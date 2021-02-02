 

Emerson Reports First Quarter 2021 Results, Updates 2021 Outlook

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.02.2021, 13:00  |  20   |   |   

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today reported results for the first fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2020.

First quarter GAAP net sales were flat and underlying sales were only down 2 percent excluding favorable currency of 1 percent and impact from acquisitions of 1 percent. Revenue for the quarter was ahead of management's November guidance, with both business platforms finishing above expectations. Overall, the company continued to see a sharp bifurcation in North American markets, with residential markets showing continued strength while many core automation markets remained subdued. Overall, North America was down high single-digits in the quarter. All other regions trended to growth with Europe up mid single-digits and Asia, Middle East & Africa up low single-digits.

December trailing three-month underlying orders were only down 4.5 percent, ahead of previous expectations, as strength in residential-facing, cold chain, life sciences, medical, and food & beverage markets was more than offset by ongoing weakness in many process industries. Commercial & Residential Solutions trailing three-month underlying orders showed continued strength, up 15 percent, with growth across all businesses and geographies. Additionally, Automation Solutions trailing three-month underlying orders continued to stabilize, down 13 percent, as KOB3 demand was steady and KOB2 demand improved slightly.

First quarter gross profit margin of 41.4 percent was down 100 basis points from the previous year primarily due to deleverage and business mix. Pretax margin of 13.5 percent and EBIT margin of 14.5 percent were up 330 basis points and 350 basis points, respectively, as ongoing comprehensive cost reduction actions took effect. Adjusted EBIT margin, which excludes restructuring and first year purchase accounting charges and fees, was 16.3 percent for the quarter, up 260 basis points.

GAAP earnings per share was $0.74 for the quarter, up 40%, and adjusted earnings per share was $0.83, up 24 percent. Earnings in the quarter exceeded management guidance and benefited significantly from better volume, as well as ongoing restructuring and cost reduction actions.

Operating cash flow was $808 million for the quarter, up 90 percent. Free cash flow was $686 million, up 121 percent for the quarter, resulting in strong free cash flow conversion of 152 percent. Cash flow results reflected higher earnings due to rigorous operational execution across the two business platforms and favorable trade working capital management.

“Emerson’s leadership team and global operations remain steadfastly focused on safely serving customers and protecting business continuity in essential industries including life sciences, power, food and beverage, home comfort, energy, and water,” said Emerson Chairman and CEO David N. Farr. “Our dedicated team across the globe continues to make me proud as they work tirelessly to help our customers navigate ongoing industry and macroeconomic turbulence. As more COVID-19 vaccines are approved and begin to be distributed, we remain optimistic for some stabilization in the second half of the year. In the meantime, we will continue to operate nimbly and safely to serve our customers in vital industries.

“Orders and sales continued their upward trajectory in the quarter, and operating results exceeded expectations. These factors enabled us to deliver strong profitability, earnings and cash flow, driven by our ongoing robust cost containment and restructuring actions, as well as improvement in some of our end markets. As the broader macroeconomic outlook continues to stabilize, we are well-positioned with a more agile, lean, and technology-centric organization going forward.”

Business Platform Results

Automation Solutions net sales decreased 6 percent in the quarter, with underlying sales down 9 percent, which was ahead of November guidance. The improvement in orders and sales was primarily driven by European power, chemical, and life sciences markets, and energy markets in Asia, Middle East & Africa.

In the Americas, underlying sales were down 20 percent, resulting from continued broad-based demand challenges, particularly in North America. These challenges were partially offset by continued momentum in life sciences, food & beverage, and semiconductor markets, as well as some early signs of improvement in upstream energy markets. Europe underlying sales were up 2 percent, driven by strength in Eastern Europe. Asia, Middle East & Africa underlying sales remained positive in the low single-digits, as strength in China (up 6 percent) and the rest of Asia (up 7 percent) was offset by weakness in the Middle East & Africa.

December trailing three-month underlying orders were down 13 percent, consistent with November and reflecting ongoing weakness, but stabilization, across many key automation end markets. However, growth momentum continues in life sciences, medical, food & beverage, and semiconductor markets. Geographically, the Americas continue to be most challenged, down 27 percent. Asia, Middle East & Africa declined modestly by 1 percent, supported by China orders growing 6 percent. Europe declined by 3 percent due to weakness in energy markets somewhat offset by chemical, power and life science projects. Backlog in the business finished the quarter at $5.3 billion, an increase of approximately $600 million (of which the OSI acquisition represented approximately $300 million). Lastly, OSI had a strong first quarter as a part of the Emerson team, booking nearly $100 million of orders, reflecting early momentum well above revenue synergy plans. Overall, while the global demand environment stabilizes and begins to improve, key North American markets remain challenged for the Automation Solutions business, but they have stabilized and appear to be turning.

