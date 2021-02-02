Leslie’s, Inc. to Report First Quarter of Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on February 4, 2021

PHOENIX, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leslie's, Inc. ("Leslie's" or “Company”; NASDAQ:LESL), the largest and most trusted direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, today announced that its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 will be released after market close on Thursday, February 4, 2021. The Company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results.



Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 877-407-0784 (international callers please dial 1-201-689-8560) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at https://ir.lesliespool.com/.