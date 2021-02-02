OTCQB Listing Further to the related announcement in a November 27, 2020 newsletter, the Company is pleased to report that the process to obtain a secondary listing of its shares on the OTCQB Venture Market (“ OTCQB ”) – a US-based trading platform operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York, NY, USA – was initiated in December 2020 and continues to advance through the various stages of the process. Mission Ready will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “MRS”. The Company will provide further updates on its OTCQB listing initiative as they become available.

The OTCQB is the premiere marketplace for developing U.S. and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their U.S. investors. The OTCQB quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors. To be considered for a listing on the OTCQB, companies are vetted to ensure high standards with respect to financial reporting and general disclosure practices among other criteria and, as defined by the OTC Markets Group Inc., all companies are required to appoint a qualified, third-party investment bank or attorney as a Principal American Liaison (PAL) sponsor to help with the admission process, post disclosure in English, and act as a trusted resource for all their investor information needs and U.S. market protocols.

“Listing on the OTCQB is anticipated to provide current and prospective international investors with more efficient access to the Company’s stock and public market data, and further improve the Company’s market liquidity,” said Buck Marshall, President & CEO of Mission Ready.

SOE Protest Appeal

Further to the Company’s October 8, 2020 news release announcing that Unifire, Inc. (“Unifire”) had filed a Notice of Appeal in response to a September 24, 2020 decision by the U.S. Court of Federal Claims (“COFC”) denying Unifire’s challenge to a December 2019 decision by the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency to exclude Unifire’s proposal from the competition under SPE8EJ-18-R-0001 (Special Operational Equipment (“SOE”) Tailored Logistics Support Program), the Company reports that the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has entered a judgment denying Unifire’s appeal and affirming the judgment of the COFC.