Segment EBIT margin increased 250 basis points to 13.4 percent, on down sales, as savings from cost actions and favorable price-cost more than offset volume deleverage and mix. Adjusted segment EBIT margin, which excludes restructuring and related costs, increased 200 basis points to 15.8 percent. Total restructuring and related actions in the quarter totaled $64 million.

Commercial & Residential Solutions net sales increased 13 percent in the quarter, with underlying sales up 12 percent. Underlying sales in the Americas were up 14 percent, reflecting strong demand in residential markets and improvement in the cold chain business. Similarly, Europe was up 8 percent as heat pump demand was driven by sustainability regulations and customer technology preferences. Asia, Middle East & Africa was up 7 percent, with China leading, up 10 percent.

December trailing three-month underlying orders were up 15 percent, reflecting growth across all businesses and geographies. Continued strength in residential markets and positive momentum in cold chain markets were key drivers. Geographically, North America increased by 16 percent as residential HVAC and home products markets continued to show robust demand. Additionally, cold chain markets improved with vaccine distribution infrastructure and food safety investment. Asia, Middle East & Africa orders increased by 17 percent, highlighted by growth in China of 17 percent. Europe grew by 10 percent, as demand for heat pump and efficient appliance solutions continued its momentum due to sustainability regulations and customer technology preferences. Lastly, backlog increased by approximately $200 million to end the quarter at nearly $800 million.

Segment EBIT margin increased 280 basis points to 21.0 percent driven by strong leverage combined with previous cost reduction actions. Adjusted segment EBIT margin, which excludes restructuring and related costs, increased 230 basis points to 21.2 percent. Total restructuring and related actions in the quarter were $3 million.

2021 Updated Outlook

As macroeconomic uncertainties related to COVID-19 begin to slowly wane, we continue to expect a slow-but-steady improvement in industrial demand over the course of 2021 as more vaccines become available and distribution methods mature. We also expect that residential demand for many of our markets around the world will remain robust through the year.

Within this framework, we now expect underlying revenue to be positive for the full year. However, due to the delayed recovery timeline in many key automation markets, especially in North America, we remain committed to our plan of total company restructuring spend of approximately $200 million for the full year. Lastly, the updated guidance assumes no major operational or supply chain disruptions and oil prices in the $45 to $55 range for the remainder of the year.

The following table summarizes the updated 2021 guidance framework:

2021 Guidance

Net Sales Growth

4% - 8%

Operating Cash Flow

~$3.15B

Automation Solutions

2% - 6%

% of sales

~18%

Commercial & Residential Solutions

10% - 12%

Capital Spend

~$600M

 

 

Free Cash Flow

~$2.55B

 

 

% of sales

~14%

 

 

 

 

Underlying Sales Growth

flat - 4%

Dividend

~$1.2B

Automation Solutions

(3%) - 1%

Share Repurchase

 

Commercial & Residential Solutions

8% - 10%

/ M&A (excl. OSI)1

$500M - $1.0B

 

 

 

 

GAAP EPS

$3.39 +/- $.10

Tax Rate

~22%

Adjusted EPS

$3.70 +/- $.10

Restructuring Actions

~$200M

Note 1: OSI Inc. closed on Oct. 1, 2020, the first day of the fiscal year.

“Looking ahead to the remainder of the fiscal year, we will continue to invest in core technologies, software solutions, and other capabilities that strengthen our position in attractive and growing marketplaces, including alternative fuels, renewable energy, power transmission and distribution, and life sciences, among others,” Farr said. “Digital transformation and ESG initiatives continue to gain momentum among many of our industrial customers, and these portfolio enhancements and development efforts will enable us to help more customers not only adapt, but truly excel in their new operating realities post-pandemic.”

Upcoming Investor Events

Today, beginning at 3 p.m. Eastern Time, Emerson management will discuss the first quarter results during an investor conference call. Participants can access a live webcast available at www.emerson.com/financial at the time of the call. A replay of the call will remain available for 90 days. Conference call slides will be posted in advance of the call on the company website.

On Tuesday, February 16th, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, Emerson management will host our annual Investor Conference in virtual format. Participants can access a live webcast available at www.emerson.com/financial at the time of the call. A replay of the call will remain available for 90 days. Conference call slides will be posted in advance of the call on the company website.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical may be “forward-looking” statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, and Emerson undertakes no obligation to update any such statements to reflect later developments. These risks and uncertainties include the scope, duration and ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as economic and currency conditions, market demand, including related to the pandemic and oil and gas price declines and volatility, pricing, protection of intellectual property, cybersecurity, tariffs, competitive and technological factors, among others, as set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC.

