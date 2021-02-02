Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Announces $1.95 billion Sales Price for its Wireless Assets and Operations to T-Mobile
The Company to announce and hold a conference call and webcast on February 3, 2021 to discuss the anticipated sale, expected use of proceeds and 2021 financial outlook
EDINBURG, Va., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (“Shentel”) (NASDAQ: SHEN) announced today that the appraisal process related to the purchase option for
Shentel’s Wireless assets and operations (“Shentel Wireless”) previously exercised by T-Mobile US, Inc. (“T-Mobile”), has been completed. In accordance with the terms of the management agreement
and through a process with three independent valuation providers, the purchase price (based on a calculation of 90% of “Entire Business Value” and inclusive of the unrealized Sprint waived
management fee) for Shentel Wireless was determined to be $1.95 billion in cash, subject to customary purchase price adjustments. Shentel and T-Mobile had previously agreed that the determination
of “Entire Business Value” through the just completed appraisal process is final and binding. Shentel and T-Mobile expect to enter into a definitive asset purchase agreement during the first
quarter 2021 and expect the transaction will close in the second quarter 2021 after satisfying customary closing conditions and obtaining required regulatory approvals.
Shentel currently expects that the after-tax proceeds from the sale of Shentel Wireless will be approximately $1.5 billion. The transaction will be accounted for as an asset sale for income tax purposes.
Conference Call and Webcast
Shentel will hold a conference call and webcast on February 3, 2021, at 8:00 a.m., Eastern time, to discuss the anticipated sale of Shentel Wireless, expected use of proceeds and Shentel’s financial outlook for 2021 with respect to its continuing operations. The webcast and related materials will be available on Shentel’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.shentel.com
Teleconference Information:
Dial-in number: (888) 695-7639
Password: 1039009
Audio Webcast: http://investor.shentel.com/
An audio replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the call is complete, through March 3, 2021, by calling (855) 859-2056.
About Shenandoah Telecommunications
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides a broad range of diversified communications services through its high speed, state-of-the-art wireless, cable, fiber optic and fixed wireless networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. Shentel’s services include: wireless voice and data; broadband internet, video, and digital voice; fiber optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; telephone voice and digital subscriber line; and tower colocation leasing. Shentel is the exclusive personal communications service (“PCS”) Affiliate of Sprint in a multi-state area covering large portions of central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and portions of Maryland, Kentucky, and Ohio. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare