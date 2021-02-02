FLYHT to Participate in the Cowen Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference

Bill Tempany, Interim CEO, and Alana Forbes, CFO, will virtually present an overview of the company's strategy and participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, February 9, at 4:00 PM ET (2:00 PM MT). In addition, Mr. Tempany will also participate in a panel discussion titled, “Innovations in Aerospace: How New Technology is Improving Costs and Enabling Safer Flight,” on Wednesday, February 10, at 10:10 AM ET (8:10 AM MT).

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSX-V: FLY) (OTCQX: FLYLF) (the “Company” or “FLYHT”) announced today that it will participate in Cowen’s 42nd Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference being held on February 9-11, 2021.

A live audio webcast of the Company’s presentation will be available at http://bit.ly/FLYHTcowen with a replay available for 90 days following the live event, accessible at www.flyht.com/investors.

For more information on the Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials conference, please contact your Cowen representative or FLYHT’s IR team at flyht@fnkir.com.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

FLYHT provides airlines with Actionable Intelligence to transform operational insight into immediate, quantifiable action, delivering industry leading solutions to improve aviation safety, efficiency and profitability. This unique capability is driven by FLYHT’s patented aircraft certified hardware products including AFIRS, a satcom aircraft interface device which enables real-time streaming of flight information, cockpit voice and black box data streaming and TAMDAR, which aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time. FLYHT is headquartered in Calgary, Canada with an office in Littleton, Colorado, and is an AS9100 Quality registered company. For more information, view our latest presentation here, or visit www.flyht.com.