(tables attached)

 

 

 

 

 

Table 1

EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED OPERATING RESULTS

(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quarter Ended Dec 31

 

Percent

 

2019

 

2020

 

Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

$4,151

 

 

$4,161

 

 

—%

Costs and expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of sales

2,392

 

 

2,438

 

 

 

SG&A expenses

1,123

 

 

998

 

 

 

Other deductions, net

178

 

 

122

 

 

 

Interest expense, net

35

 

 

40

 

 

 

Earnings before income taxes

423

 

 

563

 

 

33%

Income taxes

94

 

 

111

 

 

 

Net earnings

329

 

 

452

 

 

 

Less: Noncontrolling interests in earnings of subsidiaries

3

 

 

7

 

 

 

Net earnings common stockholders

$326

 

 

$445

 

 

36%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted avg. shares outstanding

614.1

 

 

601.9

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per share common share

$0.53

 

 

$0.74

 

 

40%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quarter Ended Dec 31

 

 

 

2019

 

2020

 

 

Other deductions, net

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of intangibles

$59

 

 

$78

 

 

 

Restructuring costs

97

 

 

66

 

 

 

Special advisory fees

13

 

 

 

 

 

Other

9

 

 

(22

)

 

 

Total

$178

 

 

$122

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Table 2

EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)

 

 

 

 

 

Quarter Ended Dec 31

 

2019

 

2020

Assets

 

 

 

Cash and equivalents

$1,635

 

 

$2,197

 

Receivables, net

2,726

 

 

2,652

 

Inventories

2,064

 

 

2,013

 

Other current assets

771

 

 

819

 

Total current assets

7,196

 

 

7,681

 

Property, plant & equipment, net

3,633

 

 

3,693

 

Goodwill

6,578

 

 

7,832

 

Other intangible assets

2,567

 

 

3,196

 

Other

1,127

 

 

1,276

 

Total assets

$21,101

 

 

$23,678

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and equity

 

 

 

Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt

$1,984

 

 

$1,717

 

Accounts payable

1,649

 

 

1,694

 

Accrued expenses

2,707

 

 

2,965

 

Total current liabilities

6,340

 

 

6,376

 

Long-term debt

4,018

 

 

5,892

 

Other liabilities

2,284

 

 

2,471

 

Total equity

8,459

 

 

8,939

 

Total liabilities and equity

$21,101

 

 

$23,678

 

 

 

 

 

 

Table 3

EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quarter Ended Dec 31

 

 

2019

 

2020

Operating activities

 

 

 

 

Net earnings

 

$329

 

 

$452

 

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

211

 

 

244

 

Stock compensation

 

56

 

 

64

 

Pension expense

 

17

 

 

8

 

Changes in operating working capital

 

(180

)

 

71

 

Other, net

 

(9

)

 

(31

)

Cash provided by operating activities

 

424

 

 

808

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investing activities

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures

 

(114

)

 

(122

)

Purchases of businesses, net of cash and equivalents acquired

 

 

 

(1,611

)

Other, net

 

(17

)

 

13

 

Cash used in investing activities

 

(131

)

 

(1,720

)

 

 

 

 

 

Financing activities

 

 

 

 

Net increase in short-term borrowings

 

754

 

 

340

 

Payments of long-term debt

 

(502

)

 

(301

)

Dividends paid

 

(305

)

 

(303

)

Purchases of common stock

 

(129

)

 

(13

)

Other, net

 

20

 

 

42

 

Cash used in financing activities

 

(162

)

 

(235

)

 

 

 

 

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents

 

10

 

 

29

 

Increase (Decrease) in cash and equivalents

 

141

 

 

(1,118

)

Beginning cash and equivalents

 

1,494

 

 

3,315

 

Ending cash and equivalents

 

$1,635

 

 

$2,197

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Table 4

EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT SALES AND EARNINGS

(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)

 

 

 

 

 

Quarter Ended Dec 31

 

2019

 

2020

Sales

 

 

 

Measurement & Analytical Instrumentation

$795

 

 

$698

 

Valves, Actuators & Regulators

913

 

 

806

 

Industrial Solutions

507

 

 

508

 

Systems & Software

637

 

 

680

 

Automation Solutions

2,852

 

 

2,692

 

 

 

 

 

Climate Technologies

873

 

 

1,031

 

