 percent. Asia, Middle East & Africa declined modestly by 1 percent, supported by China orders growing 6 percent. Europe declined by 3 percent due to weakness in energy markets somewhat offset by chemical, power and life science projects. Backlog in the business finished the quarter at $5.3 billion, an increase of approximately $600 million (of which the OSI acquisition represented approximately $300 million). Lastly, OSI had a strong first quarter as a part of the Emerson team, booking nearly $100 million of orders, reflecting early momentum well above revenue synergy plans. Overall, while the global demand environment stabilizes and begins to improve, key North American markets remain challenged for the Automation Solutions business, but they have stabilized and appear to be turning.

Segment EBIT margin increased 250 basis points to 13.4 percent, on down sales, as savings from cost actions and favorable price-cost more than offset volume deleverage and mix. Adjusted segment EBIT margin, which excludes restructuring and related costs, increased 200 basis points to 15.8 percent. Total restructuring and related actions in the quarter totaled $64 million.

Commercial & Residential Solutions net sales increased 13 percent in the quarter, with underlying sales up 12 percent. Underlying sales in the Americas were up 14 percent, reflecting strong demand in residential markets and improvement in the cold chain business. Similarly, Europe was up 8 percent as heat pump demand was driven by sustainability regulations and customer technology preferences. Asia, Middle East & Africa was up 7 percent, with China leading, up 10 percent.

December trailing three-month underlying orders were up 15 percent, reflecting growth across all businesses and geographies. Continued strength in residential markets and positive momentum in cold chain markets were key drivers. Geographically, North America increased by 16 percent as residential HVAC and home products markets continued to show robust demand. Additionally, cold chain markets improved with vaccine distribution infrastructure and food safety investment. Asia, Middle East & Africa orders increased by 17 percent, highlighted by growth in China of 17 percent. Europe grew by 10 percent, as demand for heat pump and efficient appliance solutions continued its momentum due to sustainability regulations and customer technology preferences. Lastly, backlog increased by approximately $200 million to end the quarter at nearly $800 million.

Segment EBIT margin increased 280 basis points to 21.0 percent driven by strong leverage combined with previous cost reduction actions. Adjusted segment EBIT margin, which excludes restructuring and related costs, increased 230 basis points to 21.2 percent. Total restructuring and related actions in the quarter were $3 million.

2021 Updated Outlook

As macroeconomic uncertainties related to COVID-19 begin to slowly wane, we continue to expect a slow-but-steady improvement in industrial demand over the course of 2021 as more vaccines become available and distribution methods mature. We also expect that residential demand for many of our markets around the world will remain robust through the year.

Within this framework, we now expect underlying revenue to be positive for the full year. However, due to the delayed recovery timeline in many key automation markets, especially in North America, we remain committed to our plan of total company restructuring spend of approximately $200 million for the full year. Lastly, the updated guidance assumes no major operational or supply chain disruptions and oil prices in the $45 to $55 range for the remainder of the year.

The following table summarizes the updated 2021 guidance framework:

2021 Guidance Net Sales Growth 4% - 8% Operating Cash Flow ~$3.15B Automation Solutions 2% - 6% % of sales ~18% Commercial & Residential Solutions 10% - 12% Capital Spend ~$600M Free Cash Flow ~$2.55B % of sales ~14% Underlying Sales Growth flat - 4% Dividend ~$1.2B Automation Solutions (3%) - 1% Share Repurchase Commercial & Residential Solutions 8% - 10% / M&A (excl. OSI)1 $500M - $1.0B GAAP EPS $3.39 +/- $.10 Tax Rate ~22% Adjusted EPS $3.70 +/- $.10 Restructuring Actions ~$200M Note 1: OSI Inc. closed on Oct. 1, 2020, the first day of the fiscal year.

“Looking ahead to the remainder of the fiscal year, we will continue to invest in core technologies, software solutions, and other capabilities that strengthen our position in attractive and growing marketplaces, including alternative fuels, renewable energy, power transmission and distribution, and life sciences, among others,” Farr said. “Digital transformation and ESG initiatives continue to gain momentum among many of our industrial customers, and these portfolio enhancements and development efforts will enable us to help more customers not only adapt, but truly excel in their new operating realities post-pandemic.”

Upcoming Investor Events

Today, beginning at 3 p.m. Eastern Time, Emerson management will discuss the first quarter results during an investor conference call. Participants can access a live webcast available at www.emerson.com/financial at the time of the call. A replay of the call will remain available for 90 days. Conference call slides will be posted in advance of the call on the company website.

