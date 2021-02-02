Cerecor Announces Fast Track Designation for CERC-803 for the Treatment of Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency Type II

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ: CERC), a biopharmaceutical company focused on becoming a leader in development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to CERC-803 for the treatment of Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency Type II (LAD-II, also known as SLC35C1-CDG). The company remains on track to initiate a pivotal trial of CERC-803 in LAD-II in the first half of 2021 and anticipates topline data in the second half of 2021.



“We are excited to receive Fast Track Designation for CERC-803 to treat LAD-II,” said H. Jeffrey Wilkins, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Cerecor. “LAD-II is a serious and life-threatening ultra-rare disease caused by genetic mutations resulting in hypotonia, failure to thrive, and increased susceptibility to developing recurrent bacterial and fungal infections. Many patients also have significant life-threatening bleeding disorders. There are currently no FDA-approved therapies for patients suffering from LAD-II. Fast Track Designation offers us broader access to the FDA and an expedited review process, giving us the potential for accelerated approval to bring a much-needed therapy for patients with LAD-II.”

Fast Track Designation is granted to drugs being developed for the treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases or conditions where there is an unmet medical need. The purpose of the provision is to help facilitate development and expedite the review of drugs to treat serious or life-threatening conditions so that an approved product can reach the market expeditiously. Sponsors of drugs that receive Fast Track Designation have the opportunity for more frequent interactions with the FDA review team throughout the development program.

About CERC-800s

CERC-801, CERC-802 and CERC-803 are monosaccharide therapies with known therapeutic utility for the treatment of select congenital disorders of glycosylation (CDGs). Oral administration at therapeutic doses of CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803 replenishes critical metabolic intermediates that are reduced or absent due to genetic mutation, overcoming single enzyme defects in respective CDGs to support glycoprotein synthesis, maintenance and function.