Tools & Home Products

430

 

 

445

 

Commercial & Residential Solutions

1,303

 

 

1,476

 

 

 

 

 

Eliminations

(4

)

 

(7

)

Net sales

$4,151

 

 

$4,161

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings

 

 

 

Automation Solutions

$310

 

 

$361

 

 

 

 

 

Climate Technologies

151

 

 

212

 

Tools & Home Products

86

 

 

98

 

Commercial & Residential Solutions

237

 

 

310

 

 

 

 

 

Stock compensation

(56

)

 

(64

)

Unallocated pension and postretirement costs

13

 

 

24

 

Corporate and other

(46

)

 

(28

)

Interest expense, net

(35

)

 

(40

)

Earnings before income taxes

$423

 

 

$563

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quarter Ended Dec 31

 

2019

 

2020

Restructuring costs

 

 

 

Automation Solutions

$83

 

 

$64

 

 

 

 

 

Climate Technologies

7

 

 

1

 

Tools & Home Products

3

 

 

1

 

Commercial & Residential Solutions

10

 

 

2

 

 

 

 

 

Corporate

4

 

 

 

Total

$97

 

 

$66

 

The table above does not include $3 of costs related to restructuring actions that were reported in cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses in the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and Amortization

 

 

 

Automation Solutions

$139

 

 

$156

 

 

 

 

 

Climate Technologies

44

 

 

49

 

Tools & Home Products

19

 

 

19

 

Commercial & Residential Solutions

63

 

 

68

 

 

 

 

 

Corporate and other

9

 

 

20

 

Total

$211

 

 

$244

 

 

 

Table 5

EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION

(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)

In fiscal 2021, the Company reclassified certain software product sales that were previously reported in Measurement & Analytical Instrumentation to Systems & Software (previously described as Process Control Systems & Solutions). These changes had no effect on the overall sales of the company's reporting segments.

To facilitate investor understanding and comparison, the Company is providing supplemental unaudited historical results on this new basis. The information provided below, which has been reclassified to conform to the current year presentation, does not represent a restatement of previously issued financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Sales

Fiscal

 

Fiscal Year 2020

 

Year 2019

 

1st Quarter

 

2nd Quarter

 

3rd Quarter

 

4th Quarter

 

Full Year

Measurement & Analytical Instrumentation

$3,615

 

795

 

 

776

 

 

709

 

 

828

 

 

3,108

 

Valves, Actuators & Regulators

3,794

 

913

 

 

854

 

 

842

 

 

980

 

 

3,589

 

Industrial Solutions

2,232

 

507

 

 

494

 

 

469

 

 

542

 

 

2,012

 

Systems & Software

2,561

 

637

 

 

585

 

 

569

 

 

655

 

 

2,446

 

Automation Solutions

12,202

 

2,852

 

 

2,709

 

 

2,589

 

 

3,005

 

 

11,155

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Climate Technologies

4,313

 

873

 

 

1,026

 

 

970

 

 

1,111

 

 

3,980

 

Tools & Home Products

1,856

 

430

 

 

432

 

 

357

 

 

444

 

 

1,663

 

Commercial & Residential Solutions

6,169

 

1,303

 

 

1,458

 

 

1,327

 

 

1,555

 

 

5,643

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Eliminations

1

 

(4

)

 

(5

)

 

(2

)

 

(2

)

 

(13

)

Total

$18,372

 

4,151

 

 

4,162

 

 

3,914

 

 

4,558

 

 

16,785

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Other

 

Table 6

 

 

 

 

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP measures (denoted by *) with the most directly comparable GAAP measure (dollars in millions, except per share amounts):

 

 

 

 

Q1 2021 Underlying Sales Change

Auto Solns

Comm & Res Solns

Emerson

Reported (GAAP)

(6)%

13%

—%

(Favorable) / Unfavorable FX

(2)%

(1)%

(1)%

Acquisitions / Divestitures

(1)%

—%

(1)%

Underlying*

(9)%

12%

(2)%

 

 

 

 

FY 2021E Underlying Sales Change

Auto Solns

Comm & Res Solns

Emerson

Reported (GAAP)

2% - 6%

10% - 12%

4% - 8%

(Favorable) / Unfavorable FX

~ (3)%

~ (2)%

~ (3)%

Acquisitions / Divestitures

~ (2)%

~ - %

~ (1)%

Underlying*

(3)% - 1%

8% - 10%

0% - 4%

 

 

 

 

Q1 Earnings Per Share

Q1 FY20

Q1 FY21

Change

Earnings per share (GAAP)

$

0.53

 

$

0.74

 

