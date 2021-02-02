Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Announces $1.95 billion Sales Price for its Wireless Assets and Operations to T-Mobile

The Company to announce and hold a conference call and webcast on February 3, 2021 to discuss the anticipated sale, expected use of proceeds and 2021 financial outlook

EDINBURG, Va., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (“Shentel”) (NASDAQ: SHEN) announced today that the appraisal process related to the purchase option for Shentel’s Wireless assets and operations (“Shentel Wireless”) previously exercised by T-Mobile US, Inc. (“T-Mobile”), has been completed. In accordance with the terms of the management agreement and through a process with three independent valuation providers, the purchase price (based on a calculation of 90% of “Entire Business Value” and inclusive of the unrealized Sprint waived management fee) for Shentel Wireless was determined to be $1.95 billion in cash, subject to customary purchase price adjustments. Shentel and T-Mobile had previously agreed that the determination of “Entire Business Value” through the just completed appraisal process is final and binding. Shentel and T-Mobile expect to enter into a definitive asset purchase agreement during the first quarter 2021 and expect the transaction will close in the second quarter 2021 after satisfying customary closing conditions and obtaining required regulatory approvals.

