Northern Star Investment Corp. II Announces Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and Warrants, Commencing February 11, 2021

Northern Star Investment Corp. II is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. While the Company may pursue an initial target business in any stage of its corporate evolution or in any industry or sector, it initially intends to focus its search on target businesses primarily in the beauty, wellness, self-care, fashion, e-commerce, subscription and digital-media sectors. The Company is led by Joanna Coles, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer, and Jonathan Ledecky, President and Chief Operating Officer.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II (the “Company”) announced today that, commencing February 11, 2021, holders of its units sold in the Company’s initial public offering may elect to separately trade shares of the Company’s Class A common stock and warrants included in the units. The shares of Class A common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the symbols “NSTB” and “NSTB WS”, respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Those units not separated will continue to trade on NYSE under the symbol “NSTB.U.” Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of Class A common stock and warrants.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. acted as the sole book running manager for the Company’s initial public offering which was consummated in January 2021.