40%

Restructuring & advisory fees

0.14

 

0.09

 

(16)%

OSI purchase accounting items & fees

 

(0.03)

 

(6)%

Equity investment gain

 

0.03

 

6%

Adjusted earnings per share*

$

0.67

 

$

0.83

 

24%

 

 

 

 

Earnings Per Share

FY2021E

 

 

Earnings per share (GAAP)

$3.29 - $3.49

 

 

Restructuring

~ 0.27

 

 

OSI purchase accounting items & fees

~ 0.07

 

 

Equity investment gain

~ (0.03)

 

 

Adjusted earnings per share*

$3.60 - $3.80

 

 

 

 

 

 

EBIT Margin

Q1 FY20

Q1 FY21

Change

Pretax margin (GAAP)

10.2%

13.5%

330 bps

Interest expense, net

0.8%

1.0%

20 bps

Earnings before interest and taxes margin*

11.0%

14.5%

350 bps

Restructuring & advisory fees

2.7%

1.7%

(100) bps

OSI purchase accounting items & fees

—%

0.5%

50 bps

Equity investment gain

—%

(0.4)%

(40) bps

Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes margin*

13.7%

16.3%

260 bps

 

 

 

 

Automation Solutions Segment EBIT Margin

Q1 FY20

Q1 FY21

Change

Automation Solutions Segment EBIT margin (GAAP)

10.9%

13.4%

250 bps

Restructuring and related charges impact

2.9%

2.4%

(50) bps

Automation Solutions Adjusted Segment EBIT margin*

13.8%

15.8%

200 bps

 

 

 

 

Commercial & Residential EBIT Margin

Q1 FY20

Q1 FY21

Change

Commercial & Residential EBIT margin (GAAP)

18.2%

21.0%

280 bps

Restructuring and related charges impact

0.7%

0.2%

(50) bps

Commercial & Residential Adjusted EBIT margin*

18.9%

21.2%

230 bps

 

 

 

 

Q1 Cash Flow

Q1 FY20

Q1 FY21

Change

Operating cash flow (GAAP)

$

424

 

$

808

 

90%

Capital expenditures

(114

)

(122

)

31%

Free cash flow*

$

310

 

$

686

 

121%

 

FY 2021E Cash Flow

FY 2021E

 

 

Operating cash flow (GAAP)

~ $3,150

 

 

Capital expenditures

~ (600)

 

 

Free cash flow*

~ $2,550

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash Flow % of Sales

FY2021E

 

 

Operating cash flow as a percent of sales (GAAP)

~ 18%

 

 

Capital expenditures

~ (4)%

 

 

Free cash flow as a percent of sales*

~ 14%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash Flow to Net Earnings Conversion

Q1 FY21

 

 

Operating cash flow to net earnings (GAAP)

179%

 

 

Capital expenditures

(27)%

 

 

Free cash flow to net earnings*

152%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Note: Underlying sales and orders exclude the impact of acquisitions, divestitures and currency translation.

 

 

 

 

 

 



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Emerson Reports First Quarter 2021 Results, Updates 2021 Outlook Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today reported results for the first fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2020. First quarter GAAP net sales were flat and underlying sales were only down 2 percent excluding favorable currency of 1 percent and impact from …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Announces Exercise of Warrants for Proceeds of $4.4 Million
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Announces Acceleration of Expiry Date of Warrants
Schneider Awards Grants for Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Work
Adamas Announces FDA Approval for Second Indication for GOCOVRI as an Adjunctive Treatment to ...
Sesen Bio Announces Successful Application Orientation Meeting (AOM) with the FDA for Vicineum
Cleaning Brands Dawn and Swiffer Invite Americans to Come Together and Close the Chore Gap
ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions to Commercialize Emission-Reduction Technology
Genprex Issues Shareholder Letter and Provides Corporate Update
Shell, C3 AI, Baker Hughes, and Microsoft Launch the Open AI Energy Initiative, an Ecosystem of AI ...
Altria Announces Cash Tender Offers for Certain Outstanding Notes
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.02.21
Emerson Chief Executive Officer David N. Farr to Retire; Lal Karsanbhai to become CEO on Feb. 5
24.01.21
3 Dividendenaktien für den Bullenmarkt 2021
19.01.21
Emerson Receives 2021 IoT Breakthrough Award for ‘Analytics Platform of the Year’
19.01.21
Emerson Announces Change of Venue for 2021 Annual Shareholders Meeting
19.01.21
Emerson Schedules First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
04.01.21
Emerson Exchange Focuses on Empowering Companies to Rapidly Accelerate Digital Transformation