On Tuesday, February 16th, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, Emerson management will host our annual Investor Conference in virtual format. Participants can access a live webcast available at www.emerson.com/financial at the time of the call. A replay of the call will remain available for 90 days. Conference call slides will be posted in advance of the call on the company website.

(tables attached)

Table 1 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED OPERATING RESULTS (AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED) Quarter Ended Dec 31 Percent 2019 2020 Change Net sales $4,151 $4,161 —% Costs and expenses: Cost of sales 2,392 2,438 SG&A expenses 1,123 998 Other deductions, net 178 122 Interest expense, net 35 40 Earnings before income taxes 423 563 33% Income taxes 94 111 Net earnings 329 452 Less: Noncontrolling interests in earnings of subsidiaries 3 7 Net earnings common stockholders $326 $445 36% Diluted avg. shares outstanding 614.1 601.9 Diluted earnings per share common share $0.53 $0.74 40% Quarter Ended Dec 31 2019 2020 Other deductions, net Amortization of intangibles $59 $78 Restructuring costs 97 66 Special advisory fees 13 — Other 9 (22 ) Total $178 $122

Table 2 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED) Quarter Ended Dec 31 2019 2020 Assets Cash and equivalents $1,635 $2,197 Receivables, net 2,726 2,652 Inventories 2,064 2,013 Other current assets 771 819 Total current assets 7,196 7,681 Property, plant & equipment, net 3,633 3,693 Goodwill 6,578 7,832 Other intangible assets 2,567 3,196 Other 1,127 1,276 Total assets $21,101 $23,678 Liabilities and equity Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt $1,984 $1,717 Accounts payable 1,649 1,694 Accrued expenses 2,707 2,965 Total current liabilities 6,340 6,376 Long-term debt 4,018 5,892 Other liabilities 2,284 2,471 Total equity 8,459 8,939 Total liabilities and equity $21,101 $23,678

Table 3 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED) Quarter Ended Dec 31 2019 2020 Operating activities Net earnings $329 $452 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 211 244 Stock compensation 56 64 Pension expense 17 8 Changes in operating working capital (180 ) 71 Other, net (9 ) (31 ) Cash provided by operating activities 424 808 Investing activities Capital expenditures (114 ) (122 ) Purchases of businesses, net of cash and equivalents acquired — (1,611 ) Other, net (17 ) 13 Cash used in investing activities (131 ) (1,720 ) Financing activities Net increase in short-term borrowings 754 340 Payments of long-term debt (502 ) (301 ) Dividends paid (305 ) (303 ) Purchases of common stock (129 ) (13 ) Other, net 20 42 Cash used in financing activities (162 ) (235 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents 10 29 Increase (Decrease) in cash and equivalents 141 (1,118 ) Beginning cash and equivalents 1,494 3,315 Ending cash and equivalents $1,635 $2,197

Table 4 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT SALES AND EARNINGS (DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED) Quarter Ended Dec 31 2019 2020 Sales Measurement & Analytical Instrumentation $795 $698 Valves, Actuators & Regulators 913 806 Industrial Solutions 507 508 Systems & Software 637 680 Automation Solutions 2,852 2,692 Climate Technologies 873 1,031 Tools & Home Products 430 445 Commercial & Residential Solutions 1,303 1,476 Eliminations (4 ) (7 ) Net sales $4,151 $4,161 Earnings Automation Solutions $310 $361 Climate Technologies 151 212 Tools & Home Products 86 98 Commercial & Residential Solutions 237 310 Stock compensation (56 ) (64 ) Unallocated pension and postretirement costs 13 24 Corporate and other (46 ) (28 ) Interest expense, net (35 ) (40 ) Earnings before income taxes $423 $563 Quarter Ended Dec 31 2019 2020 Restructuring costs Automation Solutions $83 $64 Climate Technologies 7 1 Tools & Home Products 3 1 Commercial & Residential Solutions 10 2 Corporate 4 — Total $97 $66 The table above does not include $3 of costs related to restructuring actions that were reported in cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Depreciation and Amortization Automation Solutions $139 $156 Climate Technologies 44 49 Tools & Home Products 19 19 Commercial & Residential Solutions 63 68 Corporate and other 9 20 Total $211 $244

Table 5 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION (DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)

In fiscal 2021, the Company reclassified certain software product sales that were previously reported in Measurement & Analytical Instrumentation to Systems & Software (previously described as Process Control Systems & Solutions). These changes had no effect on the overall sales of the company's reporting segments.

