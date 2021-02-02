 

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Announces $1.95 billion Sales Price for its Wireless Assets and Operations to T-Mobile

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.02.2021, 13:00  |  36   |   |   

The Company to announce and hold a conference call and webcast on February 3, 2021 to discuss the anticipated sale, expected use of proceeds and 2021 financial outlook

EDINBURG, Va., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (“Shentel”) (NASDAQ: SHEN) announced today that the appraisal process related to the purchase option for Shentel’s Wireless assets and operations (“Shentel Wireless”) previously exercised by T-Mobile US, Inc. (“T-Mobile”), has been completed. In accordance with the terms of the management agreement and through a process with three independent valuation providers, the purchase price (based on a calculation of 90% of “Entire Business Value” and inclusive of the unrealized Sprint waived management fee) for Shentel Wireless was determined to be $1.95 billion in cash, subject to customary purchase price adjustments. Shentel and T-Mobile had previously agreed that the determination of “Entire Business Value” through the just completed appraisal process is final and binding. Shentel and T-Mobile expect to enter into a definitive asset purchase agreement during the first quarter 2021 and expect the transaction will close in the second quarter 2021 after satisfying customary closing conditions and obtaining required regulatory approvals.

Shentel currently expects that the after-tax proceeds from the sale of Shentel Wireless will be approximately $1.5 billion. The transaction will be accounted for as an asset sale for income tax purposes.

Conference Call and Webcast

Shentel will hold a conference call and webcast on February 3, 2021, at 8:00 a.m., Eastern time, to discuss the anticipated sale of Shentel Wireless, expected use of proceeds and Shentel’s financial outlook for 2021 with respect to its continuing operations. The webcast and related materials will be available on Shentel’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.shentel.com

Teleconference Information:

Dial-in number: (888) 695-7639

Password: 1039009

Audio Webcast: http://investor.shentel.com/

An audio replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the call is complete, through March 3, 2021, by calling (855) 859-2056.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides a broad range of diversified communications services through its high speed, state-of-the-art wireless, cable, fiber optic and fixed wireless networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. Shentel’s services include: wireless voice and data; broadband internet, video, and digital voice; fiber optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; telephone voice and digital subscriber line; and tower colocation leasing. Shentel is the exclusive personal communications service (“PCS”) Affiliate of Sprint in a multi-state area covering large portions of central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and portions of Maryland, Kentucky, and Ohio. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Announces $1.95 billion Sales Price for its Wireless Assets and Operations to T-Mobile The Company to announce and hold a conference call and webcast on February 3, 2021 to discuss the anticipated sale, expected use of proceeds and 2021 financial outlookEDINBURG, Va., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Shenandoah Telecommunications …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 2.4x Month over Month ...
WPT Industrial REIT Announces Appointment of New Trustee
Castor Maritime Inc. Announces Vessel Acquisition
21Shares lanciert den weltweit ersten Polkadot (DOT) ETP
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Legend Michael Andretti to the PowerTap ...
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
Pfizer and BioNTech Publish Preclinical Data from Investigational COVID-19 Vaccine Program in ...
Far Resources Confirms 2940 g/t Silver and 66.5 g/t Gold and Widespread Silver/Gold Mineralisation ...
Aemetis Opens Bid Proposal Process for $2 Billion Offtake Agreement for “Carbon Zero” Renewable ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
Regional Business Shentel Joins Leading Global Community of MEF 3.0 Certified Carrier Ethernet Providers