To facilitate investor understanding and comparison, the Company is providing supplemental unaudited historical results on this new basis. The information provided below, which has been reclassified to conform to the current year presentation, does not represent a restatement of previously issued financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Sales Fiscal Fiscal Year 2020 Year 2019 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter Full Year Measurement & Analytical Instrumentation $3,615 795 776 709 828 3,108 Valves, Actuators & Regulators 3,794 913 854 842 980 3,589 Industrial Solutions 2,232 507 494 469 542 2,012 Systems & Software 2,561 637 585 569 655 2,446 Automation Solutions 12,202 2,852 2,709 2,589 3,005 11,155 Climate Technologies 4,313 873 1,026 970 1,111 3,980 Tools & Home Products 1,856 430 432 357 444 1,663 Commercial & Residential Solutions 6,169 1,303 1,458 1,327 1,555 5,643 Eliminations 1 (4 ) (5 ) (2 ) (2 ) (13 ) Total $18,372 4,151 4,162 3,914 4,558 16,785

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Other Table 6 Reconciliations of Non-GAAP measures (denoted by *) with the most directly comparable GAAP measure (dollars in millions, except per share amounts): Q1 2021 Underlying Sales Change Auto Solns Comm & Res Solns Emerson Reported (GAAP) (6)% 13% —% (Favorable) / Unfavorable FX (2)% (1)% (1)% Acquisitions / Divestitures (1)% —% (1)% Underlying* (9)% 12% (2)% FY 2021E Underlying Sales Change Auto Solns Comm & Res Solns Emerson Reported (GAAP) 2% - 6% 10% - 12% 4% - 8% (Favorable) / Unfavorable FX ~ (3)% ~ (2)% ~ (3)% Acquisitions / Divestitures ~ (2)% ~ - % ~ (1)% Underlying* (3)% - 1% 8% - 10% 0% - 4% Q1 Earnings Per Share Q1 FY20 Q1 FY21 Change Earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.53 $ 0.74 40% Restructuring & advisory fees 0.14 0.09 (16)% OSI purchase accounting items & fees — (0.03) (6)% Equity investment gain — 0.03 6% Adjusted earnings per share* $ 0.67 $ 0.83 24% Earnings Per Share FY2021E Earnings per share (GAAP) $3.29 - $3.49 Restructuring ~ 0.27 OSI purchase accounting items & fees ~ 0.07 Equity investment gain ~ (0.03) Adjusted earnings per share* $3.60 - $3.80 EBIT Margin Q1 FY20 Q1 FY21 Change Pretax margin (GAAP) 10.2% 13.5% 330 bps Interest expense, net 0.8% 1.0% 20 bps Earnings before interest and taxes margin* 11.0% 14.5% 350 bps Restructuring & advisory fees 2.7% 1.7% (100) bps OSI purchase accounting items & fees —% 0.5% 50 bps Equity investment gain —% (0.4)% (40) bps Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes margin* 13.7% 16.3% 260 bps Automation Solutions Segment EBIT Margin Q1 FY20 Q1 FY21 Change Automation Solutions Segment EBIT margin (GAAP) 10.9% 13.4% 250 bps Restructuring and related charges impact 2.9% 2.4% (50) bps Automation Solutions Adjusted Segment EBIT margin* 13.8% 15.8% 200 bps Commercial & Residential EBIT Margin Q1 FY20 Q1 FY21 Change Commercial & Residential EBIT margin (GAAP) 18.2% 21.0% 280 bps Restructuring and related charges impact 0.7% 0.2% (50) bps Commercial & Residential Adjusted EBIT margin* 18.9% 21.2% 230 bps Q1 Cash Flow Q1 FY20 Q1 FY21 Change Operating cash flow (GAAP) $ 424 $ 808 90% Capital expenditures (114 ) (122 ) 31% Free cash flow* $ 310 $ 686 121% FY 2021E Cash Flow FY 2021E Operating cash flow (GAAP) ~ $3,150 Capital expenditures ~ (600) Free cash flow* ~ $2,550 Cash Flow % of Sales FY2021E Operating cash flow as a percent of sales (GAAP) ~ 18% Capital expenditures ~ (4)% Free cash flow as a percent of sales* ~ 14% Cash Flow to Net Earnings Conversion Q1 FY21 Operating cash flow to net earnings (GAAP) 179% Capital expenditures (27)% Free cash flow to net earnings* 152% Note: Underlying sales and orders exclude the impact of acquisitions, divestitures and currency